How to laugh away the Blue Monday blues with Broughty Ferry psychologists Helen and Shelagh

It’s cold, dark and miserable outside, New Year resolutions have already waned and your credit card bill – heavy from festive spending – has just dropped through the letterbox.

So it’s no wonder the third Monday in January is widely known as Blue Monday – the most depressing day of the year.

While the scientific validity of Blue Monday is debatable, it’s a good opportunity to focus on mental health and well-being.

Here two Tayside clinical psychologists Dr Helen Galloway and Dr Shelagh Morrison offer their top tips for beating the blues this Blue Monday (January 15).

Dr Galloway and Dr Morrison, who both live in Broughty Ferry, opened a new mental health clinic, Invertay Practice, in Monifieth Medical Centre last summer.

Emotional resilience

The first tip from the psychologists is for people to recognise their own strengths.

Dr Galloway explains: “We all have some form of emotional resilience within us,” she said.

“We have all survived challenging things – big or small, from embarrassing situations, to hard jobs, to dealing with difficult people.

“On Blue Monday it is important to remember how we got through them and the strategies we used to cope.

“It is important to remind yourself that you have it within yourself to get through these difficulties again.”

Importance of using your senses

Dr Galloway says when we are distressed or sad, we often spend far too much time worrying and over-thinking.

She says a way to overcome this is to use our senses.

“Your senses have powerful self-soothing qualities.

“For each of your five senses – taste, touch, smell, sight, sound – list things that you think would be calming for you.

“Examples might be: having a relaxing bath with scented candles nearby, perhaps with a scent you like such as lemon or lavender.

“Another idea is to wrap up in a cosy blanket and listen to the sound of a waterfall or the sea,” she says.

“Many apps now have recordings of sounds from nature. Put one on and close your eyes. Imagine you are at the beach.”

She also suggests cooking a tasty meal.

“Notice all the different colours of the ingredients and enjoy the smells that fill the house.

“Try and fill your environment with things that make you feel better.”

Watch a funny movie or comedy show

Another tip for coping with low mood on Blue Monday is using humour.

Dr Morrison says: “Laughter doesn’t make a situation any less serious or mean you care less.

“But it might shift your perspective enough to help get you through a tough day.

“Watch a movie or comedy show that makes you laugh or remember instances where someone said something funny.

“If you can make time for this, it can help give you a break from low mood.”

Make a wellbeing box

Another idea which can boost your mood is to make up a wellbeing box.

Dr Galloway says: “Think about how you feel when you look through old photographs from times you have enjoyed, or listen to a song you love.

“Maybe you have a favourite book to read, or a feel-good DVD you can watch.

“These are all items to put in the wellbeing box which can make you feel good.

“Having this box pre-prepared means it’s there when you need it.”

Setting realistic goals

Both psychologists recommend setting realistic goals which can help people get through tough days like Blue Monday.

Dr Galloway says: “It can be tempting to say you’ll go for a run every day next week.

“But in reality, for most of us that is an unrealistic goal, that will only lead to a sense of failure when we don’t make it past day one or two!

“Breaking goals into small, achievable steps can give a daily sense of achievement.

“Ticking off the things you have managed will help you build momentum and you will be less likely to give up altogether.”

Physical activity and social interaction

Dr Morrison said getting outside in daylight is key in winter and physical activity is essential.

She suggests doing outdoor activities like going for a walk, a jog or even a cycle.

“Your body will release endorphins which improve your feelings of wellbeing,” she says.

“If you’re having a really down day, doing some exercise is often one of the most effective ways of lifting your mood.

“Physical activity can also increase your energy levels and improve your concentration.”

Social interaction is also important.

Dr Morrison continues: “We are social beings – we need connections and attachments to thrive and feel good.

“We would recommend trying to do at least some activities involving other people.

“Can you start that new yoga class, or volunteer somewhere? The first step is always the hardest, but once you are past that hurdle, the benefits can be plentiful and often open other doors.”

Be kind to yourself

Dr Galloway and Dr Morrison, who also have a practice in St Andrews, think it is also very important to be kind to ourselves when we are struggling.

“It’s a common misconception that self-criticism drives us to function and perform better,” Dr Galloway explains.

“All humans make mistakes, perfection is unattainable.

“So when you notice yourself being self-critical, think about what you would say to a friend in a similar situation, and try saying that to yourself instead.

“If you do this repeatedly over time, your brain will start to do it automatically.”

Remember you are not alone this Blue Monday so if you are really struggling, reach out to friends, family or support services.

Anyone needing someone to talk to can call Samaritans day or night on freephone number 116 123. Or call Breathing Space on 0800 838 587.