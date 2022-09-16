Covid Scotland: What are the latest case figures for Tayside and Fife?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Covid Scotland: What are the latest case figures for Tayside and Fife?

By Saskia Harper
September 16 2022, 12.23pm Updated: September 16 2022, 5.02pm
Cases have fallen across all regions in Tayside and Fife.
Cases have fallen across all regions in Tayside and Fife.

Case numbers have fallen across all four regions of Courier country for the first time in three weeks.

Cases had increased across parts of Tayside and Fife every week since August 26 – the last time all four regions saw a decrease in figures.

Dundee saw the greatest fall in case numbers, down 28.2% on the week before.

An estimated 74 people tested positive between September 3 and 9, compared with 103 the previous week.

Long queues in Kirkcaldy during lockdown.

Perth and Kinross also saw a larger drop, with cases falling by 23.1%. Around 110 people in the area tested positive, compared with 136 the previous week.

In Angus, figures show 19.1% fewer cases in the region than the previous week. There were 55 positive cases, compared with 62 the week before.

And in Fife, there was a slight decrease, with 7.2% fewer cases. Last week, 269 people tested positive compared with 285 the previous week.

What are cases like across Scotland?

This week the Office for National Statistics (ONS) data revealed one in 45 Scots tested positive in the week ending September 5. This is compared with one in 50 the week before.

It shows case numbers are again on the rise across the country.

The estimated number of people testing positive for Covid-19 in Scotland was 113,500, meaning 2.16% of the population tested positive during the same time period.

In England one in 75 tested positive the same week. The figures were one in 110 in Wales and one in 55 in Northern Ireland.

It means Scotland had the largest estimated average ratio of the population testing positive for Covid-19 last week.

How many are in hospital with Covid?

UK Government stats have revealed this week how many are in hospital with Covid across Scotland.

Between September 5 and September 11, 370 people across Scotland went into hospital with coronavirus.

370 people are in hospital with Covid across Scotland.

This shows a decrease of 7% compared to the previous seven days.

There were 611 patients in hospital with coronavirus on September 12.

Five of those coronavirus patients were in hospital beds with a mechanical ventilator on the same day.

‘End is in sight’

Meanwhile, the head of the World Health Organisation said this week the end of the Covid pandemic may be in sight.

WHO director Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a press conference: “We are not there yet. But the end is in sight”, while urging countries not to drop their guard and to continue testing and vaccinating high risk groups.

