Woman, 65, dies after being hit by car in Stirling

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News

Woman, 65, dies after being hit by car in Stirling

The incident took place near to Blackgrange Roundabout on the A907 on Sunday.

By Chloe Burrell
Blackgrange Roundabout in Stirling.
The collision happened near Blackgrange Roundabout in Stirling. Image: Google Street View

A 65-year-old woman has died after being hit by a car in Stirling.

The incident took place near Blackgrange Roundabout on the A907 shortly before 8pm on Sunday.

The pedestrian was hit by a white Volkswagen Tiguan and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the car was uninjured.

The road was closed for about eight hours to allow for an investigation to take place.

Members of public stopped at scene of Stirling crash

Inspector Andrew Thomson, of Police Scotland’s Road Policing Unit, said: “Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of this incident and our thoughts are with the family and friends of the woman who died.

“I would like to thank the members of the public who stopped at the scene.

“I would also be keen to speak to anyone who was travelling on this road who may have seen the female before the collision or has dashcam footage to get in touch.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 2796 of March 3.

More from News

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision (Peter Byrne/PA)
Woman, 65, killed after being hit by car in Stirling
Margot was born with a rare condition called bilateral anophthalmia, which means her eyes and optic nerves failed to develop in the womb (Guide Dogs/PA)
Girl born with no eyes ‘has changed our lives for the better’, say parents
Ruben Dias admits treble-chasing Manchester City will need more than experience to get them over the line this season (Martin Rickett/PA)
Ruben Dias admits Man City will need more than just experience in new treble…
Emergency services at the scene of a fire at a five-storey building on Emperor’s Gate, in South Kensington (London Fire Brigade/PA)
Dramatic footage of flats fire rescue released by police as suspect arrested
Bruno Fernandes could not inspire United to Manchester derby glory (Mike Egerton/PA)
Bruno Fernandes admits derby loss makes it ‘hard’ for United to reach top four
Domestic abuser Dean Crighton at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Repeat domestic abuser from Forfar assaulted partner despite bail order after earlier attack
Emergency services are at the scene in Trafford Park, Stretford, Greater Manchester (Peter Byrne/PA)
Police cordon off business premises in ‘hazmat incident’
Palestinians check destruction after an Israeli strike in Rafah (Fatima Shbair/AP)
Israeli Cabinet member meets US officials as ceasefire talks get under way
Dove Plastic Waste at Semarang Landfill in Indonesia (Greenpeace)
Households urged to count plastic waste as part of week-long national campaign
(Liam McBurney/PA)
Coroner urges public inquiry into GAA official’s murder as inquest ‘compromised’