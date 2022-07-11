Joy for leavers at Fife’s St Leonards School as they earn record score in exams

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Joy for leavers at Fife’s St Leonards School as they earn record score in exams

By Cheryl Peebles
July 11 2022, 3.51pm Updated: July 11 2022, 5.24pm
Group of 5 St Leonards International Baccalaureate 2022 candidates with their results.
Some of the St Leonards School leavers who excelled in their International Baccalaureate exams, (from left) Carolina Ghini, Teah Moore, Ciara Cherry, Zac Kunwar and Martin Dandolov. Picture supplied.

While most of Scotland’s teenagers wait another four weeks for exam results those at St Leonards School in Fife are already celebrating record success.

Pupils at the independent school in St Andrews have learned their results of exams sat in May for the International Baccalaureate diploma programme – equivalent to Highers and Advanced Highers.

And they have earned the school its highest ever average score, 36 out of a possible 45 points.

Over a quarter of St Leonards School leavers scored 40 or more points, placing them in the top 7% of International Baccalaureate candidates across the globe.

The school’s top performers

Two – Bethany Gavine and Martin Dandolov – were in the world’s top 1%, among only 300 pupils globally to achieve all 45 points.

Bethany, from Balmullo, plans to study architecture, while Martin, from Kirkcaldy, intends to study economics.

Close behind them was James Mackenzie-Page, of St Andrews, who scored 44 points and will soon start studying physics at his home town university.

Other top performers at St Leonards School include Clova Angus, from Leven, with 38 points, and deputy heads of school Zac Kunwar and Isla Thomson, both with 42 points.

Archie Clarke and Fynn Loewe, who combined their diplomas with high level sports training programmes, both scored 36 points.

The school’s first cohort of students to complete the IB career-related programme graduated with a 100% pass rate. They include Colette Johnston, from St Andrews, Natasha Reid, from Newport, and head boy Karajahyah Schlagenhauf, of The Bahamas.

The programme combines IB diploma courses with a BTEC in business.

The St Leonards average score of 36 is a huge achievement, considerably exceeding the global average.”

Head Simon Brian

The most popular university destinations for this year’s St Leonards School leavers are Durham and St Andrews, with some also heading for King’s College London, Glasgow, Nottingham, Bristol, Groningen, in the Netherlands, and Milan.

St Leonards School head Simon Brian said: “I am incredibly proud of this year’s outstanding International Baccalaureate results.

“They are a testament to the hard work and determination of our students, who have been prepared for life – Ad Vitam [school motto] – and who I know will go on to do great things at some excellent and diverse destinations in Scotland, the wider UK and around the world.

“The St Leonards average score of 36 is a huge achievement, considerably exceeding the global average.”

St Leonards School, which has boarding and day pupils, is one of just two all-through IB schools in the UK.

Results day for candidates who sat SQA exams, including National 5s, Highers and Advanced Highers, is August 9.

