Is it your baby’s first Christmas? Send us a photo from the special day

December 25 will be particularly special for those with a baby in the family.

And we want to share the milestone of your baby’s first Christmas with our readers.

We intend to publish a gallery of festive photos of babies from across Tayside and Fife later this week.

If you would like to see your baby’s first Christmas celebrated by The Courier and Evening Telegraph email your photograph from the big day for inclusion (see below for information required).

And if there’s something which makes the day extra-special for your family, we’d love to hear your story.

Last year, little Ivy Dickson was eight months old when Santa Claus came to call for the first time.

And mum Lyndsay was sure to get a photo of her dressed up for the occasion to treasure in the years to come.

Ivy, who is now looking forward to her second visit from Father Christmas, was among 16 festive tots to feature in our 2022 gallery.

We’d love to see even more little ones included this year.

So if you have a baby about to experience his or her first Christmas send your photo before 2pm on Wednesday, December 27.

Submissions can be made by email to the address in the link above or by Messenger to The Courier or Evening Telegraph.

Photographs must be submitted by a parent or carer, and please tell us baby’s first name and surname, age, the place or area where he or she lives, the names of anyone else in the photo, and the submitting parent or carer’s name.

If you have a special story you’d like to share about your baby’s first Christmas please let us know.