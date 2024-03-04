Kitchen trends: All the ways to style up the heart of your home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kitchen trends: All the ways to style up the heart of your home

It's time to give your kitchen a fresh new look this year.

In partnership with Haddow Bathrooms & Kitchens
a pop of pink and a dedicated coffee station are some of the kitchen trends for 2024
Give your kitchen a makeover with a pop of colour or a dedicated beverage station.

Know the kitchen trends in 2024 to inspire you to refresh one of the hardest working rooms in your home.

With the new year comes a fresh perspective. Sometimes that means reevaluating the spaces you move in, especially those where you spend the most time.

In many homes, the kitchen tops that list. It’s the room where people congregate and converse, where they prepare and share meals. For a lot of families, it’s the beating heart of their homes.

This 2024, you may want to refresh this part of your house and give it a whole new look.

Check out these kitchen trends and see which ones fit your vibe for the year:

6 kitchen trends for 2024

1. Try a pop of colour

green kitchen
Green gives a calm tone to your kitchen.

Colour is the easiest way to liven up a room. You can go for a fresh coat of paint on the walls or scatter accessories like throw pillows in a bright hue.

This year, one of the most popular colours is green; from deeper shades to lighter, more subtle tones, green will give a calming and refreshing quality to your kitchen.

Red is also a favoured choice as it fuels appetite. Why not try warm and rusty reds to liven up your space?

Believe it or not, pink is also a desired colour for kitchens this year. It may be seen as too sweet or too feminine but paired with the right elements, it can be a very sophisticated choice. Mix it up with deep blues and brass finishes.

2. Mix metals

brass tap on kitchen sink
Don’t be afraid to mix different colours of metals, think of them as decorative touches.

Think of the metals in your kitchen like jewellery for your home. Much in the same way  that you should not be afraid of mixing white, yellow and rose gold, you can experiment with different finishes for your taps, handles and appliances.

3. Create a beverage station

coffee station
Brighten your morning with your own coffee bar area.

Dedicate a corner of your kitchen to your drink of choice. Imagine how luxurious it would be to wake up and go straight to your coffee station, completely kitted out with your bean grinder, coffee machine, maybe even your favourite syrups.

If you’re a health buff, you can have a smoothie station with a blender, a place to cut up some fruit and jars of your favourite protein powder.

What about a tea station where you can go for an afternoon break? Or a bar where you can mix your favourite drink to wind down at the end of a long day?

4. Make your splashback stand out

Black and white, honeycomb tiled kitchen splashback
Make a feature and give character to your kitchen with a bold splashback.

Splashbacks help to keep your kitchen clean by protecting your walls from splatters and stains while you’re cooking.

But they can also act as feature walls that showcase your unique personality. Use tiles with a vibrant print or a bold material to make your splashback really stand out.

5. Have a kitchen island

kitchen with island
Create a focal point and practical workspace with an island.

An island is a great way to add more storage and workspace in your kitchen.

It can also double as a breakfast bar or a cosy spot for casual meals. When you host parties at home, you can also set it up for cocktails, a buffet or a stage where you can showcase your amazing cooking skills while entertaining your guests.

6. Design a decorative extractor hood

kitchen with black extractor hood as a feature
Make your cooker extractor hood an attractive architectural feature.

A hood is essential for extracting steam and unwanted odours from your kitchen while you’re cooking.

While some people prefer to hide this feature and make it blend in with their cabinets or walls, others want to make it a focal point to give their kitchens a distinct character. Try to use unusual shapes to create an architectural feature or display your collection of plates on it for a personal touch.

Get expert help when designing your dream kitchen

Haddow knows the kitchen trends for 2024 and can help you design your dream kitchen. Its team of creative experts will bring your ideas to life so you can enjoy a stylish kitchen that’s tailor made to suit your tastes and needs.

Call 01738 500 424 or find inspiration by popping into the showroom at 26 Kinnoull Causeway, Perth PH2 8HQ.

You can also contact its experts through the Haddow Bathrooms and Kitchens’ website

