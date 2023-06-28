Dundee and Angus disability campaigner welcomes new app for young people

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Dundee and Angus disability campaigner welcomes new app for young people

Claire D’All, who was born with Congenital Muscular Dystrophy, says the app called Compass, would have been a “great help” when she was leaving school

By Michael Alexander
Claire D'All (28), from Monifieth, Image: Jannica Honey
Claire D'All (28), from Monifieth, Image: Jannica Honey

A Tayside wheelchair user has welcomed pioneering software designed to help young people with additional support needs and disabilities navigate into adulthood.

Claire D’All, 28, who was born with Congenital Muscular Dystrophy, and has used a powered wheelchair since the age of three, says the app, called Compass, would have been a “great help” when she was leaving school.

Compass has been developed over several years by health and social care charity, ARC Scotland, with funding from the Scottish Government.

What difference could the app make?

After a series of successful trials around Scotland, it has been freely available to young people, as well as their carers and the professionals who support them, since June 16.

Claire, who lives in Angus, told The Courier: “The Compass app would have been a great help when I was leaving school.

Claire D’All (28), from Monifieth, Image: Jannica Honey

“At the start of my transition I knew what I wanted to do when I left school.

“But I didn’t know the best way to articulate that as I hadn’t had any dealings with social workers before.

“With the Compass app it asks you what your goals are and what your priorities are for your transition and allows you to see the best process to do everything.

“Transition can be a very overwhelming experience.

“But with the Compass app it allows you to have everything documented in front of you to reflect on through the transition”.

How does the app work?

There are three different versions of Compass aimed at different groups.

The key aim of the app is to improve young people’s experience of moving into adult life from secondary school.

The Compass app is deigned to help disabled young people and those with additional support needs. Image: Julie Howden/ARC Scotland

Whereas for many young people leaving school often means a straightforward move to further or higher education, for young people with disabilities planning for the future can be a very complicated process requiring accessible, appropriate information and a tailored support package.

The charity says transition planning is a huge part of enabling young people they work with to get the right support when they need it.

The software offers a one-stop shop which guides users through the various steps encountered before and after leaving school.

Still work to be done for disabled people

Clare, who has previously featured in The Courier, refuses to let her disability hold her back.

However, when the Dundee University graduate reflects on the wider challenges facing people who live with disabilities, she says there’s still work to be done if society is to be more accommodating of diverse needs.

Claire D’All (28), from Monifieth, Image: Jannica Honey

“I’d say one of the main challenges I faced when moving into adult life while living with a disability was not having my voice heard,” she said.

“I knew exactly what I wanted to do but I felt others thought they knew what was best for me or they hadn’t experienced a transition that I wanted before so they kept going to the default options.

“As I’ve mentioned I feel if the Compass app was around over 10 years ago I wouldn’t have felt as ignored as I did.

“Don’t get me wrong I didn’t take no for an answer and I finally got to where I wanted to be but, it was a very stressful process that probably could have been avoided if things were done differently.”

Work as a campaigner

Through her work with the Divergent Influencers group, Claire hopes to shape transition for future generations so they don’t go through the stresses she did.

After high school she went on to study Computer Science BsC (Hons) at Dundee University and graduated four years later.

Claire D’All (28), from Monifieth, Image: Jannica Honey

It wasn’t the easiest process to get into university.

But with the support from her parents and staff at the university it was a great experience.

“I did struggle to find work after university due to my disability,” she added.

“But I now work for a disabled access charity.

“Transition is the worst thing I ever had to go through.

“But looking back now and seeing where I am now, the endless meetings and tears from not feeling heard were worth it.”

Find out more about ARC Scotland’s Compass app here.

