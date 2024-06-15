My Dundee Pride: I grew up in the 90s, with a dad in the Army and Section 28 – Pride just wasn’t a thing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
My Dundee Pride: I grew up in the 90s, with a dad in the Army and Section 28 – Pride just wasn’t a thing

Marc James-Hutcheon knew from an early age he liked boys as well as girls. But it wasn't until he came to Dundee for university that he found himself - and his Pride. This is his story.

Marc James-Hutcheon is one of the many people for whom Dundee Pride is a highlight of the year. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
By Rebecca Baird

I was born in the 90s, so Pride wasn’t even a thing I knew about growing up.

I was brought up in an Army environment with my dad, so none of this stuff was ever talked about.

And as I grew up in the era of and just after Section 28, nothing was ever discussed in my education.

It was only when I moved to Dundee for university in 2012 that I started to understand myself more.

Even then, there was no Dundee Pride, you had to go to Glasgow or Edinburgh or down south. So it’s a huge deal that kids in Dundee now have this on their doorsteps.

Dundee and Angus College student guidance worker Marc James-Hutcheon. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

My first Pride wasn’t Dundee, it was Manchester.

Not having Pride growing up, you don’t know what to expect. But that opened eyes to what we could do, what we could be – and who I was, a bit more. I felt more like myself.

I think being around other people who have had similar journeys makes you feel at home.

‘Wonderful aura’ of my first Dundee Pride

I remember attending my first Dundee Pride at Slessor Gardens – the sun was shining, and there was this wonderful aura, I don’t even know how to describe it.

To be LGBT and be in a safe, inclusive space where the only thing you need to be is yourself, it’s indescribable.

Even to be able to walk around and hold your partner’s hand, which I would still struggle with, you could do.

You never felt ostracised or condemned by other people, or stared at. Or if you were being stared at, it was for a positive thing. And that’s not something we get to feel very often.

Headline act and Dundonian Drag Queen Ellie Diamond entertains the crowds, 2023. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

There’s something about Dundee as a city, and how we celebrate, that always feels homey, family-orientated and friendly.

My husband and I go every year and this year we’re going again – why would be not, when it’s on our doorstep?

It’s just this euphoria of colour and fun and being proud of being alive and human, with the retrospect that we would never have been able to do Dundee Pride without the work of people in the past. I often think about that.

‘Other people around the world don’t have the rights we have’

People think Scotland is doing amazing with LGBT rights and we are, but there’s still a lot of things we need to be doing.

Pride, for me, isn’t just a celebration, which a lot of people see it as. They think ‘why do we still need to be marching?’ But to be able to march is so powerful.

Shona McKinnon gets a selfie with Terry the Tiger the Dundee utd mascot. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Because it might not be because of the way things are in Dundee – it’s about how things are worldwide.

We need to understand that our little event that we see this wonderful community of Dundee is actually standing for LGBT rights globally.

That’s how I would like to see it, because other people around the world don’t have the human right or the right to equal marriage that we have.

Dundee Pride takes place on June 15-16 2024. Tickets are free and can be booked via the organisation’s website.

