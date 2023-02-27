Dundee study finds lockdown cancer patients died three months earlier

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee study finds lockdown cancer patients died three months earlier

By Alasdair Clark
February 27 2023, 11.24am Updated: February 27 2023, 5.35pm
Lockdown stay at home poster
Patients with two deadly cancers diagnosed after lockdown were 13% less likely to receive life-extending treatment. Image: Matthew Chattle/Shutterstock

Scots diagnosed two types of cancer during lockdown died three months earlier than those pre-Covid, a Dundee study has found.

Experts at Dundee University are some of the first to study the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on cancer survival rates.

They found patients diagnosed with gastric and oesophageal cancers in the six months prior to lockdown survived three months longer than those diagnosed between March and September 2020.

Oncology professor Russell Petty worked with colleagues at the university’s school of medicine to analyse 958 patients.

His work looked at diagnosis, treatment and outcomes for patients in the six months prior to and immediately following the announcement of the first lockdown.

Cancer Professor Russell Petty. Image: University of Dundee
Professor Russell Petty. Image: Dundee University

Professor Petty found in the six months after the national lockdown was put in place patients were in a poorer condition, some requiring emergency care, by the time they sought medical help.

They also had more advanced cancers and were less likely to be suitable for treatment.

More of these patients received palliative care rather than curative, life-extending treatment and a poorer post-lockdown survival rate was recorded.

Professor Petty says this shows the importance of a quick diagnosis and treatment.

The study is to be published in the British Journal of Surgery.

Lockdown patients survive three months less, study finds

The Dundee University study showed, on average, post-lockdown patients survived three months less than those diagnosed pre-lockdown.

Prof Petty believes the delays came when patients attended their GP as no issues were identified after referral for diagnosis and treatment.

He said: “In many respects the pandemic allowed us to undertake an investigation we would never have wanted to do, namely asking what the impact of delaying cancer presentation is.”

GP waiting times could impact cancer diagnosis

The work also has relevance today amid growing waiting times for patients to see a GP.

He added: “We now have a clearer understanding of the importance of prompt diagnosis and the strongest evidence I have seen to date of the importance of ensuring timely cancer diagnosis and treatment.

“Our work starts to explain that delayed presentation of cancer patients to GPs as a key issue.

“This is topical given the current primary healthcare issues and cancer waiting times.”

Prof Petty says the true impact of the pandemic on cancer survival rates may not be understood for some years.

“What our work shows is with the less survivable cancer types like oesophageal and gastric cancer, where the impact would be expected to be seen quicker due to the natural course of the disease, then they are acting as an early warning signal.

“A true picture of how the pandemic impacted in more survivable cancer types will not be formed for some years yet.”

The study by experts at Dundee University is one of the first. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Kate Cunningham, campaign director of oesophageal cancer charity OCHRE, welcomed the report.

She said: “It is devastating to see that so many sufferers of this less survivable cancer have lost the chance to have life extending treatment.

“While hard to read, we hope that this report will bring about better awareness of symptoms and will encourage people to come forward in time for potentially curative treatment.

“Change is the least we can do for people diagnosed with this cancer of poor outcomes.”

