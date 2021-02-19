Something went wrong - please try again later.

People with “mild or moderate” learning difficulties will be vaccinated as part of the Scottish Government’s next phase of the vaccine programme rollout.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced the extension, with the agreement of the chief medical officer, at the coronavirus briefing in Edinburgh on Monday.

Currently, as part of priority group six, people with underlying health conditions such as diabetes or heart disease will be vaccinated, along with those with severe or profound learning difficulties.

The First Minister said: “We also intend to include people with mild or moderate learning disabilities in group six, although we will have some work to do to make sure we are identifying and reaching everyone in that category.”

Group six is the largest group which has been vaccinated thus far, being made up of around one million people, the First Minister said.

She added: “Because of that, it will take some weeks to provide first doses to everyone in that group and so if you don’t receive a letter giving you an appointment this week or next week, I would ask you not to worry, we will get to you as quickly as possible.”

Zero coronavirus deaths recorded

Scotland has recorded no deaths from coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

This means the death toll under this measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – remains at 6,950.

The latest Scottish Government statistics show 715 people have tested positive in Scotland in the last day.

Of these, nine were in Angus, eight in Dundee, three in Perth and Kinross and 26 in Fife.

Since the pandemic began there have been 896 coronavirus deaths registered across Tayside and Fife.

The daily test positivity rate is 6.6%, up from 5.5% on the previous day.

There are 1,141 people in hospitals across Scotland confirmed to have the virus, an increase of nine from the previous day.

Of these patients, 99 are in intensive care.

A total of 1,445,488 people have received the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, an increase of 13,546 since yesterday.