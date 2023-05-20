Q&A: Cateran Yomp 2023 ambassador warns: ‘Keep changing your socks!’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Q&A: Cateran Yomp 2023 ambassador warns: ‘Keep changing your socks!’

When times get tough mentally, remind yourself why you’re doing it – and anticipate that feeling of achievement when you cross the finish line.

By Gayle Ritchie
Are you tough enough to take on the Cateran Yomp 2023 on June 3?
Are you tough enough to take on the Cateran Yomp 2023 on June 3?

Lee Harris-Hamer is the Cateran Yomp 2023 ambassador. Ahead of the gruelling charity hike on June 3, he gives Gayle Ritchie an insight into his life.

Tell us why the yomp 2023 is so special?

I’m taking my father-in-law Wayne and my sisters on the journey. My young boys will see us at the checkpoints. Any ABF Soldiers’ Charity event is special, as they’ve played a huge part in my life. To help raise money and awareness of the charity is always special.

How does it feel to be this year’s ambassador?

I was very honoured to be asked. I hope I meet the expectations of the role!

What are you most looking forward to about the yomp?

The atmosphere and camaraderie of people coming together for one great cause. Everyone I’ve spoken to has said how amazing the food is!

It’s going to be tough – any words of advice?

Tough is an understatement! I’d encourage yompers to keep changing your socks, keep putting one foot in front of the other and, when times get tough mentally, remind yourself of why you’re doing it – and anticipate that feeling of achievement when you cross the finish line.

How will you relax after the day?

A good sleep while resting the legs. We plan to stay in Perthshire for a few days. If the legs allow, we’ll explore the local area and find somewhere to get something nice to eat.

Your favourite part of Scotland?

I’ve not explored too widely, but I love Edinburgh and its architecture. We plan to do the NC500 in the summer in our campervan.

Lee Harris-Hamer.

Tell us about your job?

I’m managing director of White Horse Cleaning Services, based in North Yorkshire. The highlight is being able to offer opportunities through employment.

What job would you do if you weren’t doing this?

I’d love to own a coffee shop abroad. I love the idea of waking up, going to cook pastries and make people coffee while creating a vibrant place to relax.

Last book you read?

Surrounded By Idiots by Thomas Erikson. I’m fascinated by human behaviour and this book helped me to understand myself better, and that allows me to manage others better.

Lee is a big fan of Edinburgh.

Who inspires you?

My grandad was a war veteran who lived until he was 96. The wise words he gave me were to have children young so that you can then get on and enjoy life, and that a sherry a day keeps the doctor away.

Your house is on fire – what one item do you save?

My memory box where I save all the important memorabilia of events that happened in my life, so my children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren can look back and think: “Wow, what a legend!”

First thing you’d do if you won £1 million?

I’d look at how I could maximise the money through investment, whether through property or business. I would put some in a trust fund for my boys, treat my wife to a handbag and buy myself a new watch.

Favourite holiday destination?

I love camping in the Lake District, and Rhodes in Greece for family holidays. With my wife, I love Bergerac in the south of France.

Bluebells in the Lake District, Cumbria.

What makes you happy?

Seeing others happy. My new year’s resolution for the past two years has been to make people around me happy. That will have a positive impact on my own mental health, too.

What makes you sad?

Ignorance and rudeness. It costs nothing to be kind.

Do you believe in love at first sight?

I told my wife I was going to marry her on the first day I met her. I knew she was my soulmate – 14 years on and the feeling is still pretty much present.

What is the best advice you have ever received, and who did it come from?

Jump and the net will always catch you – you never find yourself in a situation where the impossible is impossible. I’m not sure who said that. I also had a guy in a rug shop, James, tell me: “Your network is your net worth,” and that’s so true.

What do you do to unwind?

Nothing better than walking along the beach with my dogs in the winter. Paddleboarding with the boys is also a favourite.

The Yomp route takes in some of Scotland’s most stunning scenery.

What or who are you proudest of?

Going on to win the Business of the Year – Scale Up – award at the 2022 Soldiering on Awards was a very special moment. I’m most proud of how our children are growing up to be polite, well-mannered and not scared to try new things.

What advice would you give to your younger self?

Do what you want to do and not what everyone else wants you to do.

What’s the hardest thing you’ve ever had to do?

I’m sure the Yomp 2023 is going to be the hardest thing I’ve ever done!

  • The Cateran Yomp takes place on June 3. Starting in Blairgowrie, the route takes teams through Kirkmichael, Spittal of Glenshee and Kirkton of Glenisla. If the 54-mile route seems too daunting, there are 22-mile and 36-mile options. events.soldierscharity.org
  • Lee Harris-Hamer is this year’s event ambassador.

