Design practical yet stylish showers for the elderly and disabled

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Partnership Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens

Design practical yet stylish showers for the elderly and disabled

Know the features you need to help your loved ones feel safe and independent in your bathroom.

In partnership with Haddow Bathrooms & Kitchens
Senior lady in wheelchair touching her face in front of bathroom mirror while elderly man stands behind her
Cater to the needs of the elderly and disabled in your stylish bathroom.

Transforming showers can be a breeze if you turn to the experts, you can have a space for your loved ones that’s both functional and stylish.

Designing showers for the elderly and disabled means bearing in mind the specific needs of the users. You’ll want to make sure there are features to make them feel both independent and safe in the space.

But that also doesn’t mean sacrificing style. Bathrooms can be functional for the elderly and disabled without looking like they’re in a hospital. The space can be designed to look contemporary, sophisticated and yes, even luxurious.

Here are several practical yet stylish ways you can upgrade your shower to accommodate the needs of the elderly and disabled.

Tips for showers for the elderly and disabled

an example of showers for elderly and disabled
Prevent accidents in the bathroom with anti slip wet floors.

1. Prevent slips

The elderly and those dealing with mobility issues are very vulnerable to slipping in bathrooms where floors can be wet from water, soap or hair products.

Buying anti-slip bath mats can be a quick solution but they can also prove to be trip hazards.

So it’s worth looking into safer options like anti-slip shower trays or floor tiles.

2. Use shower seats

foldable seats are ideal for showers for the elderly and disabled
Foldable seats can help you maximise your shower space.

Having a chair or stool in the shower is a great feature for people who are unable to stand at all or for extended periods of time. You can choose from a wide range of options in the market – from fixed ones to freestanding ones to those you can fold away – depending on the user’s specific requirements and your shower space.

3. Opt for easy-to-use showers

There are many electric showers available now that are even specially designed for the elderly and disabled. In fact, some have large and user-friendly controls for the visually impaired. Others have shower valves that are ideal for people with arthritis or restricted hand mobility.

There are also models that come with extra-long shower hoses, anti-scald safety features or an app that allows family members to monitor their loved ones.

4. Install grab rails

Strategically placed rails will provide support for those who need help when using a toilet or sink, or when getting in and out of a shower or tub.

There are extra-long rails that can be fixed on walls. But there are also drop-down ones that are ideal in smaller spaces where they can be folded out of the way when they’re not in use.

Some are available with a textured surface, ensuring a firm grip even when wet.

5. Make sinks accessible

accessible sinks are recommended for showers for the elderly and disabled
Choose a sink without a stand or storage underneath to allow more movement in your bathroom.

Sinks or washbasins have to be installed at a height that makes using them easy, especially for those who use wheelchairs. It’s best to choose one without a stand or storage underneath to allow more movement within the space.

Reclining mirrors are perfect for adapting to different heights while taps with sensors allow users to access them without any need for physical contact.

Turn to the bathroom experts

What’s crucial in creating stylish and safe showers for the elderly and disabled is installation. Floors need to be properly put in and rails need to be securely fixed by professionals. Otherwise, they become safety hazards for anyone using the bathroom.

Haddow Bathrooms has a team of experts with decades of experience who will assess your requirements and your space before creating a design that perfectly suits your needs, taste and budget.

A dedicated in-house installation manager will even make sure your bathroom will benefit from excellent workmanship.

Call Haddow Bathrooms on 01738 500 424 or drop by their showroom at 26 Kinnoull Causeway, Perth PH2 8HQ.

You can also contact them through Haddow Bathrooms’ website

More from Homes & Gardens

5C Reres Road is a beautiful apartment within an 1840s jute mansion. Image: Verdala.
Stunning apartment within Broughty Ferry's original jute palace
The Byres is a superb family home. Image: Savills.
Outstanding £675k Fife steading conversion has great views and stunning interior
Orwell Farm has been rescued from ruin and is now an environmentally friendly net zero building. Image: Orwell Farm.
Ruined steading near Loch Leven converted into stunning net zero offices in £850k transformation
East Scores House has a dramatic clifftop setting. Image: Rettie.
Amazing £1 million St Andrews clifftop home sells for well over asking price in…
This £50k flat in Arbroath comes with off street parking. Image: TSPC.
5 of the best Dundee, Fife, Perthshire and Angus flats for £50k and under
Tay views don't get much better. Image: KW Scotland.
Inside £475k Wormit house with spectacular Tay views, balcony and beautiful interior
West Balbairdie has 22 acres of land and a heated pool. Image: Rettie.
Enormous £1m home in rural Fife has heated indoor pool, annex flat and 22…
This beachfront home has had its asking price cut by a massive £100,000. Image: Zoopla.
5 East Neuk homes with reduced prices
Upper Tomnabrachd is a beautiful Highland Perthshire home.
Wonderful Highland Perthshire cottage has been beautifully renovated
This modest home in Barnhill was TSPC's most popular listing.
Barnhill bungalow tops TSPC's December charts