Kitchen trends: All the ways to style up the heart of your home

Know the kitchen trends in 2024 to inspire you to refresh one of the hardest working rooms in your home.

With the new year comes a fresh perspective. Sometimes that means reevaluating the spaces you move in, especially those where you spend the most time.

In many homes, the kitchen tops that list. It’s the room where people congregate and converse, where they prepare and share meals. For a lot of families, it’s the beating heart of their homes.

This 2024, you may want to refresh this part of your house and give it a whole new look.

Check out these kitchen trends and see which ones fit your vibe for the year:

6 kitchen trends for 2024

1. Try a pop of colour

Colour is the easiest way to liven up a room. You can go for a fresh coat of paint on the walls or scatter accessories like throw pillows in a bright hue.

This year, one of the most popular colours is green; from deeper shades to lighter, more subtle tones, green will give a calming and refreshing quality to your kitchen.

Red is also a favoured choice as it fuels appetite. Why not try warm and rusty reds to liven up your space?

Believe it or not, pink is also a desired colour for kitchens this year. It may be seen as too sweet or too feminine but paired with the right elements, it can be a very sophisticated choice. Mix it up with deep blues and brass finishes.

2. Mix metals

Think of the metals in your kitchen like jewellery for your home. Much in the same way that you should not be afraid of mixing white, yellow and rose gold, you can experiment with different finishes for your taps, handles and appliances.

3. Create a beverage station

Dedicate a corner of your kitchen to your drink of choice. Imagine how luxurious it would be to wake up and go straight to your coffee station, completely kitted out with your bean grinder, coffee machine, maybe even your favourite syrups.

If you’re a health buff, you can have a smoothie station with a blender, a place to cut up some fruit and jars of your favourite protein powder.

What about a tea station where you can go for an afternoon break? Or a bar where you can mix your favourite drink to wind down at the end of a long day?

4. Make your splashback stand out

Splashbacks help to keep your kitchen clean by protecting your walls from splatters and stains while you’re cooking.

But they can also act as feature walls that showcase your unique personality. Use tiles with a vibrant print or a bold material to make your splashback really stand out.

5. Have a kitchen island

An island is a great way to add more storage and workspace in your kitchen.

It can also double as a breakfast bar or a cosy spot for casual meals. When you host parties at home, you can also set it up for cocktails, a buffet or a stage where you can showcase your amazing cooking skills while entertaining your guests.

6. Design a decorative extractor hood

A hood is essential for extracting steam and unwanted odours from your kitchen while you’re cooking.

While some people prefer to hide this feature and make it blend in with their cabinets or walls, others want to make it a focal point to give their kitchens a distinct character. Try to use unusual shapes to create an architectural feature or display your collection of plates on it for a personal touch.

