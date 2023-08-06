Lorry driver in double fatal smash on A9 near Dunkeld was 16 times drug-drive limit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lorry driver in double fatal smash on A9 near Dunkeld was 16 times drug-drive limit

Alan MacDonald admitted having cocaine in his system at the time of the tragedy - but he was not to blame for the crash, Perth Sheriff Court heard.

By Jamie Buchan
Alan MacDonald appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
A lorry driver involved in a double fatal road crash in Perthshire has admitted he was behind the wheel with cocaine in his system.

Former soldier Alan MacDonald appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and pled guilty to motoring down the A9 while 16 times the drug-drive limit on October 6 last year.

His tipper truck was involved in a collision with a Mercedes C200 near Dunkeld.

The male driver and female passenger of the car were pronounced dead at the scene.

The court heard MacDonald, 37, was not responsible for the crash and has not been prosecuted for dangerous or careless driving.

Scene of a double fatal accident on the A9 near Dunkeld.
Police closed down the A9 stretch for 13 hours following the crash. Image: David Wardle.

He is suing the car-hire firm connected to the Mercedes after he was left with PTSD as a result of the crash.

The identities of those killed have never been made public.

Drug swab

Fiscal depute Stephanie Hendry told the court: “At about 5.30pm, the accused was travelling south along the A9, between Bankfoot and Birnam.

“He was involved in a road traffic collision.”

Just after 7pm, MacDonald was spoken to by officers at the scene.

When asked to identify the driver of the lorry, he said: “Myself. Alan.”

Alan MacDonald
Ms Hendry said: “He was then requested to provide a specimen of breath and saliva.

“He complied and the alcohol reading came back as zero.

“However, he tested positive for cocaine.”

MacDonald, of Dunkeld Road, Perth, was arrested and taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.

He was discharged later that night.

He pled guilty to a charge of having 800 mics of benzoylecgonine – a metabolite of cocaine – per 100ml of blood.

The permitted limit is 50 mics.

Resigned from company

The court heard MacDonald had been driving for local firm Mills Contractors.

His lawyer said he had resigned from the company last week “in anticipation of today’s court hearing”.

MacDonald had been with the firm for about 16 months.

He was a soldier for 14 years and served in Afghanistan and Northern Ireland.

Crash scene after double fatal on the A9 near Dunkeld
Traffic was brought to a standstill after the smash. Image: David Wardle.

“Mr MacDonald had taken cocaine the night before,” his solicitor said.

“By the time he came to drive the vehicle, he was no longer feeling the effects of the drug.”

Crash ‘not relevant’ to drug charge

Sheriff Mungo Bovey questioned MacDonald’s role in the accident.

“I’m not minded to ignore the way this offence came to the attention of the police,” he said.

The sheriff paused the case for the court to secure a police accident report.

The A9 near Dunkeld
When the hearing resumed, Ms Hendry said the report was “too sensitive” to read out in open court.

“The collision isn’t relevant to this prosecution.

“It was not brought about by the substance in the accused’s system.

“It was simply how he was caught, for want of a better word.”

Sheriff Bovey deferred sentence for background reports.

MacDonald was handed an interim driving ban.

Witness appeal

After the crash, the A9 was shut for more than 13 hours, with drivers forced into a 31-mile diversion.

At the time, Perth-based Sergeant David Farr issued an appeal for witnesses and dash cam footage.

He said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man and woman who died following this crash.”

For the latest court cases across Tayside and Fife, join our Courts Facebook page.

