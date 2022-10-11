Fife four-year-old Erin’s stem cell donor dream as she fights blood cancer for second time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Fife four-year-old Erin’s stem cell donor dream as she fights blood cancer for second time

By Cara Forrester
October 11 2022, 5.53am
Erin is bravely fighting leukaemia and is waiting for a stem cell donnor..
Erin is bravely fighting leukaemia.

Four-year-old Fifer Erin Kerr is bravely facing a second bout of leukaemia.

The youngster from Newport-on-Tay is currently in Edinburgh’s Sick Kids just months after beating the blood cancer the first time around.

But now Erin and her family face a worrying wait to find a stem cell donor for the next stage of her life-saving treatment.

Mum Catrina reveals Erin has only one potential match and is urging local people to join the register to give her daughter, and others like her, hope.

Erin is on the waiting list for a stem cell transplant as she battles leukaemia for a second time.
Erin is battling leukaemia for a second time. Image: Catrina Kerr.

Catrina explains Erin was diagnosed with leukaemia in December 2019 when she was just two years old.

Erin’s treatment began with four weeks at the Sick Kids in Edinburgh, then afterwards at Ninewells in Dundee.

‘Doesn’t ever feel sorry for herself’

From August 2020 until April this year, she was on a maintenance phase of treatment.

“It’s a long journey but one she coped with like a trouper,” Catrina admits.

“She was bed bound, she was sore and often unable to get up.

“But she’s so resilient and strong and doesn’t ever feel sorry for herself.”

Going through treatment during a pandemic has meant Erin and her family, including sister Neave, haven’t been able to enjoy trips or days out.

A day out to Blair Drummond gave a taste of normality for Neave and Erin
A day out to Blair Drummond gave a taste of normality for Neave and Erin. Image: Catrina Kerr.

Catrina continues: “When she finished treatment in April we were all utterly ecstatic. We went on a family trip to Blair Drummond Safari Park and the girls just loved it.

“It was the most normal thing we’d done and it was great the girls got that taste of normality.”

On May 9, Erin rang the bell to signal the end of her treatment and was going from strength to strength.

Ringing the bell to signal the end of her cancer treatment with her family
Ringing the bell to signal the end of her cancer treatment with her family. Image: Catrina Kerr.

But the family’s joy was short lived.

A couple of months later after completing her first few days of Primary one, the school holidays began.

But Erin fell ill and started to be sick.

“Then she was really tired for about 12 days and when we took a planned trip to Aviemore, she was sick again.”

Leukaemia was back

“After a hospital investigation, we were told the leukaemia was back, she had relapsed and it was in her brain this time,” Catrina continues.

“So after four months, it was straight back into the Sick Kids for her and back onto treatment.

“The aim this time is for her to have stem cell transplant which will be done in Glasgow.”

What is stem cell transplant?

If a patient has a condition that affects their bone marrow or blood, then a stem cell transplant may be their best chance of survival.

Doctors will give new, healthy stem cells to the patient via their bloodstream, where they begin to grow and create healthy red blood cells, white blood cells and platelets.

‘One strong little lady’

“Erin has tolerated the antibody treatment she’s on at the moment well so far. She’s playing, laughing and wants to go to the playroom in the hospital,” says Catrina.

“She is one strong little lady and has come through so much.

“Every day is hard, but when we had to shave her head again recently that was a really hard day.

Erin only had her first hair cut in June this year
Erin only had her first hair cut in June this year. Image: Catrina Kerr.

“She loves her hair. It all grew back after her previous treatment and she’s only just had her first haircut in June.”

They’ve also hit a problem no family would want to face.

Searching for a life saver

“We’re struggling to find a stem cell donor for Erin.

“The consultants thought there would be two to three suitable matches at least.

“But it’s turned out she’s got a slightly unusual bone marrow and there’s only been one potential match so far.

“It is hard, but we have no option but to keep going and get Erin through it.

Erin with her sister.
Erin has her whole life ahead of her to enjoy with her sister. Image: Catrina Kerr.

“It’s absolutely horrific to be in this situation.

“But we want to ask people to join the register because as well as finding a match for Erin we don’t want other families in this horrible situation to worry where their donor is coming from.

“My wee girl is only four – and it’s so unfair she’s had to go through this once, never mind twice.

“She’s got her whole life ahead of her and this is about giving her back that chance.”

Help Erin and give her hope

Charity Anthony Nolan uses its register to match potential stem cell donors to blood cancer and blood disorder patients in need of stem cell transplants.

They tell us there are currently 4,126 donors from Tayside and 6,949 donors from Fife on their register.

They’re looking for more people to sign up, particularly young men.

🚨 *Urgent call for sign-ups* 4-year-old Erin’s family have been told the devastating news that her acute lymphoblastic…

Posted by Anthony Nolan, saving the lives of people with blood cancer on Thursday, 6 October 2022

Henny Braund MBE, Chief Executive of Anthony Nolan, says: “Erin is a kind little girl who is waiting patiently for news of a kind stranger to give her family hope.

“By sharing their story, Erin’s family are inspiring people across Scotland to learn more about the stem cell register.

