Covid Scotland: Are case numbers increasing across Tayside and Fife again?

By Saskia Harper
September 10 2022, 5.53am
What are the figures in Tayside and Fife this week?

Covid cases are once again increasing in Fife and parts of Tayside.

Angus was the only area in Courier country to see a drop in case numbers this week.

The region saw numbers decline by 17.3%, with 62 people testing positive between August 27 and September 2, compared with 74 the previous week.

Elsewhere, however, cases are on the rise again.

Dundee saw the largest increase in numbers, with positive cases going up by 22.6%. This week, saw 103 people in the city test positive, compared with 84 the week before.

Brechin during lockdown.

There was a rise of 14.3% in Perth and Kinross, where 136 people tested positive. The week before saw 116 positive cases.

And in Fife, case numbers increased by 8.8% with 285 people testing positive compared with 261.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) usually releases national statistics every Friday, painting the national picture in Scotland, as part of the Coronavirus Infection Survey.

This week, the survey has been postponed to Monday.

Celebrations in Tayside

This week’s figures come as NHS Tayside announces the delivery of its one millionth Covid vaccine.

The health board reached the milestone on September 8, exactly 21 months after the Covid vaccine programme launched on December 8 2020.

The million doses equates to 10,989 vaccinations delivered every week for the past 91 weeks. An estimated 35,000 jabs were delivered each week at the peak.

The milestone occurred the day after the health board launched its autumn/winter Covid booster vaccine programme.

Around 240,000 people across Tayside are currently eligible for a Covid booster this autumn and winter.

Those in line to receive one include everyone aged 50 and over, all health and social care staff, and those aged five to 49 who are clinically vulnerable, a carer or live with vulnerable people.

It is not currently known whether the list will be expanded to include the rest of the population.

A decision will be made by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) on whether to do so or not.

