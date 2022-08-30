Kinghorn community says wait for answers on GP crisis ‘not good enough’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Kinghorn community says wait for answers on GP crisis ‘not good enough’

By Cara Forrester
August 30 2022, 5.53am Updated: August 30 2022, 8.22am
A shortage of GPs is a national issue.
A shortage of GPs is a national issue.

Kinghorn is still waiting for answers to the GP crisis affecting the community.

Kinghorn Medical Practice is one of those affected by the national shortage of GPs with only locum GPs available.

Clare Llewellyn, who lives in the village, told us earlier this month there are only appointments for emergencies and called for action.

The Royal Burgh of Kinghorn Community Council also raised concerns.

And now local politicians are asking for answers too, with the health board under fire for a lack of communication on the issue.

Neale Hanvey.

Neale Hanvey MP says it’s an issue he is pursuing on behalf of a number of constituents.

Plan needed for Kinghorn’s GP crisis

He tells us he wrote to the practice manager and the director of the Fife Health and Social Care Partnership back in July but hasn’t heard back.

He says he will now escalate the matter and insist on a response.

“This is of deep concern,” he adds.

“It’s really important the community understands what the continuity plans are.

“There needs to be a plan and it needs to be made very clear to the local population what that plan is.”

‘Not good enough’

The Royal Burgh of Kinghorn Community Council told us in early August they’d been in touch with the health board.

They confirmed two representatives were to attend their meeting in October.

But Mr Hanvey says that’s too long to wait for answers.

“It’s simply not good enough. We need an urgent action plan in the hands of the population that surgery serves now.”

Alex Rowley and Julie McDougall met with Kinghorn Community Council and FHSCP.

His comments come as Fife MSP Alex Rowley and local councillor Julie McDougal confirm they’ve raised concerns too.

They met with Kinghorn Community Council representatives and Fife Health and Social Care Partnership director Nicky Connor and Bryan Davies.

Mr Rowley says: “Steps being taken to widen the services around other trained medical staff will help but need to be communicated better.”

Cllr McDougal adds she’s been contacted by many locals who have had difficulties in trying to access services.

“Whilst I know there are many pressures, we must find a way forward that ensures people who need to be seen are seen and given the correct support that they require.”

What’s the update?

Fife Health and Social Care Partnership tell us they’ll be writing to every patient who attends the medical practice.

Measures currently in place for patients in Kinghorn include a multi-disciplinary team of healthcare professionals supporting the practice and seeing patients.

Associate medical director for the Fife Health and Social Care Partnership, Dr Helen Hellewell, adds they’ve also been working hard to provide regular on-site GP cover.

She says: “We are now moving towards this being more secure in the short term.

“However, remote GP cover is also provided to support the highly trained multidisciplinary team where this is required.​”

‘Not a long-term answer’

But she admits: “We absolutely accept that this is not the long-term answer.

“Work is ongoing to develop more sustainable solutions to improve cover in Kinghorn and the surrounding area.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Health & Wellbeing

Bruce Rose is preparing to tackle the entire NC500 on a unicycle to raise awareness of alcohol recovery. Picture by Sandy McCook
Fifer set to unicycle North Coast 500 in aid of life-saving alcohol recovery programme
Courier News - Cheryl Peebles Story - CR0037570 - Windmill sculptures and oak benches installed at Lochore Meadows in memory of babies that died before or just after birth. Opening ceremony by SANDS neonatal death charity. Picture shows detail view of one of the oak benches - Lochore Meadows, Lochore - Sunday 28th August 2022 Pic credit Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Lochore Meadows windmill sculptures for the babies 'briefly known, forever loved'
1
Use our table to find out your practice's score.
GP satisfaction: Clinics in Scotland ranked from best to worst - how did Tayside…
3
Our tester, Moray, tried some of the energy products for sportspeople.
Do supermarket energy gels help you last longer on the football pitch?
0
anti-abortion rally
Backlash as Fife firm paid £10k to 'mediate' between anti-abortion protesters and women affected
0
What are the Covid figures like for Tayside and Fife this week?
Covid Scotland: Have case numbers increased or decreased in Tayside and Fife this week?
0
Pat Duffy launched the classes this year.
The power of Perth ping pong lessons to help those with Parkinson's
0
There's growing calls for action to help care workers.
Growing calls for action over Fife carers fuel crisis
0
Hospital and ambulance staff took part in the simulation.
Pictures: NHS Fife holds disaster drill at Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy
0
It's important to get any symptoms of cervical cancer checked by a GP.
What are the signs and symptoms of cervical cancer?
0

More from The Courier

Dundee United have not had the best start to their season, but Rab Douglas believes it's far too early to be pushing the panic button just yet.
'It'll put a lot of people off': Dundee United fans react as Jack Ross…
Former Courier contributor Allan Bullions.
Allan Bullions of Leven was a regular contributor to The Courier
0
A grim outcome for United
The record-breaking numbers behind Jack Ross' ill-fated stint as Dundee United boss
0
Irene Torrie.
Predatory woman from Dundee sexually assaulted taxi driver
FlixBus connects Perth with Glasgow, Stirling and Aberdeen.
New 99p bus service launched from Dundee to Glasgow and Aberdeen
0
Police raided properties in the Douglas area of Dundee.
Three arrested after drugs and cash seized during Dundee raids