Tayside Cancer Support befriender Carole is helping others – and still hillrunning at 80

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Tayside Cancer Support befriender Carole is helping others – and still hillrunning at 80

By Dawn Donaghey
December 7 2022, 5.53am
Tayside Cancer Support befriender Carole Melville says volunteering and hillrunning make her happy, as she turns 80. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Tayside Cancer Support befriender Carole Melville says volunteering and hillrunning make her happy, as she turns 80. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.

She may be turning 80 next week but Tayside Cancer Support befriender Carole Melville has no plans to slow down.

As well as going into Ninewells Hospital to support cancer patients, Carole, from Newburgh, still finds time to go hillrunning – clocking up an impressive 10-15 miles a week.

As Carole turns 80, the team at Tayside Cancer Support say they’re full of admiration for her caring ways and zest for life.

And she’s proof that befriending volunteers come from all walks of life.

Tayside Cancer Support’s chair Linda Swan with Arlene Napier, befriender supervisor, and Vicky Reid, befriender.

Arlene Napier, befriender supervisor, says: “Carole is committed to charity and to her role as a befriender.

“She has supported many people over the years and the feedback we get is heartwarming.”

Carole has been befriending for Tayside Cancer Support for 12 years – and says it is a ‘privilege’ to share time with people going through treatment.

“I visit two cancer wards, 32 and 34, at Ninewells,” she explains.

‘People are so courageous’

“I just love it. I feel I get more out of it than I give. It’s a privilege to go there and listen to people who are in a bad way with cancer or haemophilia.

“They are so gracious and accepting of life. It really is very humbling.

“I can be a grumpy old woman-  and come out absolutely thinking I won’t complain again this week! People are so courageous and so grateful.”

Carole is a befriender in Wards 32 and 34 at Ninewells Hospital. Image: DC Thomson.

Carole, who worked as retail manager at Edinburgh Zoo before retiring, continues: “You don’t often see the same patient again.

“And people don’t necessarily want to talk about their illness. It totally depends but many want to talk about family rather than living with cancer.

‘No pressure’

“There’s no time limit or pressure – and if people don’t want to talk I fully understand.

“It is just the nicest charity and a delight to be with. They do so much for our local communities.”

Befriending is just part of Carole’s active life. She may be the oldest woman at Fife Athletic Club but she still runs 10-15 miles uphill twice a week.

Carole still enjoys hillrunning every week, as well as her charity work. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.

She says: “I don’t run that fast any more but I genuinely feel very lucky to be able to run at 80.”

Tayside Cancer Support has been going for 25 years, making a big difference to people living with cancer.

‘Listened to and not judged’

Arlene explains: “Often people with cancer are surrounded by friends and family supporting them and telling them they will “fight” this, “don’t give up”, “stay strong”.

“Our clients tell us having a befriender they can talk to confidentially allows them to tell it like it is for them at that time, be listened to and not judged.

Carole with Zena Duncan, another long-serving befriender.

“Also some of our clients are very isolated and have no-one to talk to, the befrienders support means that they do not have to face these journeys alone.”

Befrienders choose how much time they want to give to the charity and the qualities needed include being a good listener and communicator, compassionate and supportive and having a good sense of humour, Arlene says.

“To anyone thinking of befriending or volunteering with us I’d say it’s a fabulous opportunity to give something back,” adds Arlene.

“There’s evidence people who volunteer feel an increase in their own wellbeing and raise their confidence by being a volunteer.”

  • For more information on Tayside Cancer Support services click here.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Health & Wellbeing

Children are having to wait up to three years for an autism assessment in Tayside. Image: Shutterstock.
Angus family go private after facing three-year wait for son’s autism diagnosis on NHS
Donald Jenks with Cupar Explorer Scouts, doing repair works on the Moor Road between Cupar and Ceres in 2021. Image: Donald Jenks
New Year resolutions: 'Why wait until January 1 to make a change in your…
Lauren Burnison.
Local expert shares top tips for a happy, sober New Year
assisted dying campaigners at a rally.
ALISTAIR HEATHER: I'm glad assisted dying wasn't an option when I didn't want to…
2
Andy's Man Club Perth
Andy's Man Club's Alex on being bullied for his height and how a call…
Post Thumbnail
How will you score in our Christmas quiz?
Post Thumbnail
Why do we love cheesy Christmas films so much - and what's your favourite?
Keren owns Health Food and More in Kirkcaldy. Image: Keren Brynes MacLean/DC Thomson.
Fife herbalist shares natural remedies to help you through winter - and beat the…
Lisa with her mum Andrea, who passed away at just 51, after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.
Fife daughter's festive memories of mum after battle for pancreatic cancer diagnosis
The outbreak has been located near Crieff in Perthshire. Image: Shutterstock.
Bird flu outbreak confirmed at farm near Crieff

Most Read

1
Police block County Place after the fatal fire at the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
New County Hotel fire: Owner ‘devastated’ after three people confirmed dead in Perth blaze
2
Fire engines remain on County Place alongside a blue tent erect by investigators. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth hotel worker tells of bid to save people as three die in fire
3
Emergency services outside the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perth business leaders ‘devastated’ as three die in New County Hotel fire
4
Crews deploy a crane after the fire at the New County Hotel in Perth
Perth hotel fire: What we know so far as three people and dog confirmed…
5
See how many Dundee sex offenders live near you using our interactive map. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee map shows how many sex offenders live near you
6
Dundee midfielder Ben Williamson was sent off in the first half against Arbroath. Image: SNS.
5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath
2
7
Anne-Marie Batchelor suffered a debilitating stroke 20 years ago.
Angus stroke survivor, 51, left to wet the bed at night in ‘inhumane’ care…
8
Lukeus Walker was arrested after breaching curfew on Candle Lane in Dundee city centre. Image: Facebook.
Festive season behind bars for Dundee teenager after bell-ringing bail breach
9
Courier News - Dundee - CR0040391 - Alasdair Clark story: Pictures and video of Broughty Ferry loony dook. Picture shows: Dundee United Community Trust team who took part, Broughty Ferry Harbour, Broughty Ferry, Dundee, 01st January 2023. Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Best pictures as Broughty Ferry dookers plunge into 2023
3
10
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16

More from The Courier

Young MasterChef contestant Elysse Crichton.
Dundee mum Elysse Crichton knocked out of BBC's Young MasterChef competition as debut show…
Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson understands fan frustration over Rangers Scottish Cup ticket controversy
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer watches on as his side are defeated by Arbroath. Image: SNS.
Gary Bowyer admits Dundee have to 'take their medicine' after Arbroath loss as he…
Dick Campbell was delighted with his side as they shocked Dundee. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell believes Arbroath were 'magnificent from start to finish' in first win at…
Dan Phillips in action. Image: SNS.
3 St Johnstone talking points as Saints make another slow start in 1-0 defeat…
Watt celebrates his winner. Image: SNS
4 Dundee United talking points: Tony Watt the goal hero as Tangerines claim notable…
a rainbow over Dundee.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why 2023 is a big year for me and Dundee
Michael McKenna celebrates his opener as Arbroath claim a stunning win at Dundee. Image: SNS
3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side claim first win at Dundee in 44…
still from Andrew tate Twitter video in which he baited Greta Thunberg.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: We ignore Andrew Tate at our peril
Tele News - Lindsey Hamilton story - New County Hotel. CR0025128 Picture shows; a GV/Locater pic of the New County Hotel on County Place in Perth today, where the incident occured. Tuesday 17th November 2020. Dougie Nicolson / DCT Media.
'Desperately tragic': Politicians react with shock as three die in Perth fire

Editor's Picks

Most Commented