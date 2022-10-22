Winter power cuts could stoke human catastrophe for elderly people warns Dundee pensioners group

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Winter power cuts could stoke human catastrophe for elderly people warns Dundee pensioners group

By Cheryl Peebles
October 22 2022, 6.00am Updated: October 22 2022, 2.37pm
Picture of Dorothy McHugh next to a picture of elderly hands holding a candle.
Dundee Pensioners' Forum secretary Dorothy McHugh says the prospect of winter power cuts adds the threat of human catastrophe. Images: supplied and Shutterstock.

Families have been urged to look out for elderly relatives this winter as warnings of energy blackouts add to the crisis of soaring energy prices.

Dundee Pensioners’ Forum branded it unthinkable that older people could be left without heat or light on the coldest of days and spoke of potential human catastrophe.

The National Grid has warned of unlikely but possible three-hour power cuts from 4pm to 7pm on “really, really cold” weekdays in January and February.

It took the unusual step of setting out scenarios in which Britain might not have enough energy supplies this winter, as reported by the Financial Times.

Picture the scene: older people, cold and hungry, bundled up in layers of clothing and staying in bed throughout the day, trying to survive one day at a time.”

Dorothy McHugh, Dundee Pensioners Forum

Dorothy McHugh, secretary of Dundee Pensioners’ Forum, said older people who feel the cold more than others are already worried about how they will afford to heat and eat – without the added threat of being left in the dark and without power.

Mrs McHugh, also a Labour councillor for Dundee East End, said: “We urge family members and communities to be mindful of how vulnerable many older people are.

“It is unthinkable that older people will be without heat or light in the dark days of winter, and struggling to put food on the table – and yet, that is what we are facing in the sixth richest country of the world.

Elderly people who feel the cold more could have to bundle up in layers of clothing or stay in bed to keep warm. Image: Shutterstock.

“Picture the scene: older people, cold and hungry, bundled up in layers of clothing and staying in bed throughout the day, trying to survive one day at a time.

“It’s disgraceful.”

Each winter an average of 9,700 deaths in the UK are due to living in cold homes, according to research by National Energy Action and E3G.

Mrs McHugh said she “cannot imagine” what that number will climb to this winter.

“This is a huge crisis – urgent and sustained support is needed if we are to avoid a human catastrophe among older people.”

How to prepare for blackouts

Winter power cuts could have severe consequences for some, according to older people’s charity Age Scotland.

Head of policy Adam Stachura said it was “astonishing” that planning for scheduled blackouts was necessary in this day and age.

He added: “Many older people are particularly vulnerable when there are power cuts.

Of course, lots of people can cope by themselves but others, including those who are lonely, isolated, living alone, managing health conditions or reliant on medical equipment, need extra support.”

Age Scotland has these tips for being ready for blackouts:

  • Join your energy supplier’s priority services register, particularly if you rely on medical equipment which needs mains power, so they know you need quick reconnection after a power cut.
  • Write down emergency contact numbers, including suppliers.
  • Keep a torch in an easy-to-remember place in case of a power cut.
  • Contact Age Scotland’s energy advice service – 0800 12 44 222 – with any worries about the energy crisis or power cuts.

It is also running a series of Zoom workshops on heating your home for less and preparing for power cuts – including how to make an emergency plan and a survival kit – which will continue through November and December.

Places are free but must be booked.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Health & Wellbeing

Dundee Pensioners' Forum secretary Dorothy McHugh says the prospect of winter power cuts adds the threat of human catastrophe. Images: supplied and Shutterstock.
5 of the cheapest gyms in Angus – but where are they and how…
Nicky, from Dunning, was diagnosed with ADHD in her forties.
Perthshire woman shares how ADHD diagnosis in her forties transformed her life
Dundee Pensioners' Forum secretary Dorothy McHugh says the prospect of winter power cuts adds the threat of human catastrophe. Images: supplied and Shutterstock.
Thinking of going private? We find out what's included in a BUPA health assessment…
Dundee Pensioners' Forum secretary Dorothy McHugh says the prospect of winter power cuts adds the threat of human catastrophe. Images: supplied and Shutterstock.
Health experts reveal most commonly searched STI symptoms - and what they mean
Dundee Pensioners' Forum secretary Dorothy McHugh says the prospect of winter power cuts adds the threat of human catastrophe. Images: supplied and Shutterstock.
The menopause and me: Local women share their stories
3
Dundee Pensioners' Forum secretary Dorothy McHugh says the prospect of winter power cuts adds the threat of human catastrophe. Images: supplied and Shutterstock.
6 unusual menopause symptoms you may not know about
Dundee Pensioners' Forum secretary Dorothy McHugh says the prospect of winter power cuts adds the threat of human catastrophe. Images: supplied and Shutterstock.
POLL: Would you try Primark's new menopause clothing range - and can you get…
Dundee Pensioners' Forum secretary Dorothy McHugh says the prospect of winter power cuts adds the threat of human catastrophe. Images: supplied and Shutterstock.
Tragic loss inspires families to set up vital cardiac screening for young people in…
Dundee Pensioners' Forum secretary Dorothy McHugh says the prospect of winter power cuts adds the threat of human catastrophe. Images: supplied and Shutterstock.
Can you really learn CPR in five minutes? We try out life-saving training on…
Dundee Pensioners' Forum secretary Dorothy McHugh says the prospect of winter power cuts adds the threat of human catastrophe. Images: supplied and Shutterstock.
Local expert shares top tips to cope with seasonal affective disorder - and why…

