Spaces Taylored: Dundee firm formed in lockdown set for £500,000 sales

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Business & Environment Business

Spaces Taylored: Dundee firm formed in lockdown set for £500,000 sales

By Ian Forsyth
May 1 2022, 7.32am
Spaces Taylored founder Adam Taylor
Spaces Taylored founder Adam Taylor

Being furloughed during the Covid-19 pandemic led to Dundee entrepreneur Adam Taylor starting his own company.

Spaces Taylored, a fit-out and furniture business, only began trading in January last year.

Adam said the firm is breaking the boundaries with solutions to transform any environment into an amazing place to work.

He planned to turn over £100,000 in the first year, but the venture actually took in nearly £250,000.

And this upward trajectory is still continuing – with turnover expected to hit £500,000 this year.

The firm has customers in both Scotland and England, and even in mainland Europe.

Adam puts his success down to three main factors – hard work, determination and creating valuable partnerships.

‘The most wonderful time’ during furlough

So what was his career path before Spaces Taylored?

Adam said: “I have worked in the commercial furniture industry for 20 years – beginning as an apprentice furniture installer for Kellys Interiors and latterly as operations and projects manager for Sharp Business Systems.

“Spaces Taylored came about as a direct impact of the pandemic.

“I was furloughed for months. I had the most wonderful time with my family.

“Time really did slow down, and it got me thinking about life and what I really want from it – this is where the idea of starting my own business came from.

Spaces Taylored can offer full office refurbishments.

“At this point, I wasn’t sure what the firm would do and toyed with a few ideas.

“But inevitably all my thoughts came back to what I knew – commercial furniture.

“Although we were in the middle of a pandemic and most people were working from home, I figured that when the workforce did return to the office there would be a massive shift in how and where we work.

“I thought that would force change within the industry. This was an opportunity to help with hybrid working environments.”

Taking Spaces Taylored ‘to the next level’

Adam’s wife Claire has recently handed in her notice at a Dundee firm where she was marketing manager. She is going to join the business.

Spaces Taylored has completed work for 4J Studios, the gaming business run by Chris van der Kuyl and Paddy Burns.

It has also worked with RT McEwan, Arbroath & Downfield Medical Practice.

It even completed a job in the Netherlands recently.

He said: “We have a few regular customers that we work closely with, including a charity called Team Jak.

“We are also an approved supplier on a national excel framework, so are regularly delivering furniture to local authorities and educational establishments throughout Scotland.

Spaces Taylored’s plans for the future

Adam said most of the firm’s orders come from schools within Edinburgh and Renfrewshire, but hopes he attracts more Tayside work soon.

He has also been working in London, including at the StoneX Stadium, home of rugby side Saracens.

“We have just handed over two office refurbishments in the centre of London and we’re working through a showroom refurb.

“We’ve been awarded another office refurb in Oxford which is due to start soon.

“Locally we have a few exciting projects in the pipeline with some well-known local companies.

“We don’t have a typical customer as such, but they all tend to have the same problem – how best to utilise the space they have.

“Whether it be a few key items of furniture to a full office refurbishment, we can help them create an amazing space.”

Adam said the biggest opportunity for Spaces Taylored going forward is the local market in Tayside and surrounding authority areas.

More from the Business section

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]