A9 closed in both directions near Blair Atholl after crash

The A9 is closed in both directions after a crash near Blair Atholl in Highland Perthshire.

The collision happened on the A9 northbound near Breedon Shierglas Quarry just before 2pm on Friday.

Initially only the northbound side was shut but this was soon extended to the whole road.

It is not yet known if anyone has been injured.

Traffic Scotland says long queues are forming, tailing back for around five miles.

An official diversion is not yet in place.

Police Scotland has been approached for comment.

More to follow.