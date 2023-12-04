Cold and alone at Christmas: Your £5 donation can help someone this winter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Partnership Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Cold and alone at Christmas: Your £5 donation can help someone this winter

Helping Age Scotland bring comfort and joy this holiday season.

In partnership with Age Scotland
Volunteer on the Friendship Line by Age Scotland.
Donate to Age Scotland and fund a Friendship call to a lonely older person this Christmas.

Unfortunately for many older people in Scotland, Christmas can be the loneliest time of the year. But if you donate to Age Scotland, you can help an older person and bring them comfort this holiday season.

A lonely Christmas for some older people in Scotland

Imagine being cold and lonely at Christmastime. No family to gather around the tree, no one to enjoy a festive meal and no one to even have a chat with.

This is the sad reality for many older people in Scotland who live alone and have no one to spend the holidays with. Christmas day is just another day spent alone with only the television for company.

However, Age Scotland is working to fight loneliness and isolation in older people. Read on to learn more about Age Scotland’s helpline, and how even with a one-off, £5 donation, you could make a real difference to someone this holiday season.

Caroline’s story

As the days grow shorter and the nights darker, thousands of older people in Scotland are struggling like Caroline. A growing number of older people are facing agonising choices between heating their home and eating well.

Caroline called the Age Scotland helpline this year after her husband Harry passed away suddenly. Faced with higher food bills and the rising cost of energy on a tight budget, Caroline was growing concerned about how she was going to cope in winter.

“I was really panicking,” said Caroline. “My husband usually dealt with the bills. He’s not here anymore and I don’t have any family to help. My pension was already stretched and I’d cut back on my food shop. I really worried about how I was going to pay my bills this winter”.

Caroline spoke to Simone, a helpline advisor from Age Scotland, who carried out a full benefits check to identify what additional money Caroline could be entitled to. Simone managed to secure more financial support to ensure Caroline could heat her home and stay warm over winter.

“It was life changing,” said Caroline, from Fife. “I felt so alone and worried, but Age Scotland’s helpline really supported me”.

Are you or do you know someone over 50 who is alone and struggling with making hard decisions surrounding the cost of living this winter? Please call the Age Scotland helpline and speak to one of the incredible staff.

Graham’s story

Graham is older and lives in Scotland. He called the Age Scotland friendship line earlier this year. Having lost his wife of 45 years in 2021, Graham was feeling isolated. Graham chatted with Isobel, a friendship line volunteer. They shared stories and memories and soon, Graham found himself laughing for the first time in years.

Now he gets a weekly friendship call. “Monday night I go to my bed and I think, ‘I’ll get a phone call tomorrow’.” said Graham.

“It’s the highlight in my week. Every Tuesday morning, I sit and wait for my phone call. Being guaranteed someone to talk is like a lifeline to me. It’s a joy to have someone to talk to when I feel lonely.”

Donate to Age Scotland and fund a friendship call this Christmas

The Age Scotland helpline and friendship line are there to help older people at Christmas and throughout the year, but Age Scotland needs your help to be able to offer these lifeline services to those in need.

Each week the helpline receives hundreds of calls from older people in search of urgent advice about the soaring cost of living or who are desperately lonely and just want someone to talk to. Demand for their services is rising rapidly and the lines are nearly at breaking point.

With vital donations, Age Scotland can support older people, tackle loneliness, and be there for people who have no one else to turn to in later life. Just £5 funds a friendship call to a lonely older person, giving them someone to talk to when they are feeling alone or worried about the days ahead.

As Graham and Caroline’s stories show, older people need your help now more than ever. Please donate today so that the volunteers and staff at Age Scotland can continue to be there when they are needed the most.

Learn more about how you can donate to Age Scotland and bring a older person comfort and joy this holiday season. You can also call 03330 15 14 60 or donate by post to FREEPOST RSBS-KEHC-GBBC, Edinburgh, EH9 1PR.

