ROAD TEST: Stunning new BMW 4 Series put through its paces

In a sea of SUVs and crossovers it’s a delight to get a good old fashioned coupe.

Not that there’s much old fashioned about BMW’s 4 Series. An all-new version was launched late last year and I’ve been itching to drive it ever since then.

It’s a car that turned heads as I cruised the streets of Dundee in it. Low slung and sleek, with lots of creases and other details for the eye to come back to, it’s a very good looking car indeed.

Based on the 3 Series, the 4 Series loses two doors and gains those swooping good looks.

Prices start at £38,750 and the specced up 420d M Sport version I spent time with weighed in at a whisker over £50,000 – though that included a healthy dollop of items from the lengthy options list.

Electric cars are the future and I wholeheartedly support zero emissions driving. In a way it’s a pity diesel is doomed just when it’s been all but perfected. BMW have always been at the forefront of improving the diesel engine and the 2.0 litre unit in my car is simply stunning.

Purring as quietly as a petrol car, even when starting up on a cold morning, it has an impressive 190bhp and will sprint from 0-62mph in 7.1 seconds and on to a top speed just shy of 150mph.

Emissions are a very low 111g/km and official fuel economy is 67.3-72.4mpg. In real world driving I averaged better than 60mpg, which is remarkable.

Rear-wheel drive, a low centre of gravity and BMW’s decades of experience producing drivers’ cars make the 4 Series a very dynamic car that’s a joy to explore the backroads in.

At the same time the boffins at BMW have managed to engineer a suspension that, while firm is far from harsh and the 4 Series will comfortably munch away the miles.

Eco Pro, Comfort, Adaptive and Sport driving modes let you tailor the car to your driving style.

The interior is sumptuous, with an intuitive i-Drive control system, a 12.3in touchscreen and a 10.3in driver’s display behind the steering wheel.

The rear seats are fine for children but if you regularly take adults in the back you’ll want to go for the equally excellent 3 or 5 Series.

Diesel cars may be dying out but if this is one of the last of them it’s also one of the best of them.