A jailed drug trafficker who made more than £1.5 million agreed to pay £8470 under a confiscation order.

Scott Roddie was part of a significant drugs operation which used the dark web and cryptocurrency in a supply chain using a locked room in an Aberdeen flat.

Roddie, 29, was jailed for six years and three months earlier this year after admitting being concerned in the supply of ecstasy between February and December in 2018.

Customers paid for their drugs using the internet and crypto-currency, bitcoin.

The Crown brought proceedings to seize the profits and a judge at the High Court in Edinburgh was told a settlement was reached in the action.

Lord Armstrong heard Roddie had benefited from criminal conduct by £1,513,610.

Bitcoin payment

The operation unravelled when Border Force officers at the international parcel hub at Coventry intercepted two packages containing eight kilos of ecstasy, worth more than £680,000, addressed to an accomplice Connor Holmes.

National Crime Agency officers in Scotland were alerted and police searched the flat in Thomson Street, Aberdeen, in December 2018.

They found more than £730,000 of the drug.

Holmes admitted being concerned in the supply of ecstasy between October and December that year and was jailed for two years and three months for his role in the operation.

A proceeds of crime action against him continues.

Officers learnt Roddie was responsible for the delivery of packages to the flat which would be signed for by Holmes, 24.

Witnesses revealed they had bought drugs over the internet through the Dream Market website and would have them delivered by post after paying in bitcoin.

Defence counsel David Moggach said Roddie had run into debt and was approached to set up a safe house and distribution centre.

He told the High Court in Edinburgh: “He certainly was not the brains behind this organisation.”