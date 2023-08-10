Learn from the daily health habits of top Dundee heart expert Professor Chim Lang

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Learn from the daily health habits of top Dundee heart expert Professor Chim Lang

What kind of things do the top health experts REALLY do? We ask Dundee cardiology professor Chim Lang to share all.

Professor Chim Lang with his two schnauzer dogs Bella and Bowie. Image: Alan Richardson
By Debbie Clarke

Despite being one of Dundee’s top heart experts, Professor Chim Lang loves black coffee and a fish supper on a Friday. Here he tells us about his daily routine.

I normally get up at around 6.30am, after around seven hours sleep. I take my two schnauzers for a half hour walk, come back and make some coffee before doing a bit of dusting.

I do a quick tidy up and clean usually around the kitchen and the common utility area which is a bit of a workout.

I usually tidy up the places where we spend a lot of time ie the kitchen, dining room and TV room.

I might also do some crunches, squats and some press-ups and use dumbbells in the morning. It’s not a lot but I have a routine where I do two cycles of this. This is my early morning routine.

I do that and then brew more coffee before going to have my shower and come back downstairs.

How much coffee is too much coffee?

My wife, Anna Maria, a fellow cardiologist, will cook breakfast and we usually have this around 8am. Usually I will have porridge. I love porridge with a bit of milk in it.

Dundee cardiologist Professor Chim Lang.
When summer is here I also have an unsweetened probiotic yoghurt. I will have that with some fruits and coffee. I need my coffee!

I will have a black coffee in the morning, no sugar.

I think sugar is the new tobacco so that’s the one thing I avoid. Excess sugar is not good as it increases the risk of diabetes and also that of obesity which also increases cardiovascular risks. But a tea spoon with coffee and tea is perfectly fine.

And I am not sure if I should tell my patients this, but when I come into work I will have another coffee!

I don’t have coffee in the afternoon though. In the afternoon around 3pm I like a cup of tea with milk. It perks me up.

Coffee is fine to have in moderation but I would recommend not having more than four mugs per day.

Four large mugs is the general recommendation as the cut off without affecting sleep and having palpitations for those who suffer from them. Everything in moderation.

Fish and chips is a Friday treat

Like many Malaysians, I love to cook and I cook a lot. I will do an easy stir fry or a stew for dinner and whatever is left over, I pack it to have for lunch the next day.

Professor Chim Lang enjoying his beef stew for lunch.
I have a certain routine and on Sundays we usually have a roast but other days it is usually Chinese like stir fries which are so healthy and nice. I have seen myself give some recipes to my patients in the past!

It is very easy to cook simple dishes.

Sometimes though, I will be honest, if I am starving, I will buy a roll from the university shop – I like a coronation chicken roll.

I will also buy some fruit for lunch, usually an apple and a banana.

The only exception is a Friday when I will have fish and chips.

I do enjoy the occasional fish and chips and I have been caught by my patients having fish and chips in Arbroath before!

At Ninewells we have a new kitchen and they have their signature fish and chips. They are so popular and there is a long queue every Friday for them!

I’m not perfect, but it’s about moderation.

Home cooking is best at dinner time

For dinner I will usually cook a chicken, vegetable or beef stir fry with mangetout and sweetcorn with a bit of garlic. Then I will stir fry some prawns which are healthy and easy to cook  and have some rice with it.

It takes less than five minutes and it’s crunchy and yummy! I like salmon too. I air fry salmon with teriyaki sauce and it’s the best thing ever. I will have vegetables or a salad – no chips or potatoes. My wife and I will usually have that twice a week.

Professor Chim Lang
I will have very little processed food. I’m not very good at making desserts so I will maybe buy an apple pie from the supermarket but I don’t have frozen pizzas or anything like that.

My message would be to cook your own food if you can and things like a simple roast chicken is very healthy and it’s a great meal.

I don’t drink alcohol every week

I do drink alcohol but not a lot. I don’t drink every week.

On a weekend I might open a bottle of wine, have glass and then cork it. I don’t have a daily gin and tonic or whisky. I usually only drink wine when I am with friends at the weekend or entertaining.

I don’t drink alcohol during the week because I am working so it’s usually a weekend thing.

Alcohol is ok to have in moderation. The recommendation for alcohol is not to drink more than 14 units per week and to spread it over 3-4 days.

But if I am with a crowd and don’t want to have alcohol I will have a diet coke or sparkling water.

Taking the stairs is better than nothing when short on time

I do exercise but not enough. I wish I had more time for exercise.

I cycle on the weekend to pick up the papers and at work every day I take the stairs .

I walk three flights of stairs from my office to the wards many times a day that amounts to a lot of walking around the hospital.

Walking is good and it is something I would encourage everyone to do.

Professor Chim Lang with his two schnauzer dogs Bella and Bowie.
We should make walking a daily habit. Daily walking helps to reduce the risk of heart disease and of obesity and diabetes.

It increases fitness which is good for the heart and the body. Walking for longer periods i.e., up to an hour will also help to reduce weight.

20 minutes of reading and then its lights out

I am at a stage where life isn’t too stressful. I’m 63, I haven’t retired and I like my job. I really enjoy what I do – I think I am lucky in that sense.

I watch some television, like some history and antiques programmes and I like reading too.

I read every night before bed but it’s usually only around 15-20 minutes and then I’m gone! I love history and I have been in Scotland since 1979 but I enjoy learning new things about it.

Why I wanted to be treated in Dundee, not London

Yes. I had my gallbladder taken out around ten years ago.

It became inflamed and was a gangrenous gallbladder so it was life threatening at the time. I know sometimes NHS Tayside gets knocked about a bit but I trust the staff completely. I was happy to be a patient there at Ninewells Hospital and I was quite ill. But they treated me so well.

After that I was in London and another gall stone dislodged again.”Although I was offered a bed at St Mary’s Hospital in London, I made my way back to Ninewells Hospital because I trusted the staff entirely and I wanted to be treated there.

Conversation