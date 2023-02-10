Discover your fitness with a Leisureactive membership

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Partnership Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Discover your fitness with a Leisureactive membership

In partnership with Leisureactive Dundee
February 10 2023, 3.33pm
A picture of me taking a class and then a picture of a woman exercising in the gym in Dundee.
I have been very inspired by the online fitness classes that I have been taking.

My name is Hannah Ballantyne and I am a writer here at DC Thomson. As some of you may know, I’ve recently embarked on a new fitness journey to improve my health and well-being.

With Leisureactive Dundee, I have been working towards starting a regular exercise regime. I wanted to do this because for a while I lost my confidence in myself and due to this had come to feel negatively about my appearance and lack body confidence. I have previously written about my experience with fitness and vowed to be as open and honest as possible. I was lucky enough to be signed up to the current Discover your Fit promo and have already been for a Fitech Health & Fitness assessment and a 1:2:1 Training Session to get to grips with one of the provided workout plans – all of which come completely free as part of memberships!

My journey has been really eye-opening so far and I can say for sure that I think the feelings of self-consciousness are finally beginning to fade. I have some way to go but I can say with confidence that I’m on the right track and looking forward to continuing to utilise all the amazing facilities and activities on offer with a Leisureactive Membership.

I have some time off now and will be enjoying a few days of rest, so I decided to catch up with Leisureactive’s Membership Services Officer Kirsty for a quick Q&A to share some of the great benefits that come with being a member.

Q: Who is Leisureactive for?

Grove Pool at Leisureactive gym in Dundee.
Full Fit gives unlimited access to all facilities for gym, swim and group fitness classes.

A: With a variety of different membership types, we have something for absolutely everyone: Our most popular adult membership is Full Fit which gives you unlimited access to all facilities for gym, swim and group fitness classes. For those who’d like to get fit for less, and avoid the busy times we offer an Off Peak option and Generation Fit for those over 60.

Our junior and teen memberships also provide fantastic value to get kids active and involved in sport, swimming and even the gym. We are one of the only providers to allow access to the gym from age 14 and have special teen classes too. Juniors under 12 can take part in loads of different activities from Baby Gymtime to Football and Dance.

We have recently launched a new Community Fit membership too! To improve the health of our communities and get more people, more active, more often – this membership gives you inclusive access to gym, swim and classes at Grove, Harris and St Paul’s Swim and Sport Centres. It’s our lowest priced membership yet at just £15 for adults and £10 for juniors and teens.

Q: What makes Leisureactive different from other fitness providers?

A: Leisureactive membership gives you access to up to 7 different leisure facilities across the city with gyms full of state-of-the-art equipment, 4 pools, health suites including a sauna and a steam room plus Dundee’s biggest range of group exercise classes! With a budget gym you are tied into one gym and one class timetable but with Leisureactive, your options are almost endless. We also include a huge range of premium benefits as standard. As you discovered when you visited last week, we offer 2 different Member Sessions at no additional cost – Fitech Health & Fitness Assessments and 1:2:1 Training Sessions. The PT experience with no commitment and no big spend! Members also collect points for every booking and attendance which can be spent on great Leisure & Culture Dundee rewards, earn free months for referring friends and benefit from discounts at other locations like Camperdown Wildlife Centre and Dundee Ice Arena.

Photo of a sauna at Leisureactive in Dundee
A membership gives you access also to health suites including a sauna and a steam room.

We are super proud of our friendly and experienced team who help all of our members enjoy the best experience. Our fitness instructors in particular are very highly trained and provide a wide range of services beyond what you might expect.

Q: What else might people not know about Leisureactive?

A: That the perception of traditional ‘council’ facilities is really outdated now! We have top of the range kit, innovative activity programmes and popular classes including Les Mills. What hasn’t changed is the family friendly nature of your local leisure centre. Things like our ever-popular Family Fun swim sessions, outdoor workout programme (returning this spring!) and parent and baby classes remain a vital part of what we do as a local leisure trust. All the money generated from Leisureactive memberships is reinvested back into services through improving access to physical activity opportunities in local communities. Our specialist Health & Wellbeing teams engage with individuals and groups in the community to deliver a wide range of supported programmes to improve their physical and mental wellbeing. By taking out a Leisureactive membership with us you are making a positive change in your own life and also helping us to help others in your community.

Readers also will probably be interested to learn that we don’t charge any joining fees and you aren’t tied in to a contract, it’s just a rolling monthly membership when paid by DD.

Q: Is there anything new and exciting happening at Leisureactive this month?

A: We recently launched a new Wellbeing Collection of meditation and breathwork sessions, as we really believe mental health and wellbeing are just as important as physical fitness. These videos are available to view via the On Demand section of our app from the comfort of your own home and are led by two of our amazing class teachers.

From next week we are opening up a few of our popular group fitness classes to teens. Trialling at two of our Community Fit locations Grove and St Paul’s, BODYATTACK and Urban Moves Dance Fitness will be welcoming those age 12+ to come along with an adult as we believe it’s important to encourage and support interest in exercise for all ages.

Thanks for taking time out to speak to me today, Kirsty that was all so interesting!

Overall, I cannot say enough good things about my experience so far with Leisureactive Dundee. With so many ways to work out, and the support of the team behind me, I can’t wait to keep going and get stronger and more confident. I hope you’ve enjoyed following my journey, and if my experience has resonated with you, I recommend signing up and Discovering your Fit too.

