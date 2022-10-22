Winter power cuts could stoke human catastrophe for elderly people warns Dundee pensioners group

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Families have been urged to look out for elderly relatives this winter as warnings of energy blackouts add to the crisis of soaring energy prices.

Dundee Pensioners’ Forum branded it unthinkable that older people could be left without heat or light on the coldest of days and spoke of potential human catastrophe.

The National Grid has warned of unlikely but possible three-hour power cuts from 4pm to 7pm on “really, really cold” weekdays in January and February.

It took the unusual step of setting out scenarios in which Britain might not have enough energy supplies this winter, as reported by the Financial Times.

Picture the scene: older people, cold and hungry, bundled up in layers of clothing and staying in bed throughout the day, trying to survive one day at a time.” Dorothy McHugh, Dundee Pensioners Forum

Dorothy McHugh, secretary of Dundee Pensioners’ Forum, said older people who feel the cold more than others are already worried about how they will afford to heat and eat – without the added threat of being left in the dark and without power.

Mrs McHugh, also a Labour councillor for Dundee East End, said: “We urge family members and communities to be mindful of how vulnerable many older people are.

“It is unthinkable that older people will be without heat or light in the dark days of winter, and struggling to put food on the table – and yet, that is what we are facing in the sixth richest country of the world.

“Picture the scene: older people, cold and hungry, bundled up in layers of clothing and staying in bed throughout the day, trying to survive one day at a time.

“It’s disgraceful.”

Each winter an average of 9,700 deaths in the UK are due to living in cold homes, according to research by National Energy Action and E3G.

Mrs McHugh said she “cannot imagine” what that number will climb to this winter.

“This is a huge crisis – urgent and sustained support is needed if we are to avoid a human catastrophe among older people.”

How to prepare for blackouts

Winter power cuts could have severe consequences for some, according to older people’s charity Age Scotland.

Head of policy Adam Stachura said it was “astonishing” that planning for scheduled blackouts was necessary in this day and age.

He added: “Many older people are particularly vulnerable when there are power cuts.

Of course, lots of people can cope by themselves but others, including those who are lonely, isolated, living alone, managing health conditions or reliant on medical equipment, need extra support.”

Age Scotland has these tips for being ready for blackouts:

Join your energy supplier’s priority services register, particularly if you rely on medical equipment which needs mains power, so they know you need quick reconnection after a power cut.

Write down emergency contact numbers, including suppliers.

Keep a torch in an easy-to-remember place in case of a power cut.

Contact Age Scotland’s energy advice service – 0800 12 44 222 – with any worries about the energy crisis or power cuts.

It is also running a series of Zoom workshops on heating your home for less and preparing for power cuts – including how to make an emergency plan and a survival kit – which will continue through November and December.

Places are free but must be booked.