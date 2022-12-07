Tayside Cancer Support befriender Carole is helping others – and still hillrunning at 80

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

She may be turning 80 next week but Tayside Cancer Support befriender Carole Melville has no plans to slow down.

As well as going into Ninewells Hospital to support cancer patients, Carole, from Newburgh, still finds time to go hillrunning – clocking up an impressive 10-15 miles a week.

As Carole turns 80, the team at Tayside Cancer Support say they’re full of admiration for her caring ways and zest for life.

And she’s proof that befriending volunteers come from all walks of life.

Arlene Napier, befriender supervisor, says: “Carole is committed to charity and to her role as a befriender.

“She has supported many people over the years and the feedback we get is heartwarming.”

Carole has been befriending for Tayside Cancer Support for 12 years – and says it is a ‘privilege’ to share time with people going through treatment.

“I visit two cancer wards, 32 and 34, at Ninewells,” she explains.

‘People are so courageous’

“I just love it. I feel I get more out of it than I give. It’s a privilege to go there and listen to people who are in a bad way with cancer or haemophilia.

“They are so gracious and accepting of life. It really is very humbling.

“I can be a grumpy old woman- and come out absolutely thinking I won’t complain again this week! People are so courageous and so grateful.”

Carole, who worked as retail manager at Edinburgh Zoo before retiring, continues: “You don’t often see the same patient again.

“And people don’t necessarily want to talk about their illness. It totally depends but many want to talk about family rather than living with cancer.

‘No pressure’

“There’s no time limit or pressure – and if people don’t want to talk I fully understand.

“It is just the nicest charity and a delight to be with. They do so much for our local communities.”

Befriending is just part of Carole’s active life. She may be the oldest woman at Fife Athletic Club but she still runs 10-15 miles uphill twice a week.

She says: “I don’t run that fast any more but I genuinely feel very lucky to be able to run at 80.”

Tayside Cancer Support has been going for 25 years, making a big difference to people living with cancer.

‘Listened to and not judged’

Arlene explains: “Often people with cancer are surrounded by friends and family supporting them and telling them they will “fight” this, “don’t give up”, “stay strong”.

“Our clients tell us having a befriender they can talk to confidentially allows them to tell it like it is for them at that time, be listened to and not judged.

“Also some of our clients are very isolated and have no-one to talk to, the befrienders support means that they do not have to face these journeys alone.”

Befrienders choose how much time they want to give to the charity and the qualities needed include being a good listener and communicator, compassionate and supportive and having a good sense of humour, Arlene says.

“To anyone thinking of befriending or volunteering with us I’d say it’s a fabulous opportunity to give something back,” adds Arlene.

“There’s evidence people who volunteer feel an increase in their own wellbeing and raise their confidence by being a volunteer.”

