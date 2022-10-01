Perth man’s final fundraiser to thank community for support after life-changing accident

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Perth man’s final fundraiser to thank community for support after life-changing accident

By Cara Forrester
October 1 2022, 5.53am
Andrew has raised money for several charities.
Andrew has raised money for several charities.

A new service supporting bereaved children is the latest to benefit from the efforts of a local fundraiser.

Perth man Andrew Blair made it his mission to raise money for his community after support given to him following a life-changing accident in 2010.

Completing his final fundraising event last weekend, Andrew said he was proud to have been able to repay help he received after a balcony fall which left him in a coma.

Andrew has raised funds with collections at Tesco.

He will now turn his attention to the cost of living crisis with his community, Andrew says: “Its exceptionally important we focus on giving something back to our wonderful communities.”

Andrew had a death-defying fall in Dubai while at a party in 2010.

He sustained a severe brain injury, falling four floors from a balcony.

After four months in a coma, Andrew was taken home to Scotland where he began the slow process of learning to walk and talk again.

Giving back to his community

To thank those who helped him, Andrew, now a mental health support worker, embarked on a series of fundraising drives.

Working with Tesco, Andrew organised fundraising days, first raising money for Mindspace Perth in 2017.

Next to benefit from a shop floor collection was Enable Scotland, then Sense Scotland.

Perth fundraising helps charity

Andrew explains how money helped over the last five years.

“There was £900 raised for Mindspace which provided them with new outdoor furniture. And £300 for Enable which went to fund days out in the community.

“Sense Scotland bought an outdoor trampoline for the service in Bridge of Earn.”

This time, with other volunteers he encouraged shoppers at Tesco in Edinburgh Road to raise money for Archie’s Child Bereavement Service.

Andrew at the latest fundraiser.

The service, which started in Grampian region, offers support to bereaved children.

In March 2022, they announced the expansion of services into Tayside and Highlands with the aim of launching later in the year.

Online community support

And despite September’s collection being his last, Andrew has found a new way to help the local community.

He has recently set up a Facebook group called Perth Cost of Living Crisis.

It is hoped that it will be a group where people and organisations can come together to support those in need.

Andrew adds: “I am personally very proud with what I have managed as an individual to create, to help our amazing local and national health providers.

“We all come from different financial backgrounds, but when you have health issues, we are all the same.”

