Home News Perth & Kinross

Tayside and Fife wake up to ‘ice rink Monday’ as council chiefs issue gritting update

Weekend snow, rain and ice have led to treacherous conditions.

By Ellidh Aitken
Snowy weather at Dawson Park in Dundee at the weekend. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Snowy weather at Dawson Park in Dundee at the weekend. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Residents in Tayside and Fife have woken up to “ice rink Monday” with weekend snow, rain and ice leading to treacherous conditions in some areas.

Gritters are out across the region as local authorities prioritise main roads for treatment.

Many side streets and pavements that have not been treated are said to be like “sheets of ice”.

It comes as a yellow warning for snow and ice remains in force across the east of Scotland until noon on Monday.

Gritters to treat priority routes in Perth and Kinross

A statement issued by Perth and Kinross Council said: “Good morning all, with sleet, rain and snow falling on cold roads over much of Perth and Kinross overnight our crews are out treating the priority roads (visit https://www.pkc.gov.uk/gritting if you want to check where roads in your area sit in the priority list).

“If they can get through the priority routes without having to revisit them (i.e. if there isn’t more snow falling) some non-priority roads will also be treated.

“Our pavement gritters are also out treating the priority footways (check the web link above to find where those are for your area), and again will move on to the non-priority paths where they can.”

Locals reported icy conditions in areas including Meigle, Bankfoot and Davie Park in Blairgowrie.

Arbroath school closed due to burst pipe

In Arbroath, a pipe has burst at Inverbrothock Primary School, forcing it to close for the day.

Meanwhile, Dundee taxi firm Tele Taxis has reported delays to vehicles because of icy road conditions.

In a warning about driving conditions, RAC spokesperson Simon Williams said many areas were set for an “ice rink Monday” as snow froze overnight.

He added: “We’re expecting some very treacherous icy conditions in northern parts, so those who have to drive should exercise great caution.”

One Dundee commuter said: “It was definitely an ice rink Monday on my street – it was impossible to walk on.”

The Courier has contacted the councils in Dundee, Fife and Angus for an update on gritting plans.

Conversation