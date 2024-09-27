From jumping horses to pumping iron: How Perthshire rider became unlikely powerlifting star

Nicola McArthur only took up competitive powerlifting at the start of the year.

And now incredibly – just nine months later – she is preparing to join the Scottish team to compete in the 2024 Commonwealth Powerlifting Championships in South Africa on October 4.

The 43-year-old from Perthshire, who has previously excelled in show jumping and CrossFit competitions, was shocked when she learned she had been selected.

“I filled in a form to express an interest in going to the Commonwealth Powerlifting Championships,” she says.

“But to be honest I didn’t think I would have a chance of being chosen.

“Then out of the blue I got an email saying I had been selected for the Scottish team to compete!

“I was completely stunned. Yet, also absolutely delighted at the same time.

“It is a massive honour.”

Falling in love with horses

Nicola, who is originally from Fife, wasn’t particularly into fitness or sport when she was younger.

But the one activity the former Kirkcaldy High pupil did enjoy was riding horses.

“From when I was a young girl I had always wanted to ride horses,” she explains.

“So I started riding from the age of nine and when I was 13 I got my own horse.

“I worked in stables and then went on to teach horse riding when I was in my 20s.”

Nicola, who now works as an equine sports therapist, reveals she became involved in show jumping after a chance meeting with a horse owner.

“He was an older chap who didn’t ride but he had a few horses and he asked me if I would ride his horses and train them.

“He enjoyed watching his horses compete so I agreed to train them and we started taking them to competitions.

“We competed at competitions mainly in Scotland like the Royal Highland Show as well as events down south.

“Show jumping was always my passion and I competed properly for around 20 years.”

What did Nicola achieve in show jumping?

Nicola’s biggest achievement in show jumping came when, out of thousands of competitors, she qualified for the final at the Horse of the Year Show in Birmingham in 2013.

“You get professional show jumpers at that show whereas I was an amateur rider.

“As a young girl I had always dreamed of being at the Horse of the Year Show so to actually qualify for the final was pretty amazing.

“It really was a dream come true.”

As the years went on, and the horses Nicola trained with headed into retirement, she found she wasn’t competing as much.

It was at this point that she discovered a new challenge.

How CrossFit changed Nicola’s life

“A friend told me she was going to this new CrossFit gym in Glasgow and how great it was,” Nicola says.

“This was around 2016-2017.

“So I went along and found I really enjoyed the challenge of it.”

Nicola found a CrossFit gym closer to home and started attending regularly.

“I like how CrossFit is such a mixture – there is gymnastics, there is cardio and there is also Olympic weight lifting.

“But probably the main thing I enjoy about CrossFit is the community – everyone encourages each other and it’s a great environment for training.”

She continues: “People train for lots of reasons too, not just for fitness. It’s also about the mental health aspect. You definitely feel better once you have done it.”

Competing in CrossFit competitions

In 2019 Nicola started taking part in CrossFit competitions.

This has included events at gyms in Scotland, the UK as well as the Madrid CrossFit Championship last year.

“I have been to competitions at gyms in Manchester and Newcastle and I have won them or been on the podium at some of them.

“But the biggest one I have taken part in was the Madrid CrossFit Championship, which was a three-day competition.

“You compete in your age category and I came fourth so it was a good result. It was such a good experience too because you are competing with people from all over.”

What inspired the move into powerlifting?

A few years ago Nicola moved to Perthshire, as her partner Bruce Hay is from there.

Bruce trains at Claymore CrossFit.

So Nicola also joined and got involved in a weightlifting competition in the gym.

Perthshire’s Nicola was soon on the path towards appearing in powerlifting championships.

She says: “It was a mix of Olympic weightlifting and powerlifting.

“Afterwards my partner said my numbers in kilograms were really good (from adding up the weights).

“And he said he thought I might do well in powerlifting because it is your overall weight score from a total of three lifts – the squat, the bench and the deadlift.

“That spurred me on to learn more about it.

“I ended up taking out a Scottish Powerlifting membership in January this year.

“I didn’t train at a powerlifting gym and I didn’t have a powerlifting coach but I thought I would have a go at it.”

Nicola took part in her first Eastern District powerlifting competition in February at Sweatbox Dundee and came second.

She competed in the sub 63 kilo category (meaning her bodyweight is under 63 kilos).

“A powerlifting competition is very different from a CrossFit one. You walk onto the platform by yourself and you have to learn all the cues.

“You are told when you can approach the bar and when you can lift. And you get three attempts at each of the lifts for squat, bench and deadlift.

“It is strict and very intense. But I love it.”

How did Nicola qualify for South Africa?

In May Nicola competed in the Scottish Masters Championships in Paisley and she came first in the powerlifting event, achieving a gold medal.

“I actually got three Scottish records – for the squat, deadlift and overall weight – in my age/weight category.

“It was amazing.”

After this Nicola went on to compete in the British Masters Championship in Belfast in June.

She came third and achieved a bronze medal.

And as her score total was high enough, she was then able to apply for selection to the Commonwealth Championships in South Africa.

Family support for Perthshire’s Nicola ahead of powerlifting championships

It was Nicola’s partner Bruce (50) who encouraged her to try powerlifting and he is going to South Africa with her next month.

“I am really lucky that he is so supportive,” she says.

“He doesn’t compete as much as me, but he enjoys going to all the competitions and he pushes me.

“My parents have also been really supportive and they think it is amazing I am going to South Africa. They are really proud of me.”

‘Once in a lifetime experience’ for Perthshire’s Nicola at powerlifting championships

Nicola’s participation in the Commonwealth Powerlifting Championships is self-funded so she did a lot of fundraising and set up a gofundme page for the trip.

She has also overcome injuries over the years, including two broken feet, to get to where she is today.

But now she says she is in the best shape she has ever been.

She adds: “I am not sure what will happen at the championship in South Africa but it is a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

“So I am just going to go for it.”