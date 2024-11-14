Meet the Perthshire GP long Covid sufferers turn to when no one else can help

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Meet the Perthshire GP long Covid sufferers turn to when no one else can help

Dr Claire Taylor - who set up Scotland's first private long Covid clinic in 2022 - gets around 300 emails from people asking for appointments each week.

Perthshire GP Dr Claire Taylor set up her own private clinic for long Covid patients. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perthshire GP Dr Claire Taylor set up her own private clinic for long Covid patients. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
By Debbie Clarke

Perthshire doctor Claire Taylor is often described as the GP people come to when no one else can help.

The 44-year-old long Covid specialist gets around 300 emails from people every week, desperate for her care.

She opened Scotland’s first private long Covid clinic two and a half years ago.

And for some people – who report feeling “abandoned” in the face of the condition – treatment from the Perthshire GP has been life-changing.

GP gave couple ‘son back’

One mum of a young patient with “debilitating fatigue and cognitive disfunction” wrote in a testimonial.

“We were at our wits end in trying to find someone to help us.”

The woman’s son was sleeping 20 hours a day, wiped out by the disease.

“Then we found Dr Taylor who has given me my son back.

“Her medical knowledge and her clear compassion meant for the first time in three years we had hope.

“Without Dr Taylor, my son would still be bed bound. Now we are planning for him to attend college.”

Perthshire GP Dr Claire Taylor has been shortlisted for an award for her work with long Covid patients. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perthshire GP Dr Claire Taylor has been shortlisted for an award for her work with long Covid patients. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Dr Taylor’s work with long Covid patients has led to a second nomination for the ‘GP of the Year’ accolade at this year’s General Practice Awards in London next month.

I visited Dr Taylor’s family home in Crieff to learn more about her work with long Covid patients.

“[This nomination] is more for the patients who feel ignored and that there was no-one to help them,” she tells me.

“I’m not curing everybody, I am just doing the best I can to help people.”

What is Dr Taylor’s background?

Dr Taylor is a former neuroscientist with a BSc Neuroscience (Hons) from the University of Edinburgh.

She worked in cancer research for a year before undertaking a degree in medicine at Dundee University.

After graduating in 2008, Dr Taylor went on to work in various specialties before completing her GP training in 2017. She started working as an NHS Tayside GP in Perthshire in 2021 while also working with a ME charity.

“I was seeing a lot of similarities between ME and long Covid and one of the main things I was seeing was post-exertional symptoms,” she explains.

She says her patients were managing to work or exercise a little.

“But the next day they would end up in bed exhausted.

“They were also struggling to remember words, having migraines, blurred vision and difficulty walking.”

What is Postural Tachycardia Syndrome (PoTS).

Many of them were also suffering from a condition called Postural tachycardia syndrome (PoTS).

This is when your heart rate increases very quickly after getting up from sitting or lying down, often making you feel dizzy or lightheaded.

She tells me a “lot of patients are bed bound” due to this.

“They become very light headed and find their blood pressure drops when they try to stand up.”

She says “nearly everyone” she sees in her clinic with long Covid has the condition.

“There are treatments available which can get them back on their feet.

“And this is probably the biggest thing which makes a difference to their lives.

“Yet people cannot access them because there isn’t a single PoTS clinic in Scotland.”

Why did the Perthshire GP set up a private clinic?

Dr Taylor says she thought more specialist care could help and established Scotland’s first private long Covid clinic in Tayside in 2022.

“What they needed was for a doctor to know what it was, diagnose and treat it.

“Often GPs don’t know much about PoTs and they can’t make a referral because no-one will take it.

“But I thought I can’t leave people like this when I am in a position to help them.”

The Perthshire GP specialises in long Covid.  Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Every Thursday she sees patients face to face for hour-long consultations at Jura Health clinic in Perth. She also does video consultations while continuing to do locum work.

“Within a week of setting it up, I was booked up with appointments for the next six months – and it has been like that ever since.

Dr Taylor estimates she has seen around 2000 people and is now receiving around 300 messages a week looking for care.

‘Some people are completely bed bound lying in dark rooms’

Dr Taylor’s patients do tend to improve, but there are those who are still really unwell with long Covid, including 20 very ill patients.

“There are some very sick people who are completely bed bound with feeding tubes in dark rooms,” she says.

“They need help to eat because they are too fatigued to chew or have lost the ability to chew.”

Why are people still getting long Covid?

The Perthshire GP says it isn’t just people who caught Covid in 2020 who go on to develop long Covid.

She continues to see new cases in her clinic.

The Perthshire GP helps people with long Covid. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“The evidence I have seen suggests the more times you get Covid, the higher the chance there is of you getting long Covid,” she explains.

“According to the Office for National Statistics, the number of adults in the UK with long Covid was estimated to be around 2 million in 2022.

“But in 2024, there was a rise of 300,000, with long Covid.

“The messaging once was that if you have the vaccine you can just go off and live a normal life.

“But while vaccines will prevent severe infection and death, they don’t always prevent infection.

“What can then happen is after having Covid a few times, people can go on to develop  long Covid symptoms.”

“Covid is still a massive problem.”

 

Conversation