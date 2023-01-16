What are the symptoms of drink spiking – and how can you prevent it?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
What are the symptoms of drink spiking – and how can you prevent it?

By Saskia Harper and Chloe Irvine
January 16 2023, 5.53am Updated: January 16 2023, 10.15am
Do you know the main symptoms of drink spiking? Image: DC Thomson/Shutterstock.
Do you know the main symptoms of drink spiking? Image: DC Thomson/Shutterstock.

Being spiked can be a scary experience. But knowing the signs and how to prevent it can help you stay safe on nights out.

Drink spiking is when someone puts something – mainly alcohol or drugs – into someone else’s drink without them knowing, usually with the intention of making them vulnerable.

It’s important to know what to do if you or someone you’re out with is spiked – and the precautions you can take to protect yourself from being spiked.

We’re answering all your questions about drink spiking, so you can stay safe.

What are spiking symptoms?

Being spiked can be scary, but knowing the symptoms helps you be prepared if you find yourself in the position where someone has spiked your drink.

Spiking symptoms. Image: DC Thomson.

Symptoms depend on factors such as the substance or mix of substances used, your size and weight, and how much alcohol you have already consumed.

If you start to feel drunker than you ‘should be’, you should get yourself somewhere safe and seek help.

Are there ways to prevent spiking?

While the onus shouldn’t be on victims to prevent spiking, there are certain things you can do to keep yourself safe and limit your chances of being spiked.

Anti-spiking drink covers can be purchased online. They make it harder for people to put things in your drink. You can buy reusable ones from £2.99 on Amazon.

Little things like never leaving your drink unattended and not accepting drinks from strangers can also help keep you safe.

Keeping an eye on your drink and friends’ drinks can help keep you safe. Image: Shutterstock.

You can also buy drink spiking kits online. They work by putting a drop of your drink on a strip, which turns a different colour depending on if a substance is present or not.

Kits vary, but you can buy 10 strips for £10 from checkyourdrink.co.uk.

Reporting any instances of spiking to the venue also puts the onus on them to make plans to keep customers safe and helps them learn how they can help.

And if you feel able to, you can report being spiked to the police. This improves the chances of the perpetrator being found and preventing them spiking someone else.

Drink spiking can lead to fatal consequences

Many drinks are spiked with date rape drugs. They are used to commit physical and sexual assaults as they can sedate or incapacitate a victim, making them more vulnerable to attack.

The use of date rape drugs can have deadly outcomes, with many unaware of what happens to someone’s body if their drink has been spiked.

GHB

Gamma-hydroxybutyrate, known as GHB, is amongst the most used substances for spiking.

The illegal substance’s effects depends on the dosage, it has the potential to cause seizures or even kill someone.

This particular drug us odourless and colourless, meaning the victim is unlikely to realise they’ve been spiked.

Benzodiazepines

Benzodiazepines are a class of anti-anxiety drugs, including Rohypnol, a short-term treatment for sleep disorders.

These can be extremely dangerous to mix with alcohol or any other substances, with the combination leading to very low blood pressure, respiratory depression, breathing difficulties, a coma or even death.

Ketamine

Ketamine, an anaesthetic for animals and humans, is another potentially fatal candidate.

Unlike most date rape drugs, Ketamine kicks in instantly, meaning the victim won’t have time to acknowledge they’ve been spiked.

At high doses, this drug can cause life-threatening breathing problems.

Most nights out will be fun and uneventful. But knowing the signs of spiking is one of the best ways to keep yourself and others safe.

