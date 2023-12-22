Is it your baby’s first Christmas? Send us a photo from the special day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Is it your baby’s first Christmas? Send us a photo from the special day

We want to share your pictures of your tot during festive season in The Courier and Evening Telegraph.

By Cheryl Peebles
Ivy Dickson was eight months old when she featured in our gallery last year. Image: Lyndsay Dickson.
Ivy Dickson was eight months old when she featured in our gallery last year. Image: Lyndsay Dickson.

December 25 will be particularly special for those with a baby in the family.

And we want to share the milestone of your baby’s first Christmas with our readers.

We intend to publish a gallery of festive photos of babies from across Tayside and Fife later this week.

If you would like to see your baby’s first Christmas celebrated by The Courier and Evening Telegraph email your photograph from the big day for inclusion (see below for information required).

And if there’s something which makes the day extra-special for your family, we’d love to hear your story.

Last year, little Ivy Dickson was eight months old when Santa Claus came to call for the first time.

And mum Lyndsay was sure to get a photo of her dressed up for the occasion to treasure in the years to come.

Ivy, who is now looking forward to her second visit from Father Christmas, was among 16 festive tots to feature in our 2022 gallery.

We’d love to see even more little ones included this year.

So if you have a baby about to experience his or her first Christmas send your photo before 2pm on Wednesday, December 27.

Submissions can be made by email to the address in the link above or by Messenger to The Courier or Evening Telegraph.

Photographs must be submitted by a parent or carer, and please tell us baby’s first name and surname, age, the place or area where he or she lives, the names of anyone else in the photo, and the submitting parent or carer’s name.

If you have a special story you’d like to share about your baby’s first Christmas please let us know.

