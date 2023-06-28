Ex-Dundee United keeper Jamie McCabe joins Brechin City

Brechin City have completed the signing of ex-Dundee United keeper Jamie McCabe on a free transfer.

McCabe, 17, has agreed a two-year deal with the Angus side following his release from United.

McCabe came through the Tannadice club’s academy and penned his first professional contract in 2021.

He was a regular in the under-18s side last term but didn’t have his contract renewed in the summer.

McCabe has been training with Brechin since his release by Dundee United.

He impressed as a trialist in their 1-1 friendly draw with Arbroath last weekend before agreeing to join the Glebe Park men.

He will battle it out with Lenny Wilson for the no.1 slot next term at the Highland League champions.

“Jamie comes very highly recommended and has show real quality during training with us,” Brechin boss Andy Kirk told the club’s website.

“Jamie is hungry to keep improving and to gain senior experience and I believe he will provide strong competition for Lenny.”