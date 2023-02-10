Discover your fitness with a Leisureactive membership

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

My name is Hannah Ballantyne and I am a writer here at DC Thomson. As some of you may know, I’ve recently embarked on a new fitness journey to improve my health and well-being.

With Leisureactive Dundee, I have been working towards starting a regular exercise regime. I wanted to do this because for a while I lost my confidence in myself and due to this had come to feel negatively about my appearance and lack body confidence. I have previously written about my experience with fitness and vowed to be as open and honest as possible. I was lucky enough to be signed up to the current Discover your Fit promo and have already been for a Fitech Health & Fitness assessment and a 1:2:1 Training Session to get to grips with one of the provided workout plans – all of which come completely free as part of memberships!

My journey has been really eye-opening so far and I can say for sure that I think the feelings of self-consciousness are finally beginning to fade. I have some way to go but I can say with confidence that I’m on the right track and looking forward to continuing to utilise all the amazing facilities and activities on offer with a Leisureactive Membership.

I have some time off now and will be enjoying a few days of rest, so I decided to catch up with Leisureactive’s Membership Services Officer Kirsty for a quick Q&A to share some of the great benefits that come with being a member.

Q: Who is Leisureactive for?

A: With a variety of different membership types, we have something for absolutely everyone: Our most popular adult membership is Full Fit which gives you unlimited access to all facilities for gym, swim and group fitness classes. For those who’d like to get fit for less, and avoid the busy times we offer an Off Peak option and Generation Fit for those over 60.

Our junior and teen memberships also provide fantastic value to get kids active and involved in sport, swimming and even the gym. We are one of the only providers to allow access to the gym from age 14 and have special teen classes too. Juniors under 12 can take part in loads of different activities from Baby Gymtime to Football and Dance.

We have recently launched a new Community Fit membership too! To improve the health of our communities and get more people, more active, more often – this membership gives you inclusive access to gym, swim and classes at Grove, Harris and St Paul’s Swim and Sport Centres. It’s our lowest priced membership yet at just £15 for adults and £10 for juniors and teens.

Q: What makes Leisureactive different from other fitness providers?

A: Leisureactive membership gives you access to up to 7 different leisure facilities across the city with gyms full of state-of-the-art equipment, 4 pools, health suites including a sauna and a steam room plus Dundee’s biggest range of group exercise classes! With a budget gym you are tied into one gym and one class timetable but with Leisureactive, your options are almost endless. We also include a huge range of premium benefits as standard. As you discovered when you visited last week, we offer 2 different Member Sessions at no additional cost – Fitech Health & Fitness Assessments and 1:2:1 Training Sessions. The PT experience with no commitment and no big spend! Members also collect points for every booking and attendance which can be spent on great Leisure & Culture Dundee rewards, earn free months for referring friends and benefit from discounts at other locations like Camperdown Wildlife Centre and Dundee Ice Arena.

We are super proud of our friendly and experienced team who help all of our members enjoy the best experience. Our fitness instructors in particular are very highly trained and provide a wide range of services beyond what you might expect.

Q: What else might people not know about Leisureactive?

A: That the perception of traditional ‘council’ facilities is really outdated now! We have top of the range kit, innovative activity programmes and popular classes including Les Mills. What hasn’t changed is the family friendly nature of your local leisure centre. Things like our ever-popular Family Fun swim sessions, outdoor workout programme (returning this spring!) and parent and baby classes remain a vital part of what we do as a local leisure trust. All the money generated from Leisureactive memberships is reinvested back into services through improving access to physical activity opportunities in local communities. Our specialist Health & Wellbeing teams engage with individuals and groups in the community to deliver a wide range of supported programmes to improve their physical and mental wellbeing. By taking out a Leisureactive membership with us you are making a positive change in your own life and also helping us to help others in your community.

Readers also will probably be interested to learn that we don’t charge any joining fees and you aren’t tied in to a contract, it’s just a rolling monthly membership when paid by DD.

Q: Is there anything new and exciting happening at Leisureactive this month?

A: We recently launched a new Wellbeing Collection of meditation and breathwork sessions, as we really believe mental health and wellbeing are just as important as physical fitness. These videos are available to view via the On Demand section of our app from the comfort of your own home and are led by two of our amazing class teachers.

From next week we are opening up a few of our popular group fitness classes to teens. Trialling at two of our Community Fit locations Grove and St Paul’s, BODYATTACK and Urban Moves Dance Fitness will be welcoming those age 12+ to come along with an adult as we believe it’s important to encourage and support interest in exercise for all ages.

Thanks for taking time out to speak to me today, Kirsty that was all so interesting!

Overall, I cannot say enough good things about my experience so far with Leisureactive Dundee. With so many ways to work out, and the support of the team behind me, I can’t wait to keep going and get stronger and more confident. I hope you’ve enjoyed following my journey, and if my experience has resonated with you, I recommend signing up and Discovering your Fit too.

Hurry! This is your last chance to Discover your Fit as the offer ends at midnight on Sunday 12th. Get your first 3 months for just £20 each and access to the Balance, Build & Burn training plans. To make the most of this tremendous offer, head to the Leisureactive Dundee website.