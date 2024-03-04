Brechin pub that flooded during Storm Babet put up for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Brechin pub that flooded during Storm Babet put up for sale

The Bridgend Bar on River Street is on the market for nearly £400,000.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Bridgend Bar Brechin for sale
The Bridgend Bar in Brechin. Image: Bruce & Company

A Brechin pub that was flooded during Storm Babet has been put up for sale.

The Bridgend Bar on River Street was among the properties left under several feet of water when the River South Esk burst its banks in October.

The Courier reported at the time how the bar had lost about £80,000 of renovations in the flood – but owner Scott McNeil worked hard to reopen the venue just days later.

Scot McNeil during the clear-up of the Bridgend Bar in Brechin after Storm Babet. Image: Paul Reid
Cleaning up the inside of the pub. Image: Chris Ferguson/DC Thomson

He said it was the first time the venue had been flooded in his 20 years running the pub.

Now a new owner is being sought for the Bridgend Bar – described as a popular wedding venue – with an asking price of £399,000.

Agent Bruce & Company says the pub offers a “superb bar and grill restaurant and function room opportunity”.

Bridgend Bar. Brechin for sale
The pub has been refurbished. Image: Bruce & Company
Bridgend Bar, Brechin for sale
The Bridgend Bar has room for functions. Image: Bruce & Company
Bridgend Bar Brechin for sale
The bar area. Image: Bruce & Company

The pub is said to have a “regular and growing” customer base with a weekly income of about £7,000-£8,500.

The venue has also been refurbished to a “high standard” throughout.

It comes with owners’ accommodation featuring five bedrooms along with parking, and a large beer garden.

Bridgend Bar, Brechin for sale
The pub also has a pool table. Image: Bruce & Company
Bridgend Bar Brechin for sale
The large indoor space. Image: Bruce & Company
The outdoor seating area. Image: Bruce & Company

The pub is one of several popular Tayside venues that are looking for new owners.

One of Broughty Ferry’s best-known venues, the Ship Inn, has been put up for sale with a £1.5 million price tag.

Elsewhere in the city, the iconic Phoenix bar in the city centre is also on the market.

More from Angus & The Mearns

Guy Mathieson at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Customers left alarmed by electrician's bizarre dash around Forfar Tesco
Pic Alan Richardson Pix-AR.co.uk CR0047172 Vince Taylor Angus Pylon Action Group campaigner
Angus campaigners launch £10k fighting fund against SSEN 'super-pylons'
Storm Babet Angus
£6.9 million Bellwin scheme claim lodged for Angus Storm Babet emergency response
The cleared Presentation Products site at Elliot continues to lie empty.
Start date set for £16m Arbroath Home Bargains retail park - with special protection…
Montrose and District SNP councillor Kenny Braes. Image: Kim Cessford
Angus SNP figure shocks colleagues with 'bribe' tag for council tax handout
Halim Cholmeley at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Death crash motorist from Tayside sentenced for stalking campaign
Castle Place in Montrose.
Two men charged over 'serious assault' in Montrose
Steven McIntosh at Forfar Sheriff Court after his conviction last month.
Angus man jailed for single punch assault that left victim in wheelchair
Angus Council's SNP group say town centre parking charges will not return during this administration. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
Council tax freeze agreed for Angus as SNP group dip into reserves to plug…
3
Liam Cunningham.
Fife sex attacker behind bars after vile images found on phone

Conversation