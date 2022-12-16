REBECCA BAIRD: I want to hate the snow – but just look at it

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
REBECCA BAIRD: I want to hate the snow – but just look at it

By Rebecca Baird
December 16 2022, 5.22pm Updated: December 16 2022, 5.26pm
Snow brings out the childlike wonder in all of us - for the first few hours at least. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
I am too old for snow days to be this exciting.

Snow is, in theory, everything I hate.

It’s cold, wet, and a boring colour.

It’s disruptive, making a menace out of an already-chaotic transport system.

And it’s dangerous, too. The other day I had to take my shoes off and risk hypothermia just to take my bins out, because my path had turned into an ice-rink overnight.

I’m sure it was funny to watch – but less so if I’d been older, or frailer.

image of the writer Rebecca Baird next to a quote: "Snow is gorgeous, but like most gorgeous things, she's also terribly cruel. And though we can't fight weather, we can fight for one another."

And snow is expensive! Cranking the heating just to keep a semblance of warmth in the house during a cost of living crisis is no joke.

I firmly believe I wasn’t meant to be Scottish. My taste buds, tan-taking complexion and temperature regulation are all firmly Mediterranean in spirit.

But then… it snows.

And my blood starts singing “Caledonia!”.

Because there’s nothing – nothing at all – like Scotland in the snow.

Snow can be a nightmare for drivers and public transport. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.

The tiny bird footprints on the topmost powdery layer.

Icicles glinting dangerously from pediments, the perfect murder weapon and decoration all rolled in one.

The crunch.

Something about the quiet, and the air so fresh and cold it’s almost blue, makes me feel like I’ve gone back in time to an era before anything was here.

I look out at the white blanket and half expect to see woolly mammoths tramping across the horizon.

Instead I see a car park, full of miserable people stamping their feet and scraping their  windshields, little puffs of breath rising off their faces.

And I feel smug about the fact I’m not one of them.

Because the very best part of a snow day is watching it from inside.

Let it snow… on someone else

Call me a hypocrite, but for all my poeticism and wonder, I’m not willing to get my feet wet again.

Long gone are my days of snowman-building. I’ll stay curled up with my hot chocolate, watching the flakes fall past the window, like a wee granny.

Some young people enjoy a bit of makeshift snow boarding down Taylor’s Lane, Dundee. Picture: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

My parents are better than me at snow days.

Today they’ll be playing with the dog in the garden, having snowball fights, and dragging the shiny red sledge (a birthday present from dad to mum last year) up to the top of the hill by our house.

I suppose that’s why snow feels so exciting. It brings out the inner child in people.

And no matter how big of a Grinch you are, a proper good snowfall this close to Christmas feels quite special.

Gorgeous – but deadly

Still, no amount of Ronettes and mulled cider is enough to make me forget how fortunate I am when the world freezes like this.

It’s all very well for me, an able-bodied, relatively healthy person with a home to call my own, to sit here and admire how pretty the snow looks.

But for some people in our nation, this beautiful postcard will be deadly.

Icicles hanging from a lintel on the Perth Road, Dundee. Image: DC Thomson.

Older people, already susceptible to the cold, who are unable to put their heating on due to rocketing fuel costs.

Rough sleepers who will freeze in Dundee’s doorways tonight.

The birds and animals pecking and scratching through solid, icy ground for something to eat.

Snow is gorgeous, but like most gorgeous things, she’s also terribly cruel.

And though we can’t fight weather, we can fight for one another.

Look out for the people around you tonight. Open your doors, if you can.

Be kind to the rail staff, the nurses and the posties braving the cold (and the cold shoulder of the nation) to keep their own family’s fires burning.

And if you do want to go play in the snow, wrap up. It’s cold out there

Editor's Picks

Most Commented