Most Read

1
Dundee Pensioners' Forum secretary Dorothy McHugh says the prospect of winter power cuts adds the threat of human catastrophe. Images: supplied and Shutterstock.
Perthshire estate owned by family for 300 years on sale for £5m
2
Dundee Pensioners' Forum secretary Dorothy McHugh says the prospect of winter power cuts adds the threat of human catastrophe. Images: supplied and Shutterstock.
Broxden Roundabout clears after 10-hour lorry recovery operation
3
Dundee Pensioners' Forum secretary Dorothy McHugh says the prospect of winter power cuts adds the threat of human catastrophe. Images: supplied and Shutterstock.
Customer fled as Dundee driver smashed into Tayport takeaway
4
Dundee Pensioners' Forum secretary Dorothy McHugh says the prospect of winter power cuts adds the threat of human catastrophe. Images: supplied and Shutterstock.
Dundee benefit fraudster pretended dad was alive to claim more than £20k
5
Dundee Pensioners' Forum secretary Dorothy McHugh says the prospect of winter power cuts adds the threat of human catastrophe. Images: supplied and Shutterstock.
Plans for 50 new houses in Fife village
6
An image of the plans to turn the north half of Craigie Hill Golf Club into more than 100 homes
Plans to cut historic Perth golf course to nine holes for housing
7
Dundee Pensioners' Forum secretary Dorothy McHugh says the prospect of winter power cuts adds the threat of human catastrophe. Images: supplied and Shutterstock.
Superhero status for Rexie as Glenrothes dinosaur mysteriously appears dressed as Batman
8
Nicky, from Dunning, was diagnosed with ADHD in her forties.
Perthshire woman shares how ADHD diagnosis in her forties transformed her life
9
Dundee Pensioners' Forum secretary Dorothy McHugh says the prospect of winter power cuts adds the threat of human catastrophe. Images: supplied and Shutterstock.
Simple Minds’ Dundee bass player Ged Grimes on why the band’s new album looks…
10
Dundee Pensioners' Forum secretary Dorothy McHugh says the prospect of winter power cuts adds the threat of human catastrophe. Images: supplied and Shutterstock.
Work to begin at Dundee’s historic Custom House as property taken off the market
6

More from The Courier

Ian and Dick Campbell on the touchline against Hamilton. Image: SNS
Arbroath take 'step in right direction' as Lichties No.2 believes side overcame 'anxiety' to…
Dundee Pensioners' Forum secretary Dorothy McHugh says the prospect of winter power cuts adds the threat of human catastrophe. Images: supplied and Shutterstock.
Liam Fox gives Dylan Levitt and Tony Watt injury updates as Dundee United boss…
Dunfermline manager James McPake
James McPake praises Dunfermline mentality switch after suffering first League 1 defeat
Dundee Pensioners' Forum secretary Dorothy McHugh says the prospect of winter power cuts adds the threat of human catastrophe. Images: supplied and Shutterstock.
Dundee kid Josh Mulligan still has 'loads to learn' says boss Gary Bowyer after…
Dundee Pensioners' Forum secretary Dorothy McHugh says the prospect of winter power cuts adds the threat of human catastrophe. Images: supplied and Shutterstock.
Dundee verdict: Player ratings and key moments as 10-man Dark Blues are held by…
Dundee Pensioners' Forum secretary Dorothy McHugh says the prospect of winter power cuts adds the threat of human catastrophe. Images: supplied and Shutterstock.
Montrose v Dunfermline verdict: Key moments and star men as Mighty Mo inflict first…
Dundee Pensioners' Forum secretary Dorothy McHugh says the prospect of winter power cuts adds the threat of human catastrophe. Images: supplied and Shutterstock.
Dundee United verdict: Player ratings, key moments and star man as St Mirren bely…
Dundee Pensioners' Forum secretary Dorothy McHugh says the prospect of winter power cuts adds the threat of human catastrophe. Images: supplied and Shutterstock.
RAB MCNEIL: I walked the streets at night again
Bobby Linn watches on as his strike goes past Jamie Smith in the Hamilton goal to put Arbroath 1-0 up. Image: SNS.
Arbroath verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Lichties move off bottom…
Dundee Pensioners' Forum secretary Dorothy McHugh says the prospect of winter power cuts adds the threat of human catastrophe. Images: supplied and Shutterstock.
Appeal to trace driver after collision with cyclist at Aldi car park in Dundee

Editor's Picks

Most Commented