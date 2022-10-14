Covid Scotland: Dundee case numbers decline as rest of Tayside and Fife rises

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Covid Scotland: Dundee case numbers decline as rest of Tayside and Fife rises

By Saskia Harper
October 14 2022, 2.34pm
Lateral flow test kit showing a positive test result
One in 50 Scots tested positive for Covid in the week ending September 29.

Recorded Covid case numbers across Tayside and Fife have increased in the past week, except in Dundee where figures are on the decline.

The city saw an almost 90% increase in positive cases last week, with 72 people testing positive between September 24 and 30.

However, this week, 60 people in Dundee have confirmed a positive case, meaning numbers are down 16.7%.

Elsewhere in Tayside and in Fife, however, case numbers have risen.

Angus saw the largest increase in cases, with 66 people testing positive this week, compared with 45 last week – a 46.7% rise.

Shoppers in Kirkcaldy queue during lockdown. Image: Steven Brown/DC Thomson.

In Fife, there were 261 recorded positive cases this week and 225 the week previous. This is an increase of 15%.

And in Perth and Kinross, there was an 11.5% increase compared with the week before. A recorded 107 people tested positive this week.

The previous week saw 94 positive tests.

What are Covid case numbers nationally?

This week the Office for National Statistics (ONS) data revealed one in 50 Scots tested positive in the week ending September 29.

This is compared with one in 45 the week before.

The ONS says the trend is still “uncertain” in Scotland, meaning it’s unsure whether cases are currently increasing or decreasing.

The estimated number of people testing positive for Covid-19 in Scotland was 109,700. This means around 2.08% of the population tested positive.

In England one in 35 tested positive the same week. The figures were one in 40 in Wales and Northern Ireland.

Numbers of positive tests have mostly increased in Tayside and Fife this week, but decreased in Dundee.

This is the first time in months Scotland has had the lowest estimated average ratio of the population testing positive for Covid-19 across the four UK nations.

According to Public Health Scotland, in the week ending October 9, there were:

  • On average 838 patients in hospital with Covid-19, a 12.6% increase from the previous week ending October 2 (744);
  • 17 new admissions to ICUs with a laboratory confirmed test of Covid-19, a decrease of one from the previous week (October 2).

And according to National Records of Scotland, in the week ending October 9, there were 36 deaths involving Covid-19 (nine fewer than the previous week).

This means there have been a total of 15,817 deaths registered in Scotland where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Health & Wellbeing

Marie Paterson who runs her own wellbeing business.
Fife wellbeing expert tells us her 5 healthy sleep habits you can try tonight
Food Train shopping box helping pensioners in Dundee.
Charity urges Dundee to help pensioners who are choosing heating over eating
One in 50 Scots tested positive for Covid in the week ending September 29.
What happens at a blood donation appointment - and what do you need to…
One in 50 Scots tested positive for Covid in the week ending September 29.
Dundee mum urges others to give blood after transfusion saved her life
Ninewells Hospital Dundee
NHS Tayside treat most attack victims in Scotland as MSP brands region 'the assault…
2
One in 50 Scots tested positive for Covid in the week ending September 29.
Broughty Ferry grandad says he owes his life to ground-breaking heart treatment at Ninewells
Bartosz Maroszek who has a brain tumour had to make own way to hospital when ambulance wasn't available.
No ambulance available when Perth dad with brain tumour had seizure in street
image shows a pair of hands holding a cut-out diagram of a women's reproductive system.
KEZIA DUGDALE: If women over-40 matter to Scotland, surely our health should too
sleeping pills in a hand
The truth about sleeping pills: How do they work and what are the risks?
Erin is bravely fighting leukaemia and is waiting for a stem cell donnor..
Fife four-year-old Erin's stem cell donor dream as she fights blood cancer for second…

Most Read

1
Damage done to the Caird Park course in Dundee.
Dundee golf course ‘decimated’ in worst theft and vandalism seen in decades
2
2
One in 50 Scots tested positive for Covid in the week ending September 29.
Jail for Dundee events firm boss who molested girl, 12, at Perthshire caravan park
3
One in 50 Scots tested positive for Covid in the week ending September 29.
Dundee man locked up after devastating £10,000 raid on Broughty Ferry barber
4
The Invergowrie footbridge, built in 1847, will be demolished and rebuilt under east coast electrification plans
7 years of disruption ahead as Network Rail electrifies line through Perth, Dundee and…
5
One in 50 Scots tested positive for Covid in the week ending September 29.
John McGinn wanted to join Dundee United but Tangerines signed Rodney Sneijder instead
6
Three views of the train passing through Arbroath
Why a ‘Flying Banana’ train was shooting blue laser beams in Arbroath
7
One in 50 Scots tested positive for Covid in the week ending September 29.
Concern for missing Glenrothes pensioner with ‘poor health’
8
The M&S Foodhall at Gallagher Retail Park in Dundee
Dundee M&S reopens following serious assault and break-in
9
The living Christmas tree is on the Nethergate.
Living Christmas tree will be in Dundee city centre 365 days a year
10
One in 50 Scots tested positive for Covid in the week ending September 29.
EXCLUSIVE: Craig Sibbald opens up on being sidelined at Dundee United and Liam Fox…

More from The Courier

One in 50 Scots tested positive for Covid in the week ending September 29.
Motorist killed in A9 crash involving two cars and van towing trailer named
One in 50 Scots tested positive for Covid in the week ending September 29.
A9 closed in both directions near Blair Atholl after crash
One in 50 Scots tested positive for Covid in the week ending September 29.
Why St Leonards School has scooped a national award for International Student Experience
Dundee new activity centre
Bowling alley in former Toys R Us at Dundee Kingsway gets green light
One in 50 Scots tested positive for Covid in the week ending September 29.
Former All Black to visit Dundee rugby team set up in memory of player…
One in 50 Scots tested positive for Covid in the week ending September 29.
Fife rapist attacked teenager in his car after she mistook it for taxi
One in 50 Scots tested positive for Covid in the week ending September 29.
VIDEO: Dunkeld pair arrested for police van stunt during London climate change protests
One in 50 Scots tested positive for Covid in the week ending September 29.
Comfort Food Friday: Make a real saving by swapping chicken for pork in this…
One in 50 Scots tested positive for Covid in the week ending September 29.
Dream move into Moto2 World Championship for Perth motorcycle racer Rory Skinner
One in 50 Scots tested positive for Covid in the week ending September 29.
19 of the best pictures as Dundee's Botanic Garden hosts Enchanted Forest-esque show

Editor's Picks

Most Commented