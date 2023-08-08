Beano fans meet comic editors at exclusive Courier subscriber event in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Beano fans meet comic editors at exclusive Courier subscriber event in Dundee

Around 200 readers were welcomed to the free event at The Apex Hotel on Tuesday.

By Poppy Watson
Beano editors Mike Stirling and Craig Graham during the book signing. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Beano editors Mike Stirling and Craig Graham during the book signing. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Beano fans were given the chance to meet the creative brains behind the famous comic at an exclusive Courier subscriber event in Dundee.

Editorial director Craig Graham and creative director Mike Stirling welcomed around 200 readers to the free session at The Apex Hotel on Tuesday.

Organised by the magazine’s publisher DC Thomson, the event gave families an opportunity to discover the pair’s top-secret tips and tricks to making ‘blamtastic’ books and comics.

Hamish Mackay, 8, got involved in the interactive session. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
John Macgregor, 10, enjoyed the fun and games. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Ticketholders were offered refreshments upon arrival before an audience Q&A session with Craig and Mike.

They were then given the opportunity to meet the editors and to get a signed copy of Dennis & Gnasher: Little Menace’s Great Escape.

It is the latest sell-out success in DC Thomson’s calendar of subscriber-only events.

It follows an exclusive Evening with Brian Cox event in Dundee earlier this year, and a similar night with Ricky Ross last November.

‘There was definitely a future Beano editor in the crowd’

Speaking after the event, Craig said: “Wow! We always have fun meeting people at events but this was amazing.

“Maybe it shouldn’t be a surprise in the city where Beano was invented, but today we met one of the naughtiest, noisiest, smartest, funniest and most creative audiences ever.

“There is definitely a future Beano editor in there somewhere, but I think there’s probably also an Olympic gold medallist, pop star, professional footballer and at least one first or prime minister.

“Hopefully Mike and I can say that we inspired them just a little bit to know that they’re amazing, and they can make their dreams come true.”

Creative director Mike Stirling. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Editorial director Craig Graham. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Mike said: “It was fantastic to meet so many dedicated Beano fans, at the heart of the world’s comics capital.

“Most of all, Craig and I had a great laugh listening to them.

“They shared some amazingly creative ideas, and I can confidently say the kids we met today would make the perfect Beano editors of the future.

“What a brilliant story that would be – and it all started here.”

Beano event sold out in hours

Such events are being seen as a great opportunity to keep DC Thomson subscribers engaged and to give access to people and experiences that they won’t get anywhere else.

Graham McDougall, head of digital subscriptions at DC Thomson, says there will be news of more events in the weeks ahead.

He said: “All 200 tickets for the event sold out on the day they were released, so it is clear there is strong appetite for subscriber events.

“The idea of these exclusive events is to thank our readers for taking out a subscription and to give them added value to go with all of the fantastic journalism we do.

Iris Paterson, 8, and brother Seth, 11, met the Beano editors. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Thomas Duff, 9, got his comic signed alongside retired colourist for the Beano and granny, Linda Duff. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“They also allow us to engage with our loyal audience and the local community.

“There will be news of more events and more subscriber benefits in the weeks and months ahead.”

Subscribers to The Courier are able to get unlimited access to the website as well as events.

A subscription to The Courier starts at £6.99 a month

The Beano celebrated its 85th birthday in July.

