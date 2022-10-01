Teenage Angus weightlifter Corey powers to Scotland debut after ‘amazing’ battle against weak bones

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Teenage Angus weightlifter Corey powers to Scotland debut after ‘amazing’ battle against weak bones

By Graham Brown
October 1 2022, 5.55am
Corey Paterson will make his Scotland bow at a Celtic Nations competition in Dundee. Pic: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Corey Paterson will make his Scotland bow at a Celtic Nations competition in Dundee. Pic: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Angus teenager Corey Paterson is going up in the world of weighlifting with a Scotland debut – after picking up the sport to strengthen his fragile feet.

The Arbroath 17-year-old says he cannot wait to pull on the home vest for a Celtic Nations showdown against Wales and Ireland.

And Corey’s squad selection is a remarkable turnaround for the sports mad youngster who hobbled into the gym to try the sport for the first time.

Angus weightlifter Corey Paterson
Corey Paterson trains at the Warehouse Gym in Arbroath. Pic: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Corey has battled back from weak bones which agonisingly stopped him in his tracks when he was just 13.

“I did karate and athletics but just couldn’t seem to stay away from injuries,” said the Arbroath Academy pupil.

“I broke my foot and we then discovered I had a weakness in my bones due to a deficiency of Vitamin D.

He added: “I just couldn’t stay out of a moon boot or off crutches”

Weight resistance training

So he hobbled in to Arbroath’s Warehouse Gym to see if weightlifting might be the answer.

And the results have been spectacular.

Corey found a passion for Olympic weightlifting and has lifted 102kg in the clean and jerk.

His best snatch lift is currently 82kg.

Angus weightlifter Corey Paterson
Corey is one of the country’s best young weightlifters. Pic: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“To start with I wasn’t aiming for anything special, it was just a way to try to recover from my foot problems,” he said.

“But I just love the sport now and am training four or five times a week.

“I then got into it competitively but only started regional competitions about six months ago.

“So I was surprised when I got selected for Scotland, but it’s a great honour.”

Corey Paterson Arbriath
Corey puts in hours of training each week. Pic: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

The Celtic Nations competition is in Dundee in mid-October, so Corey is guaranteed good home support.

“A lot of my friends and folk from the gym planning to come along to see how I do,” he said.

Sixth-year pupil Corey says he hopes to pursue a sports-related career.

And his own competitive ambitions are set sky high.

“I’m hoping to eventually make it to the Commonwealth Games for Scotland, that would be amazing.”

‘Amazing’ progress

Gym owner Lee Page says it’s been a thrill to see the teenager’s talent blossom.

“I’ve coached Corey since he was 13 after he had to stop his karate altogether.

“It was decided to incorporate resistance training, i.e weight training, due to its positive effect on bone density.

“This is where I stepped in,” said Lee, an international weightlifter, weightlifting record holder and ex-bodybuilder.

Warehouse Gym Arbroath
Gym owner and coach Lee Page with Corey. Pic: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“Corey used to literally hobble into the gym to meet me for his sessions.

“The turnaround is simply amazing. You would not believe it’s the same lad.

“Corey showed he had the techniques and passion for the sport.

“He’s been competing over the last one and a half years, winning competitions and is now ranked the third best youth weightlifter in Scotland

“That’s what’s earned him the call-up to the national team in the upcoming Celtic Championships against Wales and Ireland.”

Editor's Picks