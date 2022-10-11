Fife four-year-old Erin’s stem cell donor dream as she fights blood cancer for second time

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Four-year-old Fifer Erin Kerr is bravely facing a second bout of leukaemia.

The youngster from Newport-on-Tay is currently in Edinburgh’s Sick Kids just months after beating the blood cancer the first time around.

But now Erin and her family face a worrying wait to find a stem cell donor for the next stage of her life-saving treatment.

Mum Catrina reveals Erin has only one potential match and is urging local people to join the register to give her daughter, and others like her, hope.

Catrina explains Erin was diagnosed with leukaemia in December 2019 when she was just two years old.

Erin’s treatment began with four weeks at the Sick Kids in Edinburgh, then afterwards at Ninewells in Dundee.

‘Doesn’t ever feel sorry for herself’

From August 2020 until April this year, she was on a maintenance phase of treatment.

“It’s a long journey but one she coped with like a trouper,” Catrina admits.

“She was bed bound, she was sore and often unable to get up.

“But she’s so resilient and strong and doesn’t ever feel sorry for herself.”

Going through treatment during a pandemic has meant Erin and her family, including sister Neave, haven’t been able to enjoy trips or days out.

Catrina continues: “When she finished treatment in April we were all utterly ecstatic. We went on a family trip to Blair Drummond Safari Park and the girls just loved it.

“It was the most normal thing we’d done and it was great the girls got that taste of normality.”

On May 9, Erin rang the bell to signal the end of her treatment and was going from strength to strength.

But the family’s joy was short lived.

A couple of months later after completing her first few days of Primary one, the school holidays began.

But Erin fell ill and started to be sick.

“Then she was really tired for about 12 days and when we took a planned trip to Aviemore, she was sick again.”

Leukaemia was back

“After a hospital investigation, we were told the leukaemia was back, she had relapsed and it was in her brain this time,” Catrina continues.

“So after four months, it was straight back into the Sick Kids for her and back onto treatment.

“The aim this time is for her to have stem cell transplant which will be done in Glasgow.”

What is stem cell transplant?

If a patient has a condition that affects their bone marrow or blood, then a stem cell transplant may be their best chance of survival.

Doctors will give new, healthy stem cells to the patient via their bloodstream, where they begin to grow and create healthy red blood cells, white blood cells and platelets.

‘One strong little lady’

“Erin has tolerated the antibody treatment she’s on at the moment well so far. She’s playing, laughing and wants to go to the playroom in the hospital,” says Catrina.

“She is one strong little lady and has come through so much.

“Every day is hard, but when we had to shave her head again recently that was a really hard day.

“She loves her hair. It all grew back after her previous treatment and she’s only just had her first haircut in June.”

They’ve also hit a problem no family would want to face.

Searching for a life saver

“We’re struggling to find a stem cell donor for Erin.

“The consultants thought there would be two to three suitable matches at least.

“But it’s turned out she’s got a slightly unusual bone marrow and there’s only been one potential match so far.

“It is hard, but we have no option but to keep going and get Erin through it.

“It’s absolutely horrific to be in this situation.

“But we want to ask people to join the register because as well as finding a match for Erin we don’t want other families in this horrible situation to worry where their donor is coming from.

“My wee girl is only four – and it’s so unfair she’s had to go through this once, never mind twice.

“She’s got her whole life ahead of her and this is about giving her back that chance.”

Help Erin and give her hope

Charity Anthony Nolan uses its register to match potential stem cell donors to blood cancer and blood disorder patients in need of stem cell transplants.

They tell us there are currently 4,126 donors from Tayside and 6,949 donors from Fife on their register.

They’re looking for more people to sign up, particularly young men.

Henny Braund MBE, Chief Executive of Anthony Nolan, says: “Erin is a kind little girl who is waiting patiently for news of a kind stranger to give her family hope.

“By sharing their story, Erin’s family are inspiring people across Scotland to learn more about the stem cell register.

“Every single one who signs up has the potential to give someone like her a second chance at life.

“What many people don’t realise is how simple it is to join the Anthony Nolan register – if you’re aged between 16 and 30 you can join online.”