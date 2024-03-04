Woman, 65, dies after being hit by car in Stirling

A 65-year-old woman has died after being hit by a car in Stirling.

The incident took place near Blackgrange Roundabout on the A907 shortly before 8pm on Sunday.

The pedestrian was hit by a white Volkswagen Tiguan and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the car was uninjured.

The road was closed for about eight hours to allow for an investigation to take place.

Members of public stopped at scene of Stirling crash

Inspector Andrew Thomson, of Police Scotland’s Road Policing Unit, said: “Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of this incident and our thoughts are with the family and friends of the woman who died.

“I would like to thank the members of the public who stopped at the scene.

“I would also be keen to speak to anyone who was travelling on this road who may have seen the female before the collision or has dashcam footage to get in touch.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 2796 of March 3.