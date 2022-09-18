POLL: Would you try Primark’s new menopause clothing range – and can you get it in Tayside and Fife?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Primark has launched a new clothing range intended to help ease symptoms of the menopause, such as hot flushes.

The brand announced the launch of the clothing line this week, which includes pieces such as nightwear, underwear and base layers.

The range has been created, say Primark, to “support and empower women through every stage of life”.

Items in the clothing line range in price from £7 to £12.

But which items are included in the clothing line? How does it work? And is it available in Tayside and Fife stores yet?

We’re answering all your questions.

What is in the clothing range – and how does it work?

The line is made up of various items meant to cool the body down.

Products include leggings, pyjama tops and shorts, a night dress, a slip dress and briefs.

Primark says the products use anti-flush technology, cooling yarn, odour control, and temperature control.

They are designed to relieve symptoms such as hot flushes and sweating that are associated with menopause.

Hot flushes can occur at any time of the day, so the range offers both day and night time options.

It is hoped the range will improve the comfort of women in the menopause and perimenopausal stage, as well as boost confidence.

Are the products available in Tayside and Fife?

There are three Primark stores across Courier country: One in Dundee, one in Perth and one in Dunfermline.

Unfortunately, the line isn’t yet available in any of the local stores across Tayside and Fife.

A spokesperson for Primark said: “Our menopause range is available in selected stores globally from early September.

“In Scotland, the full range is stocked in our Glasgow store only. Some stores in Scotland may stock some individual products from the range.”

Some items are available at stores outside of Tayside and Fife, such as in Aberdeen and Edinburgh.

Primark’s stock checker online will let you check when the products become available in Tayside and Fife stores, or find out where they are already available elsewhere.

To use the function, go to primark.com and type ‘menopause’ into the search bar. Then click the product you want to find out more about.

The website will show you where’s it’s available closest to you.

