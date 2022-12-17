WALK THIS WAY: Craigendarroch, Royal Deeside

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
WALK THIS WAY: Craigendarroch, Royal Deeside

By Alan Rowan
December 17 2022, 9.17am
The main summit of Craigendarroch.
The main summit of Craigendarroch.

Craigendarroch, Ballater, Deeside

The rugged little tree-clad Craigendarroch is the prominent lone peak sandwiched between the Deeside village of Ballater and the deep cleft of the Pass of Ballater.

Its ascent is short and sharp and despite its brevity the climb is steep and sustained. It is rough underfoot at times and despite the short overall distance, there is a surprisingly remote feeling during the loop round its northern side.

The name translates as the rocky hill of the oaks – a few hundred years ago the oak trees from these slopes were used to make cartwheels – although pine and birch are the more dominant cover these days.

Looking down on Ballater.

It is a fine hill at any time of year, but during the winter months the well-signed and maintained path and shelter of the trees mean that for most of the walk you are protected from the worst of the elements.

There was no snow during my last visit, just a few spots of light rain blowing in the wind, but the depth of fallen leaves covering the path in the lower reaches meant I found myself swishing my way uphill anyway through an ankle-deep copper, rather than white, blanket.

I started out from the car park at the Victorian railway station buildings in the centre of the village. The station was destroyed by fire in 2015, but has since been lovingly restored. There are plenty of other parking options nearby.

Approaching the first summit.

I turned right on pavement along the A93 and after passing the old church, followed the signs to the right up Craigendarroch Walk. Another sign at the end of this road directed me on to a path going through a wooden gate to reach a marker post in the woods.

Now it was a left turn on the zig-zags heading uphill, then a right at the next marker post. There were a few fallen trees but most had been cut and tidied away. The path gained height quickly and became increasingly rocky, twisting and turning its way among clinging heather and exposed tree roots.

Leafy path uphill.

The walk soon opened out to reveal a massive well-constructed cairn atop a staircase of flat granite slabs, with an information plaque sitting alongside. The views over Ballater were superb, an intricate insight into the grid pattern of the streets below.

The true summit of the hill lay a few steps further on, marked by a viewpoint indicator sitting on a large slab with a handy bench nearby for a lunch stop while drinking in the panorama. Some will be happy with their effort at this point and reverse their journey, but it’s well worth carrying on out the back and completing the circuit.

The path narrowed as it dropped down rocky steps then took a swing down to the right to reach a junction. A right turn would lead back round to the start, but I took a sharp left to head along the flank, at one point crossing a rough and innovative ‘ladder’ which had been artistically hewn from fallen trees.

Crags across the Pass of Ballater.

The feeling of remoteness increased with the walk high above the steep forested slopes, with glimpses of the vertiginous faces of the climbers’ favourite, Creag an t-Seabhaig, across the pass.

This is the darker side of the hill, greener and wetter, filled with soaking mosses and wispy lichens and an abundance of the grey hoof-shaped fungus, birch polymore, which had colonised so many trees. There was also a number of wood ant nests, conical piles of pine needles spread through the trees.

The angle eased and the light began to return as the canopy thinned then reverted from pine to oak again. The path swung round by an old moss-coated wall and then turned again to emerge at the earlier point of ascent.

From here it was simply a case of swishing my way back through the leaf-covered path and retracing my steps through the streets of Ballater.

ROUTE

1.     Turn right on to A93 heading towards Braemar. After passing old church turn right up Craigendarroch Walk and further on take signed path through wooden gate to reach marker post in woods.

2.     Turn left taking path zig-zag uphill until reaching another marker post where you should turn right heading uphill. Path becomes steeper and rockier before emerging at large cairn and viewpoint. The main summit is a little further on with a view indicator and bench seat.

3.     Head straight on following black marker on narrow path which weaves its way downhill then to right until turning round to reach junction with another signpost.

4.     Turn left on path as it twists and turns, eventually heading left above steep slopes with views of Pass of Ballater crags through trees.

5.     Path levels out and follows old moss-covered wall round to the left before reaching junction where you started climb.

6.     Carry on straight ahead as path drops back to gate and then walk back round to station.

INFORMATION

Distance: 5km/3.2miles

Ascent: 285m/935ft

Time: 1.5-2.5 hours

Grading: Woodland and hill paths on rugged little peak, suitable for anyone with reasonable level of fitness, though probably not for small children. Care needed – some steep and rough ground with rocky steps and exposed tree roots which could be slippery in wet or icy conditions. Good footwear essential. Some pavement walking.

Start/finish: Old Royal Station, Ballater (Grid ref: NO 369959), other parking available nearby.

Map: Ordnance Survey 1:50,000 Landranger Map 37 (Strathdon & Alford) or Map 44 (Ballater & Glen Clova); Ordnance Survey 1:25,000 Explorer sheet OL59.

Tourist Information: VisitScotland, Ballater iCentre, Station Square, Ballater, AB35 5QB (Tel 01339 755306).

Public transport: Buses to Ballater on Aberdeen-Braemar (No 201) route.

 

