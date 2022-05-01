Spaces Taylored: Dundee firm formed in lockdown set for £500,000 sales

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Being furloughed during the Covid-19 pandemic led to Dundee entrepreneur Adam Taylor starting his own company.

Spaces Taylored, a fit-out and furniture business, only began trading in January last year.

Adam said the firm is breaking the boundaries with solutions to transform any environment into an amazing place to work.

He planned to turn over £100,000 in the first year, but the venture actually took in nearly £250,000.

And this upward trajectory is still continuing – with turnover expected to hit £500,000 this year.

The firm has customers in both Scotland and England, and even in mainland Europe.

Adam puts his success down to three main factors – hard work, determination and creating valuable partnerships.

‘The most wonderful time’ during furlough

So what was his career path before Spaces Taylored?

Adam said: “I have worked in the commercial furniture industry for 20 years – beginning as an apprentice furniture installer for Kellys Interiors and latterly as operations and projects manager for Sharp Business Systems.

“Spaces Taylored came about as a direct impact of the pandemic.

“I was furloughed for months. I had the most wonderful time with my family.

“Time really did slow down, and it got me thinking about life and what I really want from it – this is where the idea of starting my own business came from.

“At this point, I wasn’t sure what the firm would do and toyed with a few ideas.

“But inevitably all my thoughts came back to what I knew – commercial furniture.

“Although we were in the middle of a pandemic and most people were working from home, I figured that when the workforce did return to the office there would be a massive shift in how and where we work.

“I thought that would force change within the industry. This was an opportunity to help with hybrid working environments.”

Taking Spaces Taylored ‘to the next level’

Adam’s wife Claire has recently handed in her notice at a Dundee firm where she was marketing manager. She is going to join the business.

Spaces Taylored has completed work for 4J Studios, the gaming business run by Chris van der Kuyl and Paddy Burns.

It has also worked with RT McEwan, Arbroath & Downfield Medical Practice.

It even completed a job in the Netherlands recently.

He said: “We have a few regular customers that we work closely with, including a charity called Team Jak.

“We are also an approved supplier on a national excel framework, so are regularly delivering furniture to local authorities and educational establishments throughout Scotland.

Spaces Taylored’s plans for the future

Adam said most of the firm’s orders come from schools within Edinburgh and Renfrewshire, but hopes he attracts more Tayside work soon.

He has also been working in London, including at the StoneX Stadium, home of rugby side Saracens.

“We have just handed over two office refurbishments in the centre of London and we’re working through a showroom refurb.

“We’ve been awarded another office refurb in Oxford which is due to start soon.

Although we are known for our Fit Out & Refurbishment capabilities, did you know we are an established furniture & interiors supplier too? From Edinburgh Bus Station to @weareoneren from @CandleShackLtd to McLaren’s Nurseries Ltd we really do have a solution for any environment! pic.twitter.com/tWa88NdF7V — Spaces Taylored (@SpacesTaylored) April 13, 2022

“Locally we have a few exciting projects in the pipeline with some well-known local companies.

“We don’t have a typical customer as such, but they all tend to have the same problem – how best to utilise the space they have.

“Whether it be a few key items of furniture to a full office refurbishment, we can help them create an amazing space.”

Adam said the biggest opportunity for Spaces Taylored going forward is the local market in Tayside and surrounding authority areas.