Hurry! This is your last chance to Discover your Fit as the offer ends at midnight on Sunday 12th. Get your first 3 months for just £20 each and access to the Balance, Build & Burn training plans. To make the most of this tremendous offer, head to the Leisureactive Dundee website.

Discover your fit offer adverstisment of Leisuractive gym
This is your last chance to explore the Discover your Fit offer!
[[brand_name]] logo

[[title]]

[[text]]

[[button_text]]

More from Health & Wellbeing

Whisky pairs with Asian flavours in this Sichuan fragrant aubergine recipe. Image: Benriach/Julie Lin
Midweek meal: East meets West in this whisky-tinged Sichuan fragrant aubergine recipe
Pitlochry Care Home
Follow-up inspection of Pitlochry Care Home reveals continued litany of 'critical' problems
St Andrews University student Rhudi Kennedy.
St Andrews student tells of brain tumour diagnosis after nine months visiting doctor with…
Fife mum Judith Clark is Foetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD) co-ordinator in Fife
Fife mum on raising awareness of FASD - the 'hidden' condition more common than…
Stir fried Thai Chicken with Rice is an easy midweek win. Image: Kikkoman
Midweek meal: Celebrate the Chinese New Year with this Thai chicken and vegetable stir…
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf. Supplied by PA/DC Thomson.
Courier NHS project reveals impact of health crisis on Tayside and Fife services
Post Thumbnail
Cervical cancer led to Perth woman Katy's hysterectomy at 35
A photo of a lady wearing glasses
How to look after your eyes and your budget
Maureen Hodge and husband Eddie.
Heartbroken Fife widow says husband with dementia 'went through hell' in local hospital
2
The Courier/Evening Tele, CR0039974, News, A mural artist called Diane Selbie has just opened an exhibition, until December 14, at Gallery 48 in Dundee. Picture shows; Mural Artist Diane Selbie with her work at Gallery 48. Tuesday 6th December, 2022. Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
Dundee street artist reveals hostile 'different world' of city's graffiti scene - and how…

Most Read

1
Like the BBC series, a syndicate from GPG Montrose Ltd have won money from a EuroMillions draw. Image: DC Thomson
Montrose garage employees’ dreams come true with £1m EuroMillions win
2
Jason Grant, centre, arrives at the tribunal hearing on Friday alongside his legal team from Dundee-based MML. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Dispute over responsibility for hiring and firing of Tayside period dignity officer Jason Grant
4
3
Celtic B captain Ewan Otoo
EXCLUSIVE: Dunfermline sign Celtic youngster Ewan Otoo on loan until the end of the…
4
Perthshire businessman Simon Howie's intervention on the Perth Harbour closure was welcomed by councillors. Image: DC Thomson.
Perth Harbour given ‘final chance’ after butcher Simon Howie’s plea
2
5
Jane McCarry - or Isa from Still Game
Actress behind Still Game’s Isa announces Tayside and Fife tour dates
6
Broad Street in Cowdenbeath has been closed. Image: Darren Watt
Woman taken to hospital after ‘serious’ crash involving pedestrian in Cowdenbeath
7
Tim Booth and Andy Diagram of James. Image: PA
James and Razorlight set for Dundee Slessor Gardens gig
8
John and Thomas Justice are reopening the Star and Garder. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Iconic Dundee pub Star and Garter set to reopen as father and son take…
9
Ivan Cornford, owner of St Davids care home in Forfar. Image: Dougie Nicolson / DC Thomson.
Forfar care home fined £100k after resident left through unalarmed door and died of…
10
Steve Latto of the Criterion Bar in St Andrews
Dundee and Fife publicans welcome pavement tables decision

More from The Courier

The ground-breaking Neon8 VR production of Smile.
Now you can see Dundee Rep's Smile as a virtual reality experience
Matty Todd has been a key part of Dunfermline's title push. Image: Craig Brown.
Matty Todd sums up the camaraderie around Dunfermline but insists focus is on Airdrie
Hamish Hawk has supported Simple Minds and Franz Ferdinand and he's on the bill with The Proclaimers this June.
Hamish Hawk heads to Church with Angel Numbers
Hearts' Andy Halliday complains about a tackle by Dundee United's Ryan Edwards at Tynecastle. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
JIM SPENCE: Dundee United star's red card shows how VAR will force robust players…
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — 'Serious organised crime' drugs charges in Broughty Ferry
A woman standing in the woods near the former Fornethy House Residential School in Angus
Abuse victims welcome new investigation into why children were sent to Fornethy House
Perth Grammar School. Image: DC Thomson
Mum keeps son off school over 'safety fears' after attack outside Perth Grammar
Alan Soutar has welcomed Quilla, guide dog puppy no 6 to his house. Image: PDC / Alan Soutar
Alan Soutar: Angus darts hero catches up on sleep from guide dog puppy No.6…
Fraser Smith, owner of EH9 Espresso, and Gill Young, owner of The Shack Street Food, have different payment preferences.
Is cash still king or will card rule supreme? Dundee food and drink businesses…
Scott Forbes leaves court on his way to prison. Image: Wullie Marr/ DC Thomson. 
Broughty Ferry man who abducted five-year-old boy and fled to Asia for 10 years…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented