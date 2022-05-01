Robert Rowan: Family’s fundraiser in memory of Celtic, Scotland and Brentford scout

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Robert Rowan: Family’s fundraiser in memory of Celtic, Scotland and Brentford scout

By Claire Warrender
May 1 2022, 7.30am
Robert Rowan fundraiser

The family of Kirkcaldy football scout Robert Rowan is urging people to “clock up some serious miles” in his memory.

Robert was only 28 when he died of a heart condition in November 28.

He was employed as technical director with premier league side Brentford FC at the time and was previously a scout with Celtic and the Scotland national team.

Robert Rowan was 28 when he died.

The Fifer was diagnosed with cardiomyopathy when he was just 15.

And his family believes better heart screening among young people across the UK could save and improve lives.

Now they are raising cash to pay for screening sessions in Robert’s name, including one in his home town of Kirkcaldy and another in Dundee.

Each session costs £5,000.

A kilometre a day in memory of Robert Rowan

Robert’s wife Suzanne, brother Gary and three friends have launched the A-K-A-DAY in May challenge.

It aims to inspire people of all ages and abilities to get out and move for at least one kilometre every day of the month.

Participants can cover the distance any way they choose in return for a £15 donation to CRY (Cardiac Risk in the Young).

The charity raises awareness of sudden adult death syndrome and helps pay for ECG screenings.

Robert’s friends and family, including Suzanne, centre, during a previous fundraiser.

And they are even including “pram miles” so babies can take part.

Suzanne said: “Robert was a kind, generous, loving husband, son, brother and friend.

“But above all he was an amazing individual.

“He was ambitious and worked hard to build his career within the football world.”

Robert had been football daft since his days at St Marie’s Primary and St Andrews High schools in Kirkcaldy.

And his career in the sport began when he took a punt and set an unsolicited scouting report to several teams across the UK.

Celtic was one of the teams who replied and they invited him to Glasgow for a meeting.

He knew about his heart condition and was screened regularly.

However, it was a shock when he died in his sleep of Sudden Arrhythmia Death Syndrome shortly after he and Suzanne celebrated their second wedding anniversary.

Sign up for the challenge

Since then, Robert’s family has raised tens of thousands of pounds for CRY.

Suzanne added: “Whilst this kind of tragedy is rare, it is estimated that around 12 people under the age of 35 die each week in the UK from undiagnosed heart conditions.

“The aim of this event is to raise awareness of the prevalence of cardiac deaths in young people.”

People can sign up online to take part in the A-K-A-DAY challenge and must record their efforts.

Everyone who completes it will receive a medal in the post.

Heart screenings will take place in Kirkcaldy on July 9 and 10, and in Dundee on September 24 and 25.

Suzanne said: “If we can stop one family losing someone the way we lost Robert it will be worth it.”

