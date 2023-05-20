Q&A: Cateran Yomp 2023 ambassador warns: ‘Keep changing your socks!’

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Lee Harris-Hamer is the Cateran Yomp 2023 ambassador. Ahead of the gruelling charity hike on June 3, he gives Gayle Ritchie an insight into his life.

Tell us why the yomp 2023 is so special?

I’m taking my father-in-law Wayne and my sisters on the journey. My young boys will see us at the checkpoints. Any ABF Soldiers’ Charity event is special, as they’ve played a huge part in my life. To help raise money and awareness of the charity is always special.

How does it feel to be this year’s ambassador?

I was very honoured to be asked. I hope I meet the expectations of the role!

What are you most looking forward to about the yomp?

The atmosphere and camaraderie of people coming together for one great cause. Everyone I’ve spoken to has said how amazing the food is!

It’s going to be tough – any words of advice?

Tough is an understatement! I’d encourage yompers to keep changing your socks, keep putting one foot in front of the other and, when times get tough mentally, remind yourself of why you’re doing it – and anticipate that feeling of achievement when you cross the finish line.

How will you relax after the day?

A good sleep while resting the legs. We plan to stay in Perthshire for a few days. If the legs allow, we’ll explore the local area and find somewhere to get something nice to eat.

Your favourite part of Scotland?

I’ve not explored too widely, but I love Edinburgh and its architecture. We plan to do the NC500 in the summer in our campervan.

Tell us about your job?

I’m managing director of White Horse Cleaning Services, based in North Yorkshire. The highlight is being able to offer opportunities through employment.

What job would you do if you weren’t doing this?

I’d love to own a coffee shop abroad. I love the idea of waking up, going to cook pastries and make people coffee while creating a vibrant place to relax.

Last book you read?

Surrounded By Idiots by Thomas Erikson. I’m fascinated by human behaviour and this book helped me to understand myself better, and that allows me to manage others better.

Who inspires you?

My grandad was a war veteran who lived until he was 96. The wise words he gave me were to have children young so that you can then get on and enjoy life, and that a sherry a day keeps the doctor away.

Your house is on fire – what one item do you save?

My memory box where I save all the important memorabilia of events that happened in my life, so my children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren can look back and think: “Wow, what a legend!”

First thing you’d do if you won £1 million?

I’d look at how I could maximise the money through investment, whether through property or business. I would put some in a trust fund for my boys, treat my wife to a handbag and buy myself a new watch.

Favourite holiday destination?

I love camping in the Lake District, and Rhodes in Greece for family holidays. With my wife, I love Bergerac in the south of France.

What makes you happy?

Seeing others happy. My new year’s resolution for the past two years has been to make people around me happy. That will have a positive impact on my own mental health, too.

What makes you sad?

Ignorance and rudeness. It costs nothing to be kind.

Do you believe in love at first sight?

I told my wife I was going to marry her on the first day I met her. I knew she was my soulmate – 14 years on and the feeling is still pretty much present.

What is the best advice you have ever received, and who did it come from?

Jump and the net will always catch you – you never find yourself in a situation where the impossible is impossible. I’m not sure who said that. I also had a guy in a rug shop, James, tell me: “Your network is your net worth,” and that’s so true.

What do you do to unwind?

Nothing better than walking along the beach with my dogs in the winter. Paddleboarding with the boys is also a favourite.

What or who are you proudest of?

Going on to win the Business of the Year – Scale Up – award at the 2022 Soldiering on Awards was a very special moment. I’m most proud of how our children are growing up to be polite, well-mannered and not scared to try new things.

What advice would you give to your younger self?

Do what you want to do and not what everyone else wants you to do.

What’s the hardest thing you’ve ever had to do?

I’m sure the Yomp 2023 is going to be the hardest thing I’ve ever done!

The Cateran Yomp takes place on June 3. Starting in Blairgowrie, the route takes teams through Kirkmichael, Spittal of Glenshee and Kirkton of Glenisla. If the 54-mile route seems too daunting, there are 22-mile and 36-mile options. events.soldierscharity.org

