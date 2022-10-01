Teenage Angus weightlifter Corey powers to Scotland debut after ‘amazing’ battle against weak bones

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Angus teenager Corey Paterson is going up in the world of weighlifting with a Scotland debut – after picking up the sport to strengthen his fragile feet.

The Arbroath 17-year-old says he cannot wait to pull on the home vest for a Celtic Nations showdown against Wales and Ireland.

And Corey’s squad selection is a remarkable turnaround for the sports mad youngster who hobbled into the gym to try the sport for the first time.

Corey has battled back from weak bones which agonisingly stopped him in his tracks when he was just 13.

“I did karate and athletics but just couldn’t seem to stay away from injuries,” said the Arbroath Academy pupil.

“I broke my foot and we then discovered I had a weakness in my bones due to a deficiency of Vitamin D.

He added: “I just couldn’t stay out of a moon boot or off crutches”

Weight resistance training

So he hobbled in to Arbroath’s Warehouse Gym to see if weightlifting might be the answer.

And the results have been spectacular.

Corey found a passion for Olympic weightlifting and has lifted 102kg in the clean and jerk.

His best snatch lift is currently 82kg.

“To start with I wasn’t aiming for anything special, it was just a way to try to recover from my foot problems,” he said.

“But I just love the sport now and am training four or five times a week.

“I then got into it competitively but only started regional competitions about six months ago.

“So I was surprised when I got selected for Scotland, but it’s a great honour.”

The Celtic Nations competition is in Dundee in mid-October, so Corey is guaranteed good home support.

“A lot of my friends and folk from the gym planning to come along to see how I do,” he said.

Sixth-year pupil Corey says he hopes to pursue a sports-related career.

And his own competitive ambitions are set sky high.

“I’m hoping to eventually make it to the Commonwealth Games for Scotland, that would be amazing.”

‘Amazing’ progress

Gym owner Lee Page says it’s been a thrill to see the teenager’s talent blossom.

“I’ve coached Corey since he was 13 after he had to stop his karate altogether.

“It was decided to incorporate resistance training, i.e weight training, due to its positive effect on bone density.

“This is where I stepped in,” said Lee, an international weightlifter, weightlifting record holder and ex-bodybuilder.

“Corey used to literally hobble into the gym to meet me for his sessions.

“The turnaround is simply amazing. You would not believe it’s the same lad.

“Corey showed he had the techniques and passion for the sport.

“He’s been competing over the last one and a half years, winning competitions and is now ranked the third best youth weightlifter in Scotland

“That’s what’s earned him the call-up to the national team in the upcoming Celtic Championships against Wales and Ireland.”