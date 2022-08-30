How a Covid move helped Arbroath Market become one of the country’s best

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

How a Covid move helped Arbroath Market become one of the country’s best

By Graham Brown
August 30 2022, 5.55am Updated: August 30 2022, 9.02am
Christina Tsolaridou Sturrock on her Fournos-authentic Greek food stall with sister-in-law Annie Sturrock. Pic: Paul Reid.
Christina Tsolaridou Sturrock on her Fournos-authentic Greek food stall with sister-in-law Annie Sturrock. Pic: Paul Reid.

Arbroath Market has finished its fifth year with a flourish and plans to cement its place as one of Scotland’s best.

This summer it has brought thousands to the Angus town’s Victoria Park – and accolades by the barrowload from traders, tourists and locals.

The 2021 move from Arbroath High Street to the seafront site was a response to Covid as a way of getting it back up and running in somewhere with plenty of space.

And founder Morag Lindsay says it has paid off big style for the event.

Arbroath market at Victoria Park
A busy scene at Victoria Park for the final Arbroath summer market of 2022. Pic: Paul Reid.

This summer has seen 40 to 50 stallholders at the monthly market, with thousands of people turning up on the last Sunday of the month.

They are drawn by the vast array of food and drink which the area is renowned for.

Poverty survey spurred Arbroath Market move

Morag says it’s been a phenomenal result for the event.

She wanted Arbroath to have its own farmers’ market after being stung by a survey which had the town languishing near the bottom of Scotland’s poverty league.

“I’d been involved in different things and was chair of Keptie Friends for a spell,” said Morag.

“One of the things which got me involved in volunteering was an article in The Courier about how Arbroath was one of the worst places in the poverty league.

“I just thought I would do what I could to try and help.

Arbroath farmers' market
Alan Ferguson from Abernethy on his Alan’s Chilli Products stall. Pic: Paul Reid.

With experience as a stockbroker, she put her business acumen to work alongside that desire to volunteer for the good of the local community.

The market ran successfully on the town centre until the pandemic struck.

But the easing of restrictions last spring saw Morag and the volunteer team make the switch to Victoria Park.

Arbroath Market at Victoria Park
Mary McDougall at the Tayside Distillery stall. Pic: Paul Reid.

It proved a masterstroke as folk flocked to get back out and about.

So the event has remained there and Morag says it’s likely to stay its permanent home.

“We are so lucky to have so many traders offering wonderful produce and people make it a regular thing to visit because of the high quality,” added Morag.

Focus on community

“But we also try to make it as much of a community day as possible,” she said.

“Other groups such as Arbroath FC Community Trust are regulars.

“At the weekend we had the Auchmithie residents promoting their own heritage event which is coming up and the Royal Marines Cadets collecting donations for the fire service food bank.

Auchmithie HAAR group at Arbroath Market.
Members of Auchmithie HAAR group promoting the village’s heritage event this weekend. Pic: Paul Reid.

“It’s difficult to count the numbers, but it is certainly thousands across the day.

“And we do find that people come from quite a way – not just Angus – so they go into the town to the eateries, pubs and shops.

“We are absolutely thrilled we are still going strong after five years and it has been a great summer.”

But the market volunteers won’t be putting their feet up in the weeks ahead.

“We are being asked to come up with a market for Christmas,” said Morag.

“We’d normally do it on the High Street or the community centre, but that is still being used for vaccinations.

“At the moment we’re looking round for another inside venue and hope to make another great day of it.”

More pictures by photographer Paul Reid of the final busy market of 2022.

Arbroath farmers' market at Victoria Park.
Lorean Thame having fun with his two-year-old son Ailbie Thame as they wait in the coffee queue.
Arbroath Market at Victoria Park
Peppa the dog on the Collar and Fleece stall.
Notorious Dance at Arbroath Market
Notorious Dance performed at Victoria Park.
Hometown Cheesecakes at Arbroath market
Hometown Cheesecakes stall at the market.
Arbroath farmers' market at Victoria Park
Bauer Cargill, 8, fires in some shots at the Arbroath FC Community Trust stall.
Auchmithie HAAR group heritage event.
Auchmithie HAAR group members bring the village’s fishing heritage to life.

