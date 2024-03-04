Brechin pub that flooded during Storm Babet put up for sale

A Brechin pub that was flooded during Storm Babet has been put up for sale.

The Bridgend Bar on River Street was among the properties left under several feet of water when the River South Esk burst its banks in October.

The Courier reported at the time how the bar had lost about £80,000 of renovations in the flood – but owner Scott McNeil worked hard to reopen the venue just days later.

He said it was the first time the venue had been flooded in his 20 years running the pub.

Now a new owner is being sought for the Bridgend Bar – described as a popular wedding venue – with an asking price of £399,000.

Agent Bruce & Company says the pub offers a “superb bar and grill restaurant and function room opportunity”.

The pub is said to have a “regular and growing” customer base with a weekly income of about £7,000-£8,500.

The venue has also been refurbished to a “high standard” throughout.

It comes with owners’ accommodation featuring five bedrooms along with parking, and a large beer garden.

The pub is one of several popular Tayside venues that are looking for new owners.

One of Broughty Ferry’s best-known venues, the Ship Inn, has been put up for sale with a £1.5 million price tag.

Elsewhere in the city, the iconic Phoenix bar in the city centre is also on the market.