“Every single one who signs up has the potential to give someone like her a second chance at life.

“What many people don’t realise is how simple it is to join the Anthony Nolan register – if you’re aged between 16 and 30 you can join online.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Health & Wellbeing

To go with story by Morag Lindsay. Rebecca Baird column Picture shows; World mental health day. dundee. Supplied by Shutterstock Date; 10/10/2022
REBECCA BAIRD: Mental health 'awareness' isn't enough and wearing yellow won't keep the kids…
Finlay Wilson. Heart Space Yoga and Bodyworks.
Heart Space: Popularity of free aerial yoga classes for kids is soaring in Dundee
Medicinal herbs in a mortar and pestle with leaves and roots on a table
Fife medical herbalist shares top natural remedies to help 7 common sleep problems
Scott uses beats to get a good sleep.
Kirkcaldy yogi Scott explains how beats and brainwaves will get you a good night's…
Young man in sportswear running on treadmill at gym.
5 of the cheapest gyms in Perth and Kinross - but where are they…
What are case numbers like across Tayside and Fife this week? Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Covid Scotland: Case numbers in Dundee increase by almost 90%
2
Evening telegraph/ Courier St Andrews news CR0037541 G Jennings pics , Dundee Kiltwalk, the start at St Andrews, Julie & Duncan Strachan from Aberdeen, sunday 21st August.
Dundee Kiltwalk 2022 video released - can you spot yourself?
Post Thumbnail
Courier readers share their top 7 tips for a good night's sleep
A graphic showing 3 clocks, symbolising polyphasic sleep
Polyphasic sleep: What is it and are there any benefits?
The event investigates gaming for those with sight loss. Image: Abertay University.
Abertay University hosts pioneering event to improve gaming for those with sight loss

Most Read

1
Children play boules outside a thatched cottage in 'vanished' Muirton of Ardblair.
Ghost Town: The Perthshire village that disappeared off the map
2
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — Speeding firefighter and paramedic punch
3
Lynn Anderson is back in Dundee after three weeks in hospital in Turkey.
Dundee mum Lynn Anderson flown from Turkish hospital to Ninewells by air ambulance
4
HMS Prince of Wales goes under the Forth Bridge in Fife
Stricken HMS Prince of Wales arrives at Rosyth dockyard
5
Aydya Group founder Yusuf Okhai. Image: Aydya Group
Dundee entrepreneur devastated by £5m legal battle says he is spurred by failure
6
File photo dated 28/05/19 of actor Brian Cox who has said he went into "survival mode" following the death of his father from pancreatic cancer. PA Photo. Issue date: Sunday March 29, 2020. The star of HBO's Succession, 73, was eight when his mill worker father died, three weeks after being diagnosed with the disease. Speaking on Radio 4's Desert Island Discs, the Scottish actor told how his mother suffered a breakdown and the family were left in debt. See PA story SHOWBIZ Cox. Photo credit should read: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire
Dundee’s Hollywood star Brian Cox aims TV tirade at Liz Truss
6
7
Thomas Justice outside the Bush Bar, Dundee.
Bush Bar: First look inside Dundee pub set to reopen next week
3
8
Illustration of the Rosyth waterfront as a green freeport. Image: Forth Green Freeport
Potential for 7,000 new jobs in Fife say firms behind freeport bid
9
HMS Prince of Wales, pictured sailing from Rosyth Dockyard for the very first time. Image: Ministry of Defence.
All you need to know as stricken £3bn warship heads back to Fife for…
10
Courier News - Cheryl Peebles story - CR0032756 - Senior pupils donating to Dundee and Angus Foodbank -- Picture shows general view / gv / locator / exterior -- Grove Academy, Claypotts Road, Broughty Ferry - Thursday 16th December 2021 -- Pic credit Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Could teacher strikes cause school closures in Tayside and Fife in the winter term?

More from The Courier

Molly Cunningham Pitlochry 100th birthday
Age is just a number for Pitlochry resident Molly as she turns 100 in…
Burger Island owner Rain Miller. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Burntisland burger joint's hunt for two boys whose mouth-watering order helped transform their business
Photo shows two RNLI crewman from behind walking on the gangway to the Broughty Ferry RNLI station with the River Tay in the background.
COURIER OPINION: Arbroath or Broughty Ferry lifeboat downgrade could cost lives
dundee council tax john alexander
Dundonians could face council tax hike of at least 3% amid £45m budget black…
2
Forfar's flooded West High Street in September. Image: Alison Russo Brown
Extra Forfar drainage being put in to avert repeat of town centre flooding
Nancy Dawson: An American who made her mark on Dundee and Fife
Stan Garland with the damaged water pipe. Image: Paul Reid
Waste pouring into Lochee garden after thieves burst pipe stealing bike
Peter Brown was found guilty of blocking the badger sett.
Badgers 'would have suffocated' after digger driver blocked sett entrance on Fife farmland
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer.
Gary Bowyer wants to see ruthless Dundee as he addresses Niall McGinn absence
Paul McMullan takes on his man against Arbroath
LEE WILKIE: Dundee should dominate after early goals but they are falling short

Editor's Picks