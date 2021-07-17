MOTORING: Luxury brand Genesis to launch range of cars and SUVs

Genesis launched its GV70 SUV and G70 Shooting Brake models at the Goodwood Festival of Speed last weekend.

The South Korean brand is the luxury wing of car giant Hyundai – but will be kept separate from its parent company in the UK.

The brand has launched five models in the UK so far.



There are three saloons: the G70, G80 and G90. The company also produces two SUVs, the GV70 and its bigger brother the GV80.

Power comes from a range of petrol and diesel engines. An all electric Genesis is planned for next year.

Range of engines

For the moment, power options are a 2.5 litre turbocharged petrol engine with 300bhp; a 3.5 litre turbo V6 petrol with 375bhp and a 199bhp 2.2 litre diesel.

All models are offered with either rear wheel drive or four wheel drive.

The Genesis range share a family look, with a front end dominated by a bold crest design.

Sales gearing up

Genesis sales are set to commence later this year. The G80 will cost from £37,460 with its SUV sibling the GV80 starting at £56,715.

The new G70 Shooting Brake, making its debut at Goodwood, is an estate car designed to take on the BMW 3 Series Touring and Audi A4 Avant. It’s likely to go on sale towards the end of the year with prices expected to start at around £35,000.

Unlike most car makers, Genesis won’t have a dealership network. Instead sales will be organised online, and cars delivered to potential customers for test drive.

Owners will be given a Genesis assistant, and will have a direct phone number to call for support or to report problems.



Genesis Motor Europe boss Dominique Boesch said: “We are thrilled to be here at Goodwood today to reveal this pivotal model for Genesis, our fifth car in the region.

“The iconic British festival, watched by millions, is the perfect destination to unveil our bespoke product tailored for European customers.”

I haven’t yet had the chance to drive a Genesis but I was driven in a G80 at Goodwood. I can confirm the interior is exceptionally luxurious, there’s acres of room inside, and it cruises in virtual silence.

Genesis are promising to get cars up to journalists in Scotland as soon as possible so expect a road test on these pages when I get my mitts on one.