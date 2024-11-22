Could nail bar pamper sessions be doing more harm than good? Dundee and Fife specialists answer your questions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Could nail bar pamper sessions be doing more harm than good? Dundee and Fife specialists answer your questions

As party season kicks in, many of us flock to nail bars for pamper sessions. But could some treatments be doing us more harm than good?

In summary:
  • Reputable salons prioritise health by avoiding harmful chemicals, using disposable tools, and promoting treatments that strengthen nails.
  • Services like Builder in a Bottle treatments restore damaged nails and provide a relaxing, enjoyable experience.
  • Dermatologists confirm minimal cancer risk from UV lamps but warn of potential damage from poorly regulated practices.

We use an AI model to generate these news summaries. The article below is original and was created by one of our journalists. Please note that while every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of our news summaries, they may contain errors.

Pamela Gillis, 72, and Mary Tattersall, 73, have their nails done at Hepburns Nail Lounge in St Andrews. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
By Gayle Ritchie

It’s a rapidly growing industry, with nail bars on most high streets.

And with party season kicking in, many of us will be flocking to salons to get glammed up.

But could treatments such as gel manicures and acrylic nails be doing us more harm than good?

In an industry so poorly regulated, it’s no surprise that it throws up problems, with some unscrupulous salons using dangerous chemicals.

But with so many of us indulging in nail art, what can we do to make sure we’re getting the best – and least damaging – treatments?

Mary Tattershall has a nail treatment at Hepburns Nail Lounge in St Andrews. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Gel polish addict Mary Tattersall recommends heading to a reputable salon, such as Hepburns Nail Lounge in St Andrews.

Gran-of-four Mary, 73, has monthly Builder in a Bottle (BIAB) polish applied – and credits the treatment for giving her stronger and healthier nails.

Gel manicures can make nails look amazing

They’re pretty striking – she experiments with quirky, eye-catching designs.

“The BIAB lasts a month and I’ve still got my Halloween nail art on, with ghosts, bats, spiders and webs,” says Mary. “It’s my treat to myself once a month.”

Mary Tattersall shows off her nails at Hepburns Nail Salon in St Andrews. Image: Steve Brown.

Following a cancer diagnosis a few years ago, Mary had gruelling radiotherapy. This, she says, left her nails “in a mess”.

“They were weak, cracked and broken and looked awful. A pal suggested I get BIAB.

“They’ve never looked so healthy – the treatment has done wonders for my nails. It hardens and strengthens them. They grow strong underneath.

“My pal Pam and I go along to Hepburns together. Pam is an avid crafter and needs the strength in her nails for all the card and glue she works with.

“We’re already looking forward to getting our Christmas nails done.”

Mary has a hand massage at Hepburns Nail Lounge. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Mary, who stays in a retirement village in St Andrews, says paying £45 for the treatment is “well worth it”.

“It’s so relaxing,” she adds. “The staff give us a cup of tea and a hand massage. When you leave your nails look amazing.”

How can we be sure salons won’t damage our nails?

Jackie Flett, director of Hepburns, says the salon “cares deeply” about clients’ natural nails.

“That’s why we never use drills or products that will harm your natural nail plate,” she adds.

“We’re all about growing your own nail and helping it stay as strong as possible.

“Our products are gel-based – not acrylic – which we think gives the best adhesion without lifting but also gives a more natural looking result.”

Jackie Flett, the director of Hepburns. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Hepburns beauty therapists never re-use nail files – they always use single-use disposable alternatives.

They offer tailored nail treatments but Jackie says the most popular is the “No-Chip Manicure”, which gives clients on average 26 days of “perfect colour and strength”.

“It’s great for protecting your nails’ own strength and stays super shiny and perfect for weeks,” adds Jackie.

It’s always fun choosing colours in a nail bar like Hepburns. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

While some salons use methyl methacrylate (MMA), a substance harmful to both clients and nail technicians, Jackie says reputable ones such as Hepburns do not.

“In the UK, MMA is not outright banned, but it is strongly discouraged and restricted for use in nail products,” she says.

“Regulatory bodies like the UK’s Department of Health and the Chartered Institute of Environmental Health have raised serious concerns about MMA’s safety due to its harmful effects on health and the potential for permanent nail damage.

“By using a reputable salon that you know prioritises safety and quality you should hopefully avoid any MMA.

“Salons that use safe, high-quality products often advertise this commitment, and you can ask your technician about the products they use to be sure.”

Do UV lamps used to cure gel nails pose a cancer risk?

Some reports have suggested that the UV/LED lamps used to cure gel nail polishes pose a cancer risk.

But Jackie says there’s nothing to worry about.

“We reassure our clients that the risks of our lamps is minimal,” she says.

“For a typical gel manicure, where hands are exposed for five to ten minutes, the cumulative UVA exposure is less than what a person would receive from just a few minutes in normal daylight.”

Do some nail treatments cause damage?

Dundee-based fashion and beauty content creator Christina Miller stopped getting gel and shellac manicures years ago.

“Every time I removed the gel polish my nails were weak, thin and peeling – even when they were removed by a professional,” says Christina, who writes The Daydreamer.

“It was obvious the gel polish was damaging my nail health.

“I’m sure if I had repeat gel my nails would cope, but I don’t need the hassle of having to have my nails done every two weeks!”

Christina Miller stopped getting gel manicures years ago. Image: Kris Miller.

Instead, Christina goes to Cosmetology Dundee once a month for an express manicure.

This involves a cosmetologist tidying up her cuticles and filing her nails, finishing with a coat of OPI Nail Envy strengthener.

“At home, I reapply Nail Envy each week and apply oil to my cuticles every night to keep them soft and neat for the rest of the month,” she says.

“That way, when I fancy wearing a regular nail lacquer, it looks like a professional job without any of the risks associated with gel polish.”

Dermatologist’s views on nail treatments?

Dr Andy Affleck is a consultant dermatologist with NHS Tayside. He also works with skin cancer patients in his role as Mohs surgeon.

He confirms that “robust studies” have shown the risk of skin cancer posed by UV lamps is “negligible”.

A client under a UV lamp at Hepburns Nail Lounge. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

“There was a wee scare about this a few years back but studies have reduced this to virtually no risk,” he says.

“According to The Skin Cancer Foundation, someone would have to get weekly gel manicures for 250 years to reach the UVA exposure level associated with a slight risk of skin cancer.

“If you want to be really safe, you could wear fingerless gloves to protect the back of your hands or wear sunblock – but it doesn’t sound like it’s necessary.”

Dr Andrew Affleck. Image: Supplied.

Dr Affleck acknowledges there can be “significant benefits” afforded by nail treatments.

“They can give people more confidence and disguise nail abnormalities,” he elaborates.

“Plus they can help hide nail disease and camouflage discoloured nails.”

So what are the risks?

However, Dr Affleck warns there are potential risks associated with treatments, such as fungal and yeast infections, allergies, and dermatitis.

“If the salon is not reputable, they might not sanitise instruments,” he adds.

“And if they reuse instruments, there could be a chance of blood-borne virus, whether hepatitis C or HIV. It’s a tiny risk but it’s possible.”

A client's gel nails being filed at Hepburns in St Andrews. Image: Steve Brown.
He says repeatedly having artificial nails can permanently damage natural ones, leaving them brittle, ridged or lifting.

“You essentially traumatise the nail,” he adds.

Avoid MMA at all costs

What about MMA? Dr Affleck warns against this.

“MMA was banned in the USA in 1974,” he says. “It’s cheaper and linked to allergic dermatitis, asthma, and nail damage. It’s potent.

“The trouble is the cosmetic industry isn’t very well legislated or supervised. Therefore standards can vary.

“But it’s important for salons to clarify they’re not using MMA.”

While not ‘banned’ in the UK, technicians should be using EMA (ethyl methacrylate) or a less dangerous substitute.

Conversation