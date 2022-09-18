POLL: Would you try Primark’s new menopause clothing range – and can you get it in Tayside and Fife?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

POLL: Would you try Primark’s new menopause clothing range – and can you get it in Tayside and Fife?

By Saskia Harper
September 18 2022, 5.53am Updated: September 18 2022, 9.27am
The range is made up of leggings, tops, pyjamas and other items.
The range is made up of leggings, tops, pyjamas and other items.

Primark has launched a new clothing range intended to help ease symptoms of the menopause, such as hot flushes.

The brand announced the launch of the clothing line this week, which includes pieces such as nightwear, underwear and base layers.

The range has been created, say Primark, to “support and empower women through every stage of life”.

Items in the clothing line range in price from £7 to £12.

But which items are included in the clothing line? How does it work? And is it available in Tayside and Fife stores yet?

We’re answering all your questions.

What is in the clothing range – and how does it work?

The line is made up of various items meant to cool the body down.

Products include leggings, pyjama tops and shorts, a night dress, a slip dress and briefs.

Primark says the products use anti-flush technology, cooling yarn, odour control, and temperature control.

Primark launched the line this week.

They are designed to relieve symptoms such as hot flushes and sweating that are associated with menopause.

Hot flushes can occur at any time of the day, so the range offers both day and night time options.

It is hoped the range will improve the comfort of women in the menopause and perimenopausal stage, as well as boost confidence.

Are the products available in Tayside and Fife?

There are three Primark stores across Courier country: One in Dundee, one in Perth and one in Dunfermline.

Unfortunately, the line isn’t yet available in any of the local stores across Tayside and Fife.

A spokesperson for Primark said: “Our menopause range is available in selected stores globally from early September.

“In Scotland, the full range is stocked in our Glasgow store only. Some stores in Scotland may stock some individual products from the range.”

Some items are available at stores outside of Tayside and Fife, such as in Aberdeen and Edinburgh.

You can check where the products are available on the Primark website.

Primark’s stock checker online will let you check when the products become available in Tayside and Fife stores, or find out where they are already available elsewhere.

To use the function, go to primark.com and type ‘menopause’ into the search bar. Then click the product you want to find out more about.

The website will show you where’s it’s available closest to you.

Take our poll

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Health & Wellbeing

Many people think rheumatoid arthritis, or RA, is connected to ageing but this is not correct.
Suffering from joint pain? We clear up 5 myths about rheumatoid arthritis
0
Gina 10 is available over the counter in Boots stores now. Photo by Boots.
HRT now available over the counter in Boots - but can you get it…
0
Cases have fallen across all regions in Tayside and Fife.
Covid Scotland: What are the latest case figures for Tayside and Fife?
0
Mhairi with Wanda, her first guide dog.
Inspiring Dundee mum who lost her sight at 39 launches new online course to…
1
Baby Ellie was the first in Fife to be born under King Charles III.
Meet the first baby born in Fife under King Charles' reign
0
Sepsis can be fatal if not treated quickly.
What are the signs and symptoms of sepsis - and who is most at…
0
A new cannabis-based drug has been approved.
'Potentially life-changing': Cannabis-based MS medication approved for use on the NHS across Scotland
0
What are the figures in Tayside and Fife this week?
Covid Scotland: Are case numbers increasing across Tayside and Fife again?
0
Amy and Millie.
Dundee mum says hospital staff 'saved my life' after sepsis ordeal
0
Take a break on a gastro-cycle of Dundee.
Go loopy for Dundee cycling with these 6 cafes and restaurants on the Green…

More from The Courier

Dundee United fans at Ibrox. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)
Sick chant disappoints chair of Arab Trust who says it lets down other supporters
Niamh Anderson, centre, with fellow scouts meeting the Archbishop of York, Stephen Cottrell.
Fife Scout sacrifices 18th birthday to help thousands queuing to mourn the Queen
Kyle Benedictus fired his penalty high into the goal. Photograph: Craig Brown.
Great atmosphere, great game, great pen - 3 talking points from Dunfermline v Falkirk
0
Harry Sharp does his best but can't keep out a wonder striker from Cameron Harper to level the scoring at 1-1.
3 Dundee talking points as worrying goals against stat shows need for massive improvement…
0
Six-year-old Lyall Lownie keeps his eye on track. Pic: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.
IN PICTURES: Family fun as Angus Cycle Hub roadshow rolls into Montrose
Louis Hall and his Arab Sasha.
Hope on the hoof: Dunfermline actor and adventurer travels across Europe on horseback
0