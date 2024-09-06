Experience the best kitchen design and technology with refurbished showroom

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Experience the best kitchen design and technology with refurbished showroom

If it's hard to imagine what top kitchen brands will look like in the heart of your home, you have to see this space.

In partnership with Classic Design Kitchen Company
an example of Nolte kitchens sold in Scotland by Classic Design Kitchen Company
Visit Classic Design Kitchen Company's renovated Broughty Ferry showroom.

If you’re looking for a bespoke kitchen, visit Classic Design Kitchen Company’s renovated showroom in Dundee.

Classic Design Kitchen Company is welcoming customers to its newly refurbished showroom in Broughty Ferry.

Renovations started last November at the facility, which the company bought and moved into ten years ago.

Ardle Hogarth, proprietor at Classic Design Kitchen Company, says: “We took our time on it because we wanted to make it functional as well as pleasing to the eye, choosing the right colours and materials.”

The showroom is a far cry from the home garage where Classic Design Kitchen Company started in 1993 with Ardle’s father building flat pack kitchens.

Get a feel of your new kitchen at Classic Design

Ardle shares: “From experience, we found out that small displays did not work. The clients could not visualise how it would look as a full kitchen.

“So what we decided to do was to put in five full working displays with fridges, ovens, dishwashers, lighting and all the technology that you need.

“A lot of thought went into it to show different design options. Right down to the space between the island and the cabinets, people can feel what it’s like. They can stand here and feel like it was their home.

“The idea is it’s hands on. We want people to come in here and see what they’re getting for their money rather than simply looking and be scared to touch things.”

Classic Design, proud partner of Nolte kitchens in Scotland

an example of Nolte kitchens sold in Scotland by Classic Design Kitchen Company
Classic Design has been the exclusive retailer of Nolte kitchens in Scotland from Perth to Aberdeen.

For 14 years now, the company has been the exclusive retailer of top German brand, Nolte from Perth to Aberdeen.

Ardle says: “We went directly to Nolte in Germany. The idea is direct buying to keep the price down for our clients.”

In 2023, Nolte was awarded first place for product quality and design with customer focus after it led the customer survey conducted by the German Institute for Service Quality. It narrowly beat Poggenpohl for top place. Survey respondents praised both the design and quality of its kitchens.

As an example, Ardle points out: “Nolte’s LED lighting systems are all factory fitted. We do not stick LED strips into your kitchen.

“The lights are remote controlled. You can change them from cool to warm, dim or brighten them, switch on or off at the touch of a button.”

Classic Design: chosen partner of elite Neff brand

Customers will also be able to see every latest appliance from trusted brands like Neff, Siemens and Bora at Classic Design’s Broughty Ferry showroom.

Around 12 years ago, Neff appliances, part of the Bosch-Siemens Group, chose Classic Design as its local five-star master partner.

Ardle explains: “That status means we are among the highest-level dealers. We get training, exclusive products and pricing from Neff. We offer our customers the very best pricing and installation by our highly experienced team.”

Classic Design prides itself on its customer service

an example of Nolte kitchens sold in Scotland by Classic Design Kitchen Company
Classic Design Kitchen Company has an in-house fitting team with years of experience.

Having been in business for more than three decades now with an in-house fitting team, Classic Design prides itself on the excellent service it delivers to customers.

In fact, many clients found out about the company through word of mouth.

Ardle says: “We specialise in what we do and we do it day after day. Our fitter has been with us for 15 years. All our guys are fully versed. They know exactly what they’re doing. Our customers get a wealth of experience between us all.

“This also gives us an edge when it comes to the replacement appliance market. We use the same trusted tradesmen and keen pricing that we use in our kitchens.

“The rule we have here is ‘don’t put in somebody’s house what you don’t want in your own.’ For us, it’s about delivering the best.”

If you’re buying bespoke kitchens in Scotland, drop by Classic Design’s showroom at 60 Dalhousie Road, Broughty Ferry, Dundee DD5 2UB. 

You can also visit Classic Design’s website to request a quote

