Robert Rowan: Family’s fundraiser in memory of Celtic, Scotland and Brentford scout

The family of Kirkcaldy football scout Robert Rowan is urging people to “clock up some serious miles” in his memory.

Robert was only 28 when he died of a heart condition in November 28.

He was employed as technical director with premier league side Brentford FC at the time and was previously a scout with Celtic and the Scotland national team.

The Fifer was diagnosed with cardiomyopathy when he was just 15.

And his family believes better heart screening among young people across the UK could save and improve lives.

Now they are raising cash to pay for screening sessions in Robert’s name, including one in his home town of Kirkcaldy and another in Dundee.

Each session costs £5,000.

A kilometre a day in memory of Robert Rowan

Robert’s wife Suzanne, brother Gary and three friends have launched the A-K-A-DAY in May challenge.

It aims to inspire people of all ages and abilities to get out and move for at least one kilometre every day of the month.

Participants can cover the distance any way they choose in return for a £15 donation to CRY (Cardiac Risk in the Young).

The charity raises awareness of sudden adult death syndrome and helps pay for ECG screenings.

And they are even including “pram miles” so babies can take part.

Suzanne said: “Robert was a kind, generous, loving husband, son, brother and friend.

“But above all he was an amazing individual.

“He was ambitious and worked hard to build his career within the football world.”

Robert had been football daft since his days at St Marie’s Primary and St Andrews High schools in Kirkcaldy.

And his career in the sport began when he took a punt and set an unsolicited scouting report to several teams across the UK.

Celtic was one of the teams who replied and they invited him to Glasgow for a meeting.

He knew about his heart condition and was screened regularly.

However, it was a shock when he died in his sleep of Sudden Arrhythmia Death Syndrome shortly after he and Suzanne celebrated their second wedding anniversary.

Sign up for the challenge

Since then, Robert’s family has raised tens of thousands of pounds for CRY.

Suzanne added: “Whilst this kind of tragedy is rare, it is estimated that around 12 people under the age of 35 die each week in the UK from undiagnosed heart conditions.

“The aim of this event is to raise awareness of the prevalence of cardiac deaths in young people.”

People can sign up online to take part in the A-K-A-DAY challenge and must record their efforts.

Everyone who completes it will receive a medal in the post.

Heart screenings will take place in Kirkcaldy on July 9 and 10, and in Dundee on September 24 and 25.

Suzanne said: “If we can stop one family losing someone the way we lost Robert it will be worth it.”