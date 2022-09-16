Covid Scotland: What are the latest case figures for Tayside and Fife?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Case numbers have fallen across all four regions of Courier country for the first time in three weeks.

Cases had increased across parts of Tayside and Fife every week since August 26 – the last time all four regions saw a decrease in figures.

Dundee saw the greatest fall in case numbers, down 28.2% on the week before.

An estimated 74 people tested positive between September 3 and 9, compared with 103 the previous week.

Perth and Kinross also saw a larger drop, with cases falling by 23.1%. Around 110 people in the area tested positive, compared with 136 the previous week.

In Angus, figures show 19.1% fewer cases in the region than the previous week. There were 55 positive cases, compared with 62 the week before.

And in Fife, there was a slight decrease, with 7.2% fewer cases. Last week, 269 people tested positive compared with 285 the previous week.

What are cases like across Scotland?

This week the Office for National Statistics (ONS) data revealed one in 45 Scots tested positive in the week ending September 5. This is compared with one in 50 the week before.

It shows case numbers are again on the rise across the country.

The estimated number of people testing positive for Covid-19 in Scotland was 113,500, meaning 2.16% of the population tested positive during the same time period.

In England one in 75 tested positive the same week. The figures were one in 110 in Wales and one in 55 in Northern Ireland.

It means Scotland had the largest estimated average ratio of the population testing positive for Covid-19 last week.

How many are in hospital with Covid?

UK Government stats have revealed this week how many are in hospital with Covid across Scotland.

Between September 5 and September 11, 370 people across Scotland went into hospital with coronavirus.

This shows a decrease of 7% compared to the previous seven days.

There were 611 patients in hospital with coronavirus on September 12.

Five of those coronavirus patients were in hospital beds with a mechanical ventilator on the same day.

‘End is in sight’

Meanwhile, the head of the World Health Organisation said this week the end of the Covid pandemic may be in sight.

WHO director Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a press conference: “We are not there yet. But the end is in sight”, while urging countries not to drop their guard and to continue testing and vaccinating high risk groups.