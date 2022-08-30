Kinghorn community says wait for answers on GP crisis ‘not good enough’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Kinghorn is still waiting for answers to the GP crisis affecting the community.

Kinghorn Medical Practice is one of those affected by the national shortage of GPs with only locum GPs available.

Clare Llewellyn, who lives in the village, told us earlier this month there are only appointments for emergencies and called for action.

The Royal Burgh of Kinghorn Community Council also raised concerns.

And now local politicians are asking for answers too, with the health board under fire for a lack of communication on the issue.

Neale Hanvey MP says it’s an issue he is pursuing on behalf of a number of constituents.

Plan needed for Kinghorn’s GP crisis

He tells us he wrote to the practice manager and the director of the Fife Health and Social Care Partnership back in July but hasn’t heard back.

He says he will now escalate the matter and insist on a response.

“This is of deep concern,” he adds.

“It’s really important the community understands what the continuity plans are.

“There needs to be a plan and it needs to be made very clear to the local population what that plan is.”

‘Not good enough’

The Royal Burgh of Kinghorn Community Council told us in early August they’d been in touch with the health board.

They confirmed two representatives were to attend their meeting in October.

But Mr Hanvey says that’s too long to wait for answers.

“It’s simply not good enough. We need an urgent action plan in the hands of the population that surgery serves now.”

His comments come as Fife MSP Alex Rowley and local councillor Julie McDougal confirm they’ve raised concerns too.

They met with Kinghorn Community Council representatives and Fife Health and Social Care Partnership director Nicky Connor and Bryan Davies.

Mr Rowley says: “Steps being taken to widen the services around other trained medical staff will help but need to be communicated better.”

Cllr McDougal adds she’s been contacted by many locals who have had difficulties in trying to access services.

“Whilst I know there are many pressures, we must find a way forward that ensures people who need to be seen are seen and given the correct support that they require.”

What’s the update?

Fife Health and Social Care Partnership tell us they’ll be writing to every patient who attends the medical practice.

Measures currently in place for patients in Kinghorn include a multi-disciplinary team of healthcare professionals supporting the practice and seeing patients.

Associate medical director for the Fife Health and Social Care Partnership, Dr Helen Hellewell, adds they’ve also been working hard to provide regular on-site GP cover.

She says: “We are now moving towards this being more secure in the short term.

“However, remote GP cover is also provided to support the highly trained multidisciplinary team where this is required.​”

‘Not a long-term answer’

But she admits: “We absolutely accept that this is not the long-term answer.

“Work is ongoing to develop more sustainable solutions to improve cover in Kinghorn and the surrounding area.”