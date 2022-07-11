Joy for leavers at Fife’s St Leonards School as they earn record score in exams

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

While most of Scotland’s teenagers wait another four weeks for exam results those at St Leonards School in Fife are already celebrating record success.

Pupils at the independent school in St Andrews have learned their results of exams sat in May for the International Baccalaureate diploma programme – equivalent to Highers and Advanced Highers.

And they have earned the school its highest ever average score, 36 out of a possible 45 points.

Over a quarter of St Leonards School leavers scored 40 or more points, placing them in the top 7% of International Baccalaureate candidates across the globe.

The school’s top performers

Two – Bethany Gavine and Martin Dandolov – were in the world’s top 1%, among only 300 pupils globally to achieve all 45 points.

Bethany, from Balmullo, plans to study architecture, while Martin, from Kirkcaldy, intends to study economics.

Close behind them was James Mackenzie-Page, of St Andrews, who scored 44 points and will soon start studying physics at his home town university.

Other top performers at St Leonards School include Clova Angus, from Leven, with 38 points, and deputy heads of school Zac Kunwar and Isla Thomson, both with 42 points.

Archie Clarke and Fynn Loewe, who combined their diplomas with high level sports training programmes, both scored 36 points.

The school’s first cohort of students to complete the IB career-related programme graduated with a 100% pass rate. They include Colette Johnston, from St Andrews, Natasha Reid, from Newport, and head boy Karajahyah Schlagenhauf, of The Bahamas.

The programme combines IB diploma courses with a BTEC in business.

The St Leonards average score of 36 is a huge achievement, considerably exceeding the global average.” Head Simon Brian

The most popular university destinations for this year’s St Leonards School leavers are Durham and St Andrews, with some also heading for King’s College London, Glasgow, Nottingham, Bristol, Groningen, in the Netherlands, and Milan.

St Leonards School head Simon Brian said: “I am incredibly proud of this year’s outstanding International Baccalaureate results.

“They are a testament to the hard work and determination of our students, who have been prepared for life – Ad Vitam [school motto] – and who I know will go on to do great things at some excellent and diverse destinations in Scotland, the wider UK and around the world.

“The St Leonards average score of 36 is a huge achievement, considerably exceeding the global average.”

St Leonards School, which has boarding and day pupils, is one of just two all-through IB schools in the UK.

Results day for candidates who sat SQA exams, including National 5s, Highers and Advanced Highers, is August 9.