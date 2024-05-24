Dealership offers excellent customer service with brand-new facility

If you are in the market for a new car or commercial vehicles, you’ll be treated to a brand-new facility showcasing the best value cars in Dundee.

About partnership content Some Courier online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels, This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

Your Ford Centre is looking forward to welcome its clients into its brand-new purpose-built dealership in Dundee.

Construction has started on the Dundee Ford Centre on Baird Avenue. It’s expected to open its doors to the public in early July.

Ben Short, Your Ford Centre’s director, calls this an exciting time for their business.

He says: “We are delighted to have been selected as Ford’s preferred partner for the Dundee area.

“Your Ford Centre is a family-run business. This is something we are very proud of. We pride ourselves on the way we look after our customers from start to finish. This is very important to us and we like to treat our customers in the way we would expect to be treated if we were buying or servicing a car.”

The new dealership, located just off Kingsway, will feature a £4.5 million state-of-the-art showroom. It will sell both new and second-hand cars as well as commercial vehicles.

It will also house a six-bay workshop and a dedicated MOT centre.

Dundee Ford Centre is an expansion of Your Ford Centre which already has dealerships in Kirkcaldy, Cupar, Peebles and Dalkeith.

Dundee Ford Centre to create dozens of jobs

For Ben, it’s also an exciting time for the people of Dundee and neighbouring areas.

He points out: “The site is in a prime location and is easy to get to. Once completed, it will deliver a fantastic facility for the community.”

The new facility is expected to generate 25 new jobs. The roles will range from showroom hosts to sales personnel, valets and drivers to technicians.

Check the Dundee Job Centre for a complete list of current vacancies.

You can also visit Your Ford Centre’s website and apply online.

Your Ford Centre keen to support local community

While investing in its new facility, Your Ford Centre aims to support its local community in other ways. It is looking to extend assistance to local projects like football teams or other sports clubs or community projects.

Ben says: “As a family-run business, we are very community-focused. We would love to speak to local grassroots clubs and teams to see if we can support them in any way.”

For enquiries, email marketing@youfordcentre.co.uk

If you want to know more about Your Ford Centre’s new facility for cars in Dundee, visit the company’s website.