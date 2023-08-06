My friends abandoned me after cancer diagnosis aged 15, says Perth student

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

My friends abandoned me after cancer diagnosis aged 15, says Perth student

Tasha Gardiner was a young teenager at high school when she was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma. She was not prepared for what happened next.

By Andy Morton
Tasha Gardiner has had her share of shock and trauma but is coming out the other side a new person. Image: Ellen Macarthur Cancer Trust
Tasha Gardiner has had her share of shock and trauma but is coming out the other side a new person. Image: Ellen Macarthur Cancer Trust

What’s the worst part of having cancer at high school?

Ask Tasha Gardiner from Perth, who was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma at the age of just 15, and she’ll tell you.

It wasn’t the gruelling chemotherapy and subsequent brain fog and hair loss.

Nor was it having her meticulous exam preparations thrown out the window, to the extent that she failed many of them.

All of those were frustrating. Scary, even.

But they weren’t as bad as the loneliness. That was the worst part.

“Cancer can be a really lonely time for anyone of any age,” says Tasha, now 19. “But when you’re a teenager, it’s such a niche. There are not many teenagers out there who go through that.”

A collapse at home and an unreal discovery

Tasha got her first taste of being alone shortly after her diagnosis.

The cancer had already taken a toll on her health and the schoolgirl had dropped to an alarming 40kg. One day she collapsed at home and was taken to hospital for tests.

Tired and weak, and with important exams on the horizon, Tasha couldn’t fathom the enormity of what the doctors found.

“Honestly, I was just like, I need to go back to school and revise,” she says. “I had exams ingrained in me, that they were so important. I was like, oh, whatever, they’ll probably give me a tablet or something, and it’ll sort me out. And obviously, that did not happen.”

Tasha found it tough coping with the loneliness of cancer. Image: Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust

Instead, she was taken out of school and put into a children’s hospital, where people her own age were in short supply.

When she did meet some through the Teenage Cancer Trust, a charity support group, conversation was difficult.

“You don’t want to just go up and be like, hey, what kind of cancer do you have? That’s a bit weird.”

A welcome to the world of wigs

The good news was she responded well to the chemo. She did lose her hair, and was introduced to the strange and – for a teenager – embarrassing world of wigs.

“But I just wanted to get back to school,” she continues. “I just wanted to get in class because I had been doing work remotely, but it just, I was like, I don’t understand it. And I feel like I’m falling behind.”

When she returned to school she soon noticed a new attitude towards her.

She’d already missed a few months of classes. Her old friends had moved on, some making new connections. Others gave her a wide berth.

Already feeling vulnerable because of her wig – “I felt like I was a bit of an alien,” she admits – and steroid treatment made her put on weight, the abandonment hit hard.

“I try not to think about it now, because I’m like, you know what? It happened.

“And I’m not friends with those people anymore, because it really did hurt me.

“But part of me does really want to go, why did you just disappear? I was 15. And cancer is a really big word.”

‘They just thought I was a bit weird’

The abandonment wasn’t over. There were no shouting matches across the school canteen. Instead, Tasha suddenly found herself excluded from things. Even when lockdown happened, she wasn’t invited to group Zoom calls.

“They just thought I was a bit weird,” she says. “But nobody had ever spoken to me. Nobody had ever got to know me. And they never tried to. It wasn’t like, oh, you’re a loser. It was like mind games. And I just felt like I was completely alone. But then I guess I was a lot of the time.”

Tasha was shunned at school by friends after her cancer diagnosis. Image: Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust

Two things got Tasha through this period – her parents (“Luckily, I have the support of my very loving family”) and a new friend; one that didn’t shun her, largely because Tasha wouldn’t let her.

“I think I approached her and was like, hi, come to class with me,” she recalls with a laugh. “She is still one of my best friends to this day.”

A lesson learned during lockdown

When Covid hit, Tasha entered a new level of isolation. As a high-risk person, she was corralled into a room in her house with limited contact even with her parents.

“It was really lonely,” she says. “I think that was the loneliest time in my life.”

She had time to think, though. And she discovered something interesting.

Her experience over the past year – the cancer, the chemo and the treatment from her friends – had instilled in her a new-found confidence. She still fretted about a few things, but she cared less about what other people thought.

Tasha ended up failing some of her Highers, but she decided not to resit them even though her school gave her the option. She passed maths and English, which allowed her to do social work at Aberdeen University.

The move to Aberdeen gave her a much-needed clean break from the past.

“I just was able to finally be myself, and be loud and annoying,” she says. “God knows what my friends would say about me now.”

She also discovered an appetite for new things. This summer she took a berth on a boat that was sailing around the west coast of Scotland.

Tasha, far left, with her crewmates. Image: Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust

The boat, chartered by the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust, carried 19 other young cancer survivors on a four-day adventure from Largs to the Isle of Bute and back again.

Thrown together as strangers, and tasked with piloting the vessel through the Atlantic, the crew quickly bonded. The hotly contested games of Uno also helped.

“I don’t think I ever won,” says Tasha, “but they were very heated games of Uno.”

What Tasha discovered in her crewmates

Tasha says she laughed for the whole four days on board.

And amid the fun, she discovered she as far from alone in coping with the trauma and shock of cancer. On board were 19 other people that knew in some small way exactly what she had been through.

Tasha, right, with one of the other cancer survivors on the boat trip. Image: Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust

As she nears the five-year anniversary of being declared free of Hodgkin lymphoma, she has been able to find comfort in sharing.

“There’s just this underlying understanding of each other,” she explains. “It’s like, we don’t have to talk about it if we don’t want to.

“But then, at the same time, they’re the only people who get it.”

 

More from Health & Wellbeing

Gayle joins a mindful photography workshop near Blairgowrie. Picture: Steve MacDougall.
Mindful photography: We joined a workshop on the banks of a secret Perthshire loch…
Lyn Kearney with her British Transplant Games gold. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Golden girl Lyn, 73, nets tennis glory in 'supercharged' British Transplant Games debut
Fife Councillor James Calder
Fife councillor embroiled in hospital hypocrisy row
Fife youngster Erin Marshall, who has battled leukaemia twice.
Fife youngster Erin Marshall's brave journey back to health after four-year cancer fight
Dundee Community Wellbeing Centre on South Ward Road in Dundee
Dundee Community Wellbeing Centre: How and where to get mental health crisis help
Iain Macleod explains how a targeted cancer drug helped him live through stage 4 bowel cancer.
How 'cocktail of drugs' helped retired police chief from Perth in bowel cancer battle
GP practices in Fife and Tayside are struggling to fill key posts.
Four vacancies at Fife GP surgery unanswered for THREE years
Anya Jacobson has fought a rare form of cancer.
Brave Angus girl Anya, 7, chops long locks for charity after being given all…
Coupar Angus farmer Gordon Douglas reveals how bowel cancer screening saved his life.
Dundee and Perthshire bowel cancer survivors share screening stories
Disgraced ex-Dundee surgeon Professor Eljamel. Image: DC Thomson.
Eljamel scandal: 6 times politicians flip-flopped on public inquiry into disgraced Dundee surgeon