Covid in Scotland: New figures show more than 10,000 cases for first time on Boxing Day

By Craig Munro
December 27 2021, 3.36pm Updated: December 27 2021, 4.03pm
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has urged Scots to get boosted.

Scotland recorded more than 10,000 new Covid cases in one day for the first time on Boxing Day, according to the latest statistics – and passed that figure again today.

The Scottish Government has released data showing the daily case counts since Christmas Day, following a festive break.

On Christmas Eve, the case count was 7,076, the second-highest recorded figure since the beginning of the pandemic.

However, the three days afterwards have shattered previous records by a considerable margin.

Record Covid-19 cases

On December 25, there were 8,252 new cases recorded around the country, and the following day the number rocketed up to 11,030 – an increase of almost 2,800 cases in 24 hours, among the largest leaps Scotland has had since the pandemic began.

Today, the statistics show 10,562 new cases, a decrease from yesterday but still only the second time more than 10,000 have been recorded in one day.

A release from the government said the majority of these cases will relate to tests done before the Christmas break, meaning any potential spike resulting from festive mixing of households is not represented.

A woman waits in a outside Covid vaccine site
The Scottish Government is trying to increase vaccination rates.

There is currently a longer turnaround time for tests, so the actual number of positive Covid cases in Scotland may be higher.

‘We would expect to see numbers rise further in days ahead’

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said: “While these figures are provisional, the steep increase in cases we have been expecting is now materialising, and this reflects the significantly increased transmissibility of Omicron.

“We would expect to see case numbers rise further in the days ahead – though it is worth bearing in mind that they are likely to have been even higher but for the compliance of the public with the guidance issued in the run up to Christmas.

This level of infection will also cause a significant and severely disruptive level of sickness absence.”

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon

She added: “These figures underline how important it is that we don’t underestimate the impact of Omicron – even if the rate of hospitalisation associated with it is much lower than past strains of the virus, case numbers this high will still put an inevitable further strain on NHS.

“This level of infection will also cause a significant and severely disruptive level of sickness absence across the economy and critical services.

“So even though we are all thoroughly fed up with the impact of Covid on our lives, it is really important that over the new year period we follow guidance to help slow the spread of the virus while we complete the accelerated booster programmes.”

Covid vaccine in Scotland: Track the rollout progress with these charts

