Home Lifestyle Travel

Luxurious Rusacks has hospitality down to a tee, and views to take your breath away

By Cara Forrester
June 26 2022, 10.00am
Nestled in the heart of The Open championship.
As The Open’s 150th anniversary approaches I must admit I was reluctant to visit the home of golf.

Not being a golfer, I didn’t immediately see the attraction of being in the centre of it all as St Andrews warms up for tee-off of an event watched my many millions worldwide.

So when I arrived for an overnight stay at the luxurious Rusacks Hotel, I wasn’t sure what to expect.

The Rusacks is an iconic St Andrew’s building.

Occupying an iconic 1800s building, the hotel is steeped in golfing history and sits at the heart of it all.

More recently, Marine & Lawn Hotels & Resorts have reimagined the hotel, giving it a complete refurbishment and redesign across all of the rooms.

Fantastic Old Course location

The hotel is in a fantastic location and is just a stone’s throw from Old Tom Morris’s famous Old Course Links. It’s a monument to golf and its founders, as well as a luxurious base for explorers of St Andrews.

You couldn’t get much closer to the action unless you pitched a tent on the Swilcan Bridge.

Rusacks  Hotel sits at the heart of The Open.

I arrived in the late afternoon on a hazy Sunday, ready to be cynical about being surrounded by golfers chatting about drivers and handicaps.

At reception, I was greeted warmly, was helped from my car with my bag and shown to my suite.

I was immediately impressed – both with the sumptuous decor and the welcoming touches that were wonderful – for golfers and non-golfers alike.

Little touches made me feel welcome.

There was a golf course of space in the beautiful room, and the balcony topped it off.

I slid open the door to find I had the best view in the house – overlooking the 18th hole and directly across from the grandstand and score board.

The view! Did I mention the view?

Beyond, was the breath-taking West Sands beach, made famous in the iconic film, Chariots of Fire.

I made myself a coffee, got comfy in one of the balcony chairs and took in my amazing vista.

I defy anyone not to be impressed with such a view – golf fan or not.

A wonderful vista.

It was an effort to leave such a peaceful and stunning view – but drinks and dinner reservations awaited.

One Under Bar, where I had a delicious pre-dinner cocktail offers an intimate, underground setting.

With a selection of beers and whiskies also on offer as well as food, it would make a fantastic choice for a post-golf meal or a celebration.

I enjoyed a pre-dinner drink in the basement bar.

After enjoying my drink, I made my way up to the 18 restaurant

Derek Johnstone, one of Scotland’s most renowned chefs and inaugural winner of MasterChef: The Professionals, leads the kitchens as Executive Chef, championing local Scottish produce throughout his menus.

Uniquely Scottish, the restaurant specialises in the very best seasonal local produce.

But wait, there’s more…

Situated on the fourth floor of the new extension, 18 features a full glass window, showcasing the panoramic views across the Old Course, West Sands and the North Sea.

You will be blown away by the view.

I sat and watched as the sun began to set, grateful for the best table in the house.

The atmosphere was amazing – buzzing with different age groups and energy, but although it felt alive, it wasn’t too noisy.

So much so, as a lone diner I could concentrate on my book – not that I wanted to with the view to enjoy instead.

The view will blow you away.

The food was exquisite and I enjoyed every single course. A delight.

The service was exceptional – attentive but not overly fussy or intrusive. Knowledgeable without pretention. Every course was better than the last.

The light, delicious and flavoursome finale was the type of dessert where you take a first spoonful, close your eyes and imagine this is what heaven must taste like.

A mouthful of heaven.

After dinner, I enjoyed a bubble bath in my suite and tucked myself in for the night in the huge, comfortable bed. And slept like a log.

The next morning, I opted for an early breakfast and was sat at the window – so was able to watch the early tee timers warm up and get ready to enjoy a round.

The Bridge was the venue for breakfast.

Breakfast was very tasty and once again service was perfect.

And to top off my stay, when I checked out, a member of staff collected my car from the hotel car park and brought it round to the front door for me.

I didn’t have to lift a finger the whole time I was there.

All in all I didn’t want to leave. It’s the perfect escape and I felt rejuvenated, pampered and well rested.

As I drove away, I decided, golfer or not, that Rusacks has hospitality and warmth down to a tee.

IF YOU GO

Where: Rusacks St Andrews,  Pilmour Links, St Andrews KY16 9JQ

Contact:  0344 879 9136, info@rusacksstandrews.co.uk

Website:

marineandlawn.com/rusacks/standrews

 

