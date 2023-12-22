Cats, dogs, and anacondas: Which breeds are most likely to end up in a rescue centre?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cats, dogs, and anacondas: Which breeds are most likely to end up in a rescue centre?

Does the breed of the animal make it more likely to end up in a rescue centre? We analysed almost six years of data from the Scottish SPCA to find out. By Emma Morrice, Ema Sabljak and Lesley-Anne Kelly
Bubble chart showing the most popular cat and dog breeds to arrive at SSPCA animal rescue and rehoming centres.
The SSPCA has taken in more than 100 different dog breeds since 2018.

Cats and dogs are the companion of choice for many pet owners.

However with the rising cost of living hitting people in the back pocket, many people are having to make the heart-breaking decision to rehome their pets.

Are some breeds more likely to end up in a rehoming centre than others?

The Scottish SPCA provided us with exclusive access to their data to look at the trends on cats and dogs, as well as some of the rarest types of animals they’ve ever handled.

Staffies, crosses and collies – oh my!

Staffordshire Bull Terriers were the most common dog breed to arrive at the doors of the Scottish SPCA – with a total of 1,619 taken in by them from 2018 up to October this year.

The average of 23.1 of the pets finding themselves in the centre each month is equivalent to around one for every working day of the month.

But some months see more than others. In September 2019, the SSPCA took in as many as 67 staffies.

Happy Staffordshire Terrier
A happy Staffordshire Bull Terrier

They were followed by crossbreeds and Border Collies – the only other two breeds to see more than 1,000 arrivals.

Staffordshire Terriers aren’t the only breed that recorded huge monthly intakes.

German Shepherds, Border Collies and crossbreeds all saw over 50 in a single month during the time period.

But most breeds didn’t pass 20 arrivals in a month.

While staffies were the most represented over the almost five year period, the yearly totals of the breed have been falling.

That fall saw more Border Collies than Staffies arrive at the centres in 2022. 

Crossbreeds also dipped below Border Collies in recent years.

But overall intake seems to be unpredictable. A total of 95 smooth coat chihuahuas were taken in in 2020 but, in other years the number didn’t pass five.

For some breeds, 2023 marked a significant increase even ten months in.

XL Bully arrivals rose this year amid UK Government moves to ban the species in England and Wales.

I’m just CAT

Breeds appear to matter less when it comes to cats.

The vast majority of the felines were categorised as domestic short haired cats. This simply describes their fur length and it is not seen as a particular recognised cat breed.

From 2018 up to October this year, the SSPCA took in 10,009 domestic short hairs from a total of 12,232 cats.

Bengal cats were the most common of the officially recognised cat breeds, followed by Ragdolls.

But there were more breeds that saw below ten arrivals to the SSPCA.

A total of 26 breeds, including Norwegian Forest cats and Scottish Folds, were below that mark.

Overall, there were only 41 cat breeds recorded – just over a quarter of the 161 dog breeds. 

But the more than 12,000 cats taken in by the SSPCA since 2018 surpasses total figures for dogs at 11,563.

The 143 domestic short hairs arriving each month on average likely makes up for the lack of breed variety.

Other domestic cat types—semi long hair and long hair—take both second and third place for the highest monthly average.

But recognised breeds like Bengals did see high intake months.

Foreign short-hairs were the most common pedigree type when the breeds were grouped. But it was on equal footing with the group consisting of categories not recognised as official breeds.

Raining cats and dogs

Cats were more commonly taken in than dogs overall, but that is not always the case.

Prior to the pandemic the charity was taking in more dogs per year than cats.

Both cats and dogs saw the fewest arrivals in 2021.

And they each peaked in 2019 – with dogs more than doubling the 2021 total

The lowest total number of dogs to be taken in was 64 in April 2020. 

While numbers started to rise in 2022, they are far off the peaks seen in July and September 2019 which saw 300 and 299 canines respectively.  

In 2018 there were only two months which fell below the 200 mark, but in 2023 so far there were only three months over that number.

Cats also peaked in 2019.

But the lowest number of felines was higher than the 64 dogs with 79.

Overall the cats and dogs are quite evenly matched.

But what about other types of animals?

The number one arrival to SSPCA centres since 2018 was actually birds.

From the ubiquitous common gull to the rarely seen nightjar, birds made up for 37% of the total 67,424 during the period.

Unsurprisingly, they are followed by cats (18%) and dogs (17%).

Insectivores, mainly hedgehogs and two moles, accounted for 9% of the total arrivals.

We also dug into the data to uncover the rarest breeds of animals to have been handled by the charities during the almost six year period.

The data shows some rather terrifying sounding species of arachnids.

Including the venomous Huntsman spider that stowed away in a suitcase and landed in Scotland this year.

To unusual species of birds…

…including the threatened Saker falcon.

They also handled many types of snake, which we discovered were the hardest animal for the charity to rehome, due to the knowledge and specialised equipment required.

So, to paraphrase Nicki Minaj: “My anaconda don’t want none, unless you have a loving and equipped home… hun”

You can read more about how long it takes the SSPCA to rehome each type of animal here.

Where to find help?

Nobody should be forced to give up a beloved pet.

The SSPCA is trying to prevent that heart-breaking fate for many families through their Pet Aid initiative.

By donating pet supplies to food banks across the country, the charity is trying to help hundreds of pet owners weather tough months.

Our interactive chart will also make it easy to find the support nearest to you.

If you are struggling, you can also call the charity’s confidential animal helpline on 03000 999 999.

Conversation