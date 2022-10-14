Why St Leonards School has scooped a national award for International Student Experience

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

St Leonards School in St Andrews has won a national accolade for its International Student Experience at the Independent Schools of the Year Awards 2022.

The prestigious accolade recognises the Fife school’s global community and outlook, supporting pupils of over 30 different nationalities to feel at home in St Andrews.

The Independent Schools of the Year Awards is run by Independent School Parent magazine to recognise the very best in education and student experience.

A ceremony to celebrate the award winners was held in London on October 11.

The awards receive hundreds of applications from independent schools across the UK, shortlisting those showing unrivalled excellence.

What does International Student Experience recognise?

The International Student Experience category recognises a holistic school-life experience, which successfully prepares all students for the next stage of their career.

At St Leonards, the independent school celebrates cultural and linguistic diversity daily, encouraging students to be proud of their heritage and to share it with others.

St Leonards School was the first in Scotland to be accredited as an all-through International Baccalaureate school.

And the gold standard qualification – equivalent to Highers and Advanced Highers – attracts students from across the globe.

St Leonards celebrates diversity by encouraging older pupils to read stories in their mother tongues to younger pupils around the fire pit and lead dumpling-making

workshops to celebrate Lunar New Year.

St Leonards School, which has boarding and day pupils, is one of just two all-through IB schools in the UK.

National recognition for St Leonards School

Simon Brian, head of St Leonards School, said: “We are delighted that St Leonards has received national recognition for our International Student Experience.

"This is a superb reflection of the sense of inclusivity which sets our school apart, and celebrates each and every one of our pupils, staff and families." Simon Brian, head of St Leonards School, St Andrews

“This is a superb reflection of the sense of inclusivity which sets our school apart.

“It celebrates each and every one of our pupils, staff and families.

He added: “It is wonderful that our values and all-through International Baccalaureate ethos have been acknowledged and praised with this award.”