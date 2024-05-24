Dealership offers excellent customer service with brand-new facility

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Partnership Home Lifestyle Motoring

Dealership offers excellent customer service with brand-new facility

Dundee Ford Centre promises to be a delight to customers and to the local community.

In partnership with Your Ford Centre
facade of Your Ford Centre's new facility selling cars in Dundee
Aside from a state-of-the-art showroom, the facility will house a workshop and MOT centre.

If you are in the market for a new car or commercial vehicles, you’ll be treated to a brand-new facility showcasing the best value cars in Dundee.

Your Ford Centre is looking forward to welcome its clients into its brand-new purpose-built dealership in Dundee.

Construction has started on the Dundee Ford Centre on Baird Avenue. It’s expected to open its doors to the public in early July.

Ben Short, Your Ford Centre’s director, calls this an exciting time for their business.

He says: “We are delighted to have been selected as Ford’s preferred partner for the Dundee area.

“Your Ford Centre is a family-run business. This is something we are very proud of. We pride ourselves on the way we look after our customers from start to finish. This is very important to us and we like to treat our customers in the way we would expect to be treated if we were buying or servicing a car.”

The new dealership, located just off Kingsway, will feature a £4.5 million state-of-the-art showroom. It will sell both new and second-hand cars as well as commercial vehicles.

It will also house a six-bay workshop and a dedicated MOT centre.

Dundee Ford Centre is an expansion of Your Ford Centre which already has dealerships in Kirkcaldy, Cupar, Peebles and Dalkeith.

Dundee Ford Centre to create dozens of jobs

site of Dundee Ford Centre, a new facility for cars in Dundee
Your Ford Centre’s new facility is located on Baird Avenue just off Kingsway.

For Ben, it’s also an exciting time for the people of Dundee and neighbouring areas.

He points out: “The site is in a prime location and is easy to get to. Once completed, it will deliver a fantastic facility for the community.”

The new facility is expected to generate 25 new jobs. The roles will range from showroom hosts to sales personnel, valets and drivers to technicians.

Check the Dundee Job Centre for a complete list of current vacancies.

You can also visit Your Ford Centre’s website and apply online.

Your Ford Centre keen to support local community

While investing in its new facility, Your Ford Centre aims to support its local community in other ways. It is looking to extend assistance to local projects like football teams or other sports clubs or community projects.

Ben says: “As a family-run business, we are very community-focused. We would love to speak to local grassroots clubs and teams to see if we can support them in any way.”

For enquiries, email marketing@youfordcentre.co.uk

If you want to know more about Your Ford Centre’s new facility for cars in Dundee, visit the company’s website.

