Prince Philip: Reaction to news of royal’s death today, aged 99

by Steven Rae
April 9 2021, 12.35pm Updated: April 9 2021, 6.47pm

The Duke of Edinburgh has died, Buckingham Palace has announced.

Philip, 99, was the longest-serving consort in British history.

The duke and the Queen were married for more than 70 years and Philip dedicated decades of his life to royal duty, serving the nation at the monarch’s side.

He officially retired from public engagements in the summer of 2017.

Further announcements will be made in due course, a statement said.

Follow our blog below for live updates. 